ReLiving Single
  • ReLiving Single Trailer
    Starting May 7, your favorite sitcom legends, Erika Alexander and Kim Coles, are teaming up for ReLiving Single—the Living Single rewatch podcast we’ve all been waiting for. Every Wednesday, they’ll share behind-the-scenes stories, revisit classic moments, and catch up with special guests who helped make the show unforgettable. See y'all next week, smooches!
    1:28

About ReLiving Single

Welcome to ReLiving Single — the official unofficial Living Single rewatch podcast, hosted by sitcom legends and real-life BFFs Erika Alexander and Kim Coles. From “Ride the Maverick” mishaps to “Woo woo woo” wisdom, every week we’re giving you behind-the-scenes stories, exploring the show’s iconic moments, and reintroducing you to the stars that made the show a part of TV history. Living Single redefined comedy, friendship, dating, and the Black experience for a new generation…and ReLiving Single is here to do it again. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the series, this podcast offers a front row seat to the laughs, love, and legacy of a groundbreaking show.
