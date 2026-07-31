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One Song

Hartbeat
ComedyMusic
One Song
Latest episode

158 episodes

  • One Song

    "Can You Feel It" by The Jacksons

    07/31/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    How do you follow “I Want You Back” when the world still sees you as kids? Diallo & LUXXURY dive into “Can You Feel It,” the record that helped transform the Jackson 5 into The Jacksons. They explore the musical legacy of the whole family, Randy’s lead-vocal moment, the way Michael’s entrance changes the energy of the song, and the massive music video that pointed toward Thriller. Then LUXXURY breaks down the soaring strings, gospel-inspired vocals, and huge arrangement behind one of the Jacksons’ boldest records.

    Songs discussed:

    “Can You Feel It” — The Jacksons“Back Stabbers” — The O’Jays“Blame It on the Boogie” — The Jacksons“Centipede” — Rebbie Jackson“Dancing Machine” — The Jacksons“Do What You Do” — Jermaine Jackson“Hard” — Rihanna“If You Feel the Funk” — LaToya Jackson“T.S.O.P. (The Sound of Philadelphia)” — MFSB“Show You the Way to Go” — The Jacksons“Stars on 45” — Stars on 45“Tell Me I’m Not Dreaming (Too Good to Be True)” — Jermaine Jackson“Uptight (Everything’s Alright)” — Stevie Wonder“Wake Up Everybody” — Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes“White Rabbit” — Jefferson Airplane“Can You Feel It” — Mr. Fingers (Larry Heard)“Also sprach Zarathustra” (“2001” Theme) — Richard Strauss“Can You Feel It” — Southern University Human Jukebox
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  • One Song

    The Jackson 5's "I Want You Back"

    07/23/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    How do five brothers from Gary, Indiana arrive at Motown and change pop music almost overnight? This week, Diallo & LUXXURY dive into the Jackson 5’s explosive debut, “I Want You Back,” and break down the impossible chemistry behind the record that introduced Michael Jackson to the world. The guys explore Michael’s astonishing lead vocal, the overlooked role of Bobby Taylor, the songwriting precision of The Corporation, and the trail the song left through decades of hip-hop, R&B, and pop. Then LUXXURY opens up the stems to reveal how one of the tightest arrangements in music history became the first chapter in the story of the biggest musical family the world has ever known.

    Songs discussed in this episode:

    "I Want You Back" - The Jackson 5

    "O.P.P." - Naughty By Nature (1991)

    "ABC" - Jackson 5 (1970)

    "Jump" - Kris Kross (1992)

    "The Twist" - Chubby Checkers (1960)

    "Let's Twist Again" - Chubby Checkers (1961)

    "...Baby One More Time" - Britney Spears

    "Oops...I Did It Again" - Britney Spears

    "Mama's Pearl" - Jackson 5

    "Only One Can Win" - The Sylvers (1972)

    "Time To Change" - The Brady Bunch

    "Boogie Oogie Oogie" - A Taste Of Honey (1978)

    "I Will Survive" - Gloria Gaynor (1978)

    "Big Boy" - The Jackson Five (1968, Steeltown Records)

    "Last Train To Clarskville" - The Monkees

    "Sprit In The Sky" - Norman Greenbaum (1969)

    "Jump Around" - House Of Pain (1992)

    "Izzo (H.O.V.A.)" - JAŸ-Z (2001)

    "One More Chance" (Album Version) - The Notorious B.I.G.

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  • One Song

    Metallica’s “Master of Puppets”

    07/17/2026 | 55 mins.
    From the One Song archives, we’re going metal with one of the biggest riff monsters ever recorded: Metallica’s “Master of Puppets.” Diallo and LUXXURY break down a song bursting with musicianship, angst, and intricate instrumentation. Come for the stems of Lars Ulrich bashing away at the drums, and stay for LUXXURY’s metal origin story and his thoughts on the infamous Some Kind of Monster documentary.

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  • One Song

    The Pharcyde’s “Runnin'”

    07/09/2026 | 1h 18 mins.
    This week we dig into the archives to revisit a One Song favorite. Diallo and LUXXURY break down The Pharcyde’s “Runnin’,” the track from the legendary hip-hop group that brought new flavor to the West Coast sound in the ‘90s. They dive into the group’s introspective lyrics about vulnerability and personal struggle, how they met and collaborated with soon-to-be legendary producer J Dilla (at the time known as Jay Dee), and how Dilla’s genre-reinventing beatmaking style – blending old school hip-hop and bossa nova samples – helped The Pharcyde popularize the alternative hip-hop movement.
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  • One Song

    Madonna's "Into the Groove" with Guillermo Díaz

    07/03/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    This week on One Song, we're re-sharing another favorite from our archives, “Into the Groove”. Hosts Diallo Riddle and LUXXURY are joined by Madonna superfan — and star of hit show, Scandal — Guillermo Díaz to discuss the iconic dancefloor-filler. Come for the isolated Madonna vocals, lore surrounding the recording, and all of the synths. Stay for a breakdown of Guillermo’s many Madonna tattoos and his recollection of the time he met the Queen of Pop.
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About One Song
ONE SONG is an award-winning music podcast where friends Diallo Riddle (Emmy-nominated star and creator of HBO Max’s South Side and IFC’s Sherman’s Showcase) and Blake "LUXXURY" Robin (Songwriter, Producer, KCRW DJ & TikTok “Interpolation” whisperer) hilariously break down ONE SONG from the pop music canon that you know - or need to know - but have never heard quite like this. The show was named top 25 of the year by The Atlantic, and has featured guests from Devo to Lil’ Jon.
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