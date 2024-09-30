Tracklist:1. Cerrone - Cerrone’s Paradise2. Alicia Myers - I Want to Thank You3. Cerrone - Not Too Shabby4. Linda Clifford - You Are, You Are5. Cunnie Williams feat. Monie Love - Saturday (Mousse T.'s Filterfish) 6. Selected Works - Uncle Sam (Mousse T.'s Disco Sensation)7. david bay - <38. Cerrone - Revelacion9. Andy Faisca - If You See Me Now (Extended Mix) 10. Ben Delay - Only You (Glen Horsborough Remix)11. Ubblahkan - Bring The House Down12. Alex Preston, Sebb Junior - The Mighty High (Sebb Junior Remix) Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
1:00:00
LTBH #540 with Glen Horsborough
Tracklist:1. Mousse T. 'All I Want Is The Bass' (Extended Mix)2. Ubblahkan - Bring The House Down (Original Mix)3. Peverell - Keep The Fire Burning (Extended Mix)4. Piero, Ruva - Losing Control (Ben Renna Remix) 5. Max Mendez - Love & Pride (Original mix)6. Babert - Dance To Da House (Original Mix)7. Mattei & Omich - The Circus (Vocal Rework)8. Hardsoul - Deep Inside (CASSIMM Remix)9. Danny Tenaglia - Music Is the Answer (Stuart Ojelay Bootleg)10. Marvin Aloys - Ride Inside The Uk (Extended Mix)11. Altere - Ride On (feat. Elishama) (Extended Mix)12. Archie B - My Love (Zsak Remix)13. Milk & Sugar - Higher & Higher (Daniel Steinberg Remix)
1:00:00
LTBH #539 with Queen B
Tracklist1. Casual Connection - Love Fallin (Original Mix)2. Cerrone, Purple Disco Machine - Summer Lovin' (Original Mix)3. Sandy Barber - I Think I'll Do Some Stepping (On My Own) (Opolopo Rework)4. Cerrone - Give Me Love (Original Mix)5. Dames Brown, Andrés, Amp Fiddler, Folamour - What Would You Do? (Folamour 12" Remix)6. The Funk District - Abstract Love (Original Mix)7. Louie Vega, Unlimited Touch - I Hear Music In The Streets (Touch Mix)8. Rena Scott - Super Lover9. Carrie Lucas - Dance with You10. Dion's House Kitchen - Come On Home (Chewy Rubs Bump it Deep Mix)11. Aruhtra - Thoughts Of Loving You (2024 Remix)12. T-Bor - I Know What You Are Thinking (Castaman & Luca Vanelli Club Mix)
1:00:00
LTBH #538 with Glen Horsborough
Tracklist1. Eden Prince - Temptation (Extended Mix)2. Prospa - This Rhythm (feat. RAHH) (Extended Mix)3. Nukewood - Don't Want To Pay (Extended Mix)4. Ubblahkan - Bring The House Down (Original Mix)5. Dombresky - It's a Party (Extended Mix) 6. Mind Electric - Dirty Cash (Money Talks) (2024 Tribute Mix)7. Akami - Desire (Extended Mix)8. CASSIMM, Mahalia Fontaine - Hear Me Out (Extended Mix)9. James Alexandr - Paradise Feat Nada Leigh (St Croix Piano Weapon Remix)10. Jon Fitz & Senhaji feat. Mark Menzies - The Magic (Original Mix)11. Shakedown - At Night (Glen Horsborough 2024 Edit)12. Crazibiza - Heat Up (Original Mix)13. Ant LaRock - Believe In Love (Mattei & Omich Remix)
1:00:00
LTBH #537 with Queen B
Tracklist:Queen Samantha - Take a Chance (Dompteur Mooner Edit)Fernando, Ray Mang - Blue Impala (Ray Mang Remix)Lindström, Todd Terje - Another Station (Todd Terje Remix)Juliano 909 - Halt!Terra Deva - Fresh Start (House Remix)Massimo Voci, Patrizio Mattei - Runner (Patrizio Mattei Remix)HNNY - GymnasticsShirley Lites - Heat You Up (Melt You Down) (Vocal)James Wells - True Love is My DestinyJon Fitz & Senhaji feat. Mark Menzies - The Magic (Original Mix)ESSE. - Keep On Watchin' (Original Mix)Jon Fitz & Senhaji feat Micki - I Feel Ya (Yvvan Back Remix Extended)
