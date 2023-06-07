Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
One Song

Podcast One Song
SiriusXM
On each episode of ONE SONG, friends Diallo Riddle ( Emmy-nominated star and creator of HBO Max’s South Side and IFC’s Sherman’s Showcase) and Blake "LUXXURY" R...
MusicMusic CommentaryMusicMusic InterviewsComedy
Available Episodes

  • "Rehab"
    On the first episode of One Song, Diallo and Luxxury break down a neo soul classic: Rehab, by Amy Winehouse. Listen along as the guys delve into the song’s recording process, Winehouse’s iconic vocal delivery, and its lasting impact on popular music. 
    7/20/2023
    53:29
  • One Song Preview
    Beginning July 19th , One Song with Diallo Riddle & Blake "LUXXURY" Robin will premiere exclusively for SiriusXM subscribers on Laugh Out Loud Radio (channel 96) on Wednesdays at 6pm EST, and then available wherever you get your podcasts every Thursday morning starting July 20th.
    7/6/2023
    2:43

About One Song

On each episode of ONE SONG, friends Diallo Riddle ( Emmy-nominated star and creator of HBO Max’s South Side and IFC’s Sherman’s Showcase) and Blake "LUXXURY" Robin (Music Producer & TikTok creator) will hilariously break down ONE SONG from the pop music canon that you know - or need to know - but have never heard quite like this.
Podcast website

