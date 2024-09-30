Ep. 51: Terri Clark - From Tootsie's to the Mother Church

This week Reid and Dan Isbell host Grand Ole Opry Member and Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame Member, Terri Clark, out in God's Country. Dan immediately dives in on the hot take of how terrible it is to host a kid's birthday party during deer season, even though he's guilty of doing it in September. Terri shares her love of northern pike fishing, bass fishing, and how much more fun touring is when there is a good lake near the venue. They all discuss the current landscape of country music, specific to females on the charts and how much different it was when Terri was coming up in the industry. She harmonizes with the guys singing one of her massive hits and we're still crying with her over her "One That Got Away."