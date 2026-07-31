How do five brothers from Gary, Indiana arrive at Motown and change pop music almost overnight? This week, Diallo & LUXXURY dive into the Jackson 5’s explosive debut, “I Want You Back,” and break down the impossible chemistry behind the record that introduced Michael Jackson to the world. The guys explore Michael’s astonishing lead vocal, the overlooked role of Bobby Taylor, the songwriting precision of The Corporation, and the trail the song left through decades of hip-hop, R&B, and pop. Then LUXXURY opens up the stems to reveal how one of the tightest arrangements in music history became the first chapter in the story of the biggest musical family the world has ever known.



Songs discussed in this episode:



"I Want You Back" - The Jackson 5



"O.P.P." - Naughty By Nature (1991)



"ABC" - Jackson 5 (1970)



"Jump" - Kris Kross (1992)



"The Twist" - Chubby Checkers (1960)



"Let's Twist Again" - Chubby Checkers (1961)



"...Baby One More Time" - Britney Spears



"Oops...I Did It Again" - Britney Spears



"Mama's Pearl" - Jackson 5



"Only One Can Win" - The Sylvers (1972)



"Time To Change" - The Brady Bunch



"Boogie Oogie Oogie" - A Taste Of Honey (1978)



"I Will Survive" - Gloria Gaynor (1978)



"Big Boy" - The Jackson Five (1968, Steeltown Records)



"Last Train To Clarskville" - The Monkees



"Sprit In The Sky" - Norman Greenbaum (1969)



"Jump Around" - House Of Pain (1992)



"Izzo (H.O.V.A.)" - JAŸ-Z (2001)



"One More Chance" (Album Version) - The Notorious B.I.G.



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