We are checking back in with Peter to find out how he recovered from the "purple pocket monster" leak and finally got his skateboard back via a secret mission with his ex's grandma. Don’t You Know I’m Local takes a trip down memory lane with a list of things every LA kid did, from smoking out of apples to drinking that crispy garden hose water. Petty Police catches a Chicago hot dog lady in 4K after she tried to frame Malice from Clipse for a $9 "glizzy" theft that was actually caught on his own vlog footage. We also dive into ASAP Rocky’s latest interview where he claims he'd fight Drake bare-knuckles and expresses his "hurt" over ASAP Ferg dropping the name. Finally, the squad debates whether they’re actually going to pay for a Siri AI subscription when she already struggles to even tell us the weather!



[Edited by @iamdyre 🦸‍♂️]



Chapters



(00:00) Chisme



(3:06) Petty Police



(6:26) Homie Helpline



(14:07) Don't You Know I'm Local



(17:19) Rap Sheet



(20:25) Money Moves



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