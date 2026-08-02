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Oliver Heldens presents Heldeep Radio

Oliver Heldens
Music
Oliver Heldens presents Heldeep Radio
Latest episode

628 episodes

  • Oliver Heldens presents Heldeep Radio

    Heldeep Radio #630

    08/02/2026 | 59 mins.
    #HeldeepRadio episode 630 is live with brand new music from Disciples, Kaskade, Glockenback & Kaitlin Aragon, Anyma & Volkoder, Don Diablo, James Hype & Tita Lau, Adriatique & GENESI and many more!
  • Oliver Heldens presents Heldeep Radio

    Heldeep Radio #629

    07/26/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    Oliver drops some of his latest work, including his new collaboration with Kryder & The Young Punx “AEIOU”, and his HI-LO collab with Vini Vici “Pump It Up”, alongside new music from Cloonee & Prospa, Tiësto & Caleb Arredondo, NOTION & X CLUB, Lost Frequencies, Dom Dolla, Curbi, GAWP & Aden Rémai and many more on #HeldeepRadio!
  • Oliver Heldens presents Heldeep Radio

    Heldeep Radio #628

    07/19/2026 | 1h
    Oliver drops his brand new record with Kryder & The Young Punx “AEIOU” and features music from Layton Giordani, ZHU, Vintage Culture, Odd Mob & OMNOM, Michael Bibi, Melé, ANOTR, BIJOU & Tchami and many more on #HeldeepRadio!
  • Oliver Heldens presents Heldeep Radio

    Heldeep Radio #627

    07/12/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    #HeldeepRadio episode 627 is live with new music from Solomum & Skrillex, Armin van Buuren & Silver Panda, Dmitri Vegas, Sylver & Pat P, LUSU, Benny Benassi & Matt Sassari, Cassian & ARCO and many more!
  • Oliver Heldens presents Heldeep Radio

    Heldeep Radio #626

    07/05/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    Oliver drops brand new music from Peggy Gou, Tiga & Chris Lake, Axwell, Modeā, Eli Brown, Marlon Hoffstadt, Joel Corry, CamelPhat & Volkoder and many more on #HeldeepRadio!
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About Oliver Heldens presents Heldeep Radio
#HeldeepRadio is the hottest radio show on the planet, brought to you by Dutch DJ and Electronic music producer, Oliver Heldens. Tune in every week with millions of global listeners to hear the very best in upfront house music, techno and everything in between, along with the latest releases from his Heldeep Records Label.
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