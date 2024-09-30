LTBH #539 with Queen B

Tracklist1. Casual Connection - Love Fallin (Original Mix)2. Cerrone, Purple Disco Machine - Summer Lovin' (Original Mix)3. Sandy Barber - I Think I'll Do Some Stepping (On My Own) (Opolopo Rework)4. Cerrone - Give Me Love (Original Mix)5. Dames Brown, Andrés, Amp Fiddler, Folamour - What Would You Do? (Folamour 12" Remix)6. The Funk District - Abstract Love (Original Mix)7. Louie Vega, Unlimited Touch - I Hear Music In The Streets (Touch Mix)8. Rena Scott - Super Lover9. Carrie Lucas - Dance with You10. Dion's House Kitchen - Come On Home (Chewy Rubs Bump it Deep Mix)11. Aruhtra - Thoughts Of Loving You (2024 Remix)12. T-Bor - I Know What You Are Thinking (Castaman & Luca Vanelli Club Mix) Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.