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Brown Bag Mornings

Power 106, Rosecrans Vic, Concrete, Letty, DJ Greg C, Angie
MusicMusic Commentary
Brown Bag Mornings
Latest episode

912 episodes

  • Brown Bag Mornings

    08/06/26 Rusty But Never Musty.. 🍆😷 | Brown Bag Mornings

    08/06/2026 | 1h 16 mins.
    The squad reunites with Jesus the Koala for a "rusty but never musty" update on his new romance and checks in on Alan’s haunted bedroom where a ghost named Princess Peach decides to crash the call. Between the paranormal activity, the crew exposes Lil Wayne's messy DMs with a former Teen Mom and debates why Titos Tacos is the ultimate nostalgia scam. 🐨👻📱

    [Edited by @iamdyre 📱]

    Chapters

    (00:00) Don't You Know I'm Local

    (3:49) Chisme

    (6:16) Rap Sheet

    (9:24) Petty Police

    (13:21) Scrolling

    (20:06) The Weather W/ Concrete!

    (21:17) Homie Helpline

    (52:57) Don't You Know I'm Local

    (1:00:19) Chisme

    (1:03:16) Rap Sheet

    (1:07:06) Money Moves

    (1:11:42) Studious Foo

    (1:13:35) Play Ball

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Brown Bag Mornings

    08/06/26 – HIGHLIGHTS of Brown Bag Mornings: 📱 LIL WAYNE’S DM BETRAYAL & 🕊️ KENDRICK’S 2015 COLD WAR

    08/06/2026 | 21 mins.
    The squad reacts to the shocking DMs leaked by a former Teen Mom that expose Lil Wayne’s attempt to fly her out while he was still engaged to his fiancée. 📱🤫 On the Homie Helpline, "Jesus the Koala" returns with a legendary update on his recovery from the "clap" and his brand-new romance with a handsome "bald bear." 🐨🩺 Rap Sheet goes back to 2015 to uncover the exact moment Kendrick Lamar officially cut ties with The Game over a Drake video shoot in the heart of Compton. 🎤🏙️ We also witness the Petty Police investigating a mean interviewer who trolled a WWE champion into an absolute on-camera meltdown. 🤼‍♀️🔥 Finally, Mike Jones breaks down why the industry is fake after he was left stranded and completely alone at his own music video shoot! 📞🎬

    [Edited by @iamdyre 📱]

    Chapters

    (00:00) Chisme

    (2:34) Rap Sheet

    (5:41) Petty Police

    (9:35) Homie Helpline

    (17:25) Rap Sheet

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Brown Bag Mornings

    08/05/26 Gummy Worm Status... 🪱🍆 | Brown Bag Mornings

    08/05/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    The squad revisits the legendary Homie Helpline update from Peter, who survived his "purple pocket monster" going viral only to launch a secret mission to rescue his skateboard from his ex-girlfriend’s grandma. Between the relationship drama, the crew breaks down ASAP Rocky’s bare-knuckle challenge to Drake and the outrageous news that California might tax single people $100 more for car insurance. 🍆🥊🚗

    [Edited by @iamdyre 🦸‍♂️]

    Chapters

    (00:00) Don't You Know I'm Local

    (4:24) Chisme

    (7:28) Rap Sheet

    (9:45) Petty Police

    (13:10) Scrolling

    (18:03) The Weather W/ Concrete!

    (19:19) Homie Helpline

    (43:13) Don't You Know I'm Local

    (46:24) Chisme

    (50:43) Rap Sheet

    (53:50) Money Moves

    (57:59) Studious Foo

    (1:01:15) Play Ball

     

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Brown Bag Mornings

    08/04/26 – HIGHLIGHTS of Brown Bag Mornings: 🍆 THE PURPLE POCKET MONSTER UPDATE & 🤜 ASAP ROCKY’S BARE KNUCKLE SMOKE

    08/05/2026 | 24 mins.
    We are checking back in with Peter to find out how he recovered from the "purple pocket monster" leak and finally got his skateboard back via a secret mission with his ex's grandma. Don’t You Know I’m Local takes a trip down memory lane with a list of things every LA kid did, from smoking out of apples to drinking that crispy garden hose water. Petty Police catches a Chicago hot dog lady in 4K after she tried to frame Malice from Clipse for a $9 "glizzy" theft that was actually caught on his own vlog footage. We also dive into ASAP Rocky’s latest interview where he claims he'd fight Drake bare-knuckles and expresses his "hurt" over ASAP Ferg dropping the name. Finally, the squad debates whether they’re actually going to pay for a Siri AI subscription when she already struggles to even tell us the weather!

    [Edited by @iamdyre 🦸‍♂️]

    Chapters

    (00:00) Chisme

    (3:06) Petty Police

    (6:26) Homie Helpline

    (14:07) Don't You Know I'm Local

    (17:19) Rap Sheet

    (20:25) Money Moves

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Brown Bag Mornings

    08/04/26 Allegedly Broken Up 💔🥺 | Brown Bag Mornings

    08/04/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    The squad navigates a delusional Homie Helpline update from Randy, who is still clutching a promise ring in his wallet while his "alleged" ex-girlfriend lives her best life in Downey. Between the heartbreak, the crew dives into the creepy case of a Bell police officer facing jail time for using DMV databases to stalk his ex’s new boyfriend. 🚔💍😱

    [Edited by @iamdyre 🙂‍↕️]

    Chapters

    (00:00) Chisme

    (3:47) Petty Police

    (6:31) Scrolling

    (9:00) The Weather W/ Concrete!

    (10:53) Homie Helpline

    (34:57) Fast and Furious Tix!

    (42:34) Don't You Know I'm Local

    (47:55) Chisme

    (51:57) Money Moves

    (54:33) Studious Foo

    (59:07) Play Ball!

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Brown Bag Mornings
Letty, Concrete, Vic, Angie and Greg C come together for Brown Bag Mornings. They love to hustle, put people on game, and of course, clown. Check them out LIVE everyday on POWER 106 5A-10A, Monday thru Friday.
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