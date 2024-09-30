Ep. 51: Terri Clark - From Tootsie's to the Mother Church
This week Reid and Dan Isbell host Grand Ole Opry Member and Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame Member, Terri Clark, out in God's Country. Dan immediately dives in on the hot take of how terrible it is to host a kid's birthday party during deer season, even though he's guilty of doing it in September. Terri shares her love of northern pike fishing, bass fishing, and how much more fun touring is when there is a good lake near the venue. They all discuss the current landscape of country music, specific to females on the charts and how much different it was when Terri was coming up in the industry. She harmonizes with the guys singing one of her massive hits and we're still crying with her over her "One That Got Away."
Ep. 50: Dylan Gossett - Racing to Records
This week Reid and Dan host international superstar, Dylan Gossett, out in God's Country. Dylan dives in with one of our most passionate "What Ya Mad At's" in regards to college football. They dive in on the swift life swap that's occurred for Dylan over the last 18 months and how he's learned to navigate his new normal of touring, music full time, and everything in between. Dylan plays "Coal" and another tune that you don't want to miss!
Ep. 49: Bonus - Facebook Marketplace, Fan Submissions, and Justice for Peanut
This week Reid and Dan are dropping a bonus episode that covers everything from Facebook marketplace finds to Justice for Peanut the Squirrel. They give some fan shoutouts to some hysterical "What Ya Mad At" submissions and Reid shares his favorite bro hunt story with Dan. It ends with some fall hunt tips and excitement for the rut in Tennessee.
Ep. 48: Wyatt Flores - Music, Ranching, and Staying Grounded
In this week's episode, Reid and Dan Isbell sit down with Nashville's breakout artist Wyatt Flores. Together, they dive into Wyatt's journey over the past 18 months—from life on the road to running a cattle ranch funded through his merch sales. Wyatt shares candid stories about his connection to fishing, the impact of his grandfather's passing, and the mental toll of balancing music and life. In this heart-to-heart, Reid, Dan, and Wyatt discuss resilience, connection, and the unique challenges of making a life in the music world.
Ep. 47: Kassi Ashton - Tunes and Taxidermy
This week, Reid and Dan Isbell bring singer-songwriter and nature enthusiast Kassi Ashton out to God's Country. Kassi unearths the deep importance of native grasses and the surprising history of America's manicured lawns. The conversation winds through the highs and lows of Nashville's Music Row, with Reid revealing the unusual place he first met Kassi. They discuss her powerful new album, "Made From Dirt," and share hearty laughs over a memorable "One That Got Away." Kassi brings Reid and Dan to the brink of tears with her Gravorite with one of the best performances yet!
“God’s Country” with brothers Dan and Reid Isbell is a rollicking weekly podcast that sits at the intersection of country music and the great outdoors. Each episode explores how today’s biggest and most talented country stars and songwriters pull inspiration from rugged, first-hand relationships with the natural world. Nashville songwriters by profession who spent their childhoods getting muddy in the wilds of Tennessee, Dan and Reid draw on their own passion for hunting and fishing to lead a thought-provoking and fun exploration of the fundamental role of outdoor living in country music.