Oliver Heldens presents Heldeep Radio

#HeldeepRadio is the hottest radio show on the planet, brought to you by Dutch DJ and Electronic music producer, Oliver Heldens. Tune in every week with million... More
Heldeep Radio #461
Oliver drops new cuts from Chris Lake & Aluna, Funkin Matt, Nic Fanciulli, James Hype, CamelPhat and also his brand new HI-LO release "BRAZIL" that's finally out now on HILOMATIK!
5/1/2023
1:50:19
Heldeep Radio #460
Oliver drops his brand new HI-LO track "BRAZIL" as well as some new bangers from Acraze, Alok & Solardo, Sofi Tukker, Jay Lumen, Space 92, Noizu and many more on a fresh #HeldeepRadio!
4/24/2023
1:50:41
Heldeep Radio #459
#HeldeepRadio 459 is live with new music from Meduza, Vintage Culture, Spartaque, Bleu Clair, Mike Cervello & Curbi, Ramon Tapia and many more!
4/17/2023
1:40:42
Heldeep Radio #458
Oliver drops new bangers from MK & Lee Foss, Joris Voorn, Franky Wah & Vintage Culture, Will Clarke, MorganJ, Steve Angello & Sebastian Ingrosso and also his brand new track with Kylie Minogue "10 Out Of 10" on a brand new #HeldeepRadio!
4/10/2023
1:32:58
Heldeep Radio #457
Oliver drops his brand new collaboration with Kylie Minogue "10 Out Of 10" as well as his brand new HI-LO track with Space 92 "Arpeggio" on a brand new #HeldeepRadio!
