Power 106
Letty Peniche and Rosecrans Vic come together for Brown Bag, the LA based (and biased) morning show from 2 hispanics who love to hustle, put people on game, and...
Available Episodes

5 of 17
  • Brown Bag Mornings Ep.18 (07/20/23)
    On this episode, Letty, Rosecrans Vic and the Brown Bag Family discuss Ochocinco admitting to being cheap, helping the homie with his girl’s party life, and crazy paramedic stories!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    7/20/2023
    1:39:48
  • Brown Bag Mornings Ep.16 (07/18/23)
    Letty Peniche and Rosecrans Vic come together for Brown Bag, the LA based (and biased) morning show from 2 hispanics who love to hustle, put people on game, and of course, clown. Check them out LIVE everyday on POWER 106 6A-10A, Monday through Friday.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    7/18/2023
    1:47:22
  • Brown Bag Mornings Ep.15 (07/17/23)
    Letty Peniche and Rosecrans Vic come together for Brown Bag, the LA based (and biased) morning show from 2 hispanics who love to hustle, put people on game, and of course, clown. Check them out LIVE everyday on POWER 106 6A-10A, Monday through Friday.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    7/17/2023
    1:36:42
  • Brown Bag Mornings Ep.14 (07/14/23)
    Letty Peniche and Rosecrans Vic come together for Brown Bag, the LA based (and biased) morning show from 2 hispanics who love to hustle, put people on game, and of course, clown. Check them out LIVE everyday on POWER 106 6A-10A, Monday through Friday.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    7/14/2023
    1:49:06
  • Brown Bag Mornings Ep.13 (07/13/23)
    Letty Peniche and Rosecrans Vic come together for Brown Bag, the LA based (and biased) morning show from 2 hispanics who love to hustle, put people on game, and of course, clown. Check them out LIVE everyday on POWER 106 6A-10A, Monday through Friday. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    7/13/2023
    1:34:22

About Brown Bag Mornings

Letty Peniche and Rosecrans Vic come together for Brown Bag, the LA based (and biased) morning show from 2 hispanics who love to hustle, put people on game, and of course, clown. Check them out LIVE everyday on POWER 106 6A-10A, Monday thru Friday. 
