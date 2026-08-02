Oliver drops his brand new record with Kryder & The Young Punx “AEIOU” and features music from Layton Giordani, ZHU, Vintage Culture, Odd Mob & OMNOM, Michael Bibi, Melé, ANOTR, BIJOU & Tchami and many more on #HeldeepRadio!

Oliver drops some of his latest work, including his new collaboration with Kryder & The Young Punx “AEIOU”, and his HI-LO collab with Vini Vici “Pump It Up”, alongside new music from Cloonee & Prospa, Tiësto & Caleb Arredondo, NOTION & X CLUB, Lost Frequencies, Dom Dolla, Curbi, GAWP & Aden Rémai and many more on #HeldeepRadio!

About Oliver Heldens presents Heldeep Radio

About Oliver Heldens presents Heldeep Radio

About Oliver Heldens presents Heldeep Radio

#HeldeepRadio is the hottest radio show on the planet, brought to you by Dutch DJ and Electronic music producer, Oliver Heldens. Tune in every week with millions of global listeners to hear the very best in upfront house music, techno and everything in between, along with the latest releases from his Heldeep Records Label.