Brown Bag Mornings Ep.13 (07/13/23)

Letty Peniche and Rosecrans Vic come together for Brown Bag, the LA based (and biased) morning show from 2 hispanics who love to hustle, put people on game, and of course, clown. Check them out LIVE everyday on POWER 106 6A-10A, Monday through Friday. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.