Dead Show/podcast for 10/18/24

Howdy! I figured it was about time to get back in the saddle and get another Deadpod out to my wonderful audience.. First off thanks for your kind get well wishes! They all have meant so much..forgive me for not answering each of them, but I'm having some serious trouble typing with alot of numbness in my right hand since my operation.. This week I thought it appropriate to listen to a fine show from the great state of North Carolina, I could only wish that I could help the folks there who have been ravaged by the terrible storms.. This is a well played show from the fall of '89.. a nice Foolish Heart starts things, and frankly I enjoyed every song in this first set. The highlight might be 'Bird Song' where Jerry uses a number of ineresting MIDI effects... The Johnny B Goode encore is also a nice touch.. Grateful Dead Charlotte Coliseum Charlotte, NC 10/22/1989 - Sunday One Foolish Heart [8:03] New Minglewood Blues [7:28] Mississippi Half-Step Uptown Toodeloo [5:56] Queen Jane Approximately [6:00] Ramble On Rose [6:47] Beat It On Down The Line [3:13] Bird Song [14:12] Johnny B. Goode [3:55] You can listen to this week's Deadpod here: http://traffic.libsyn.com/deadshow/deadpod101824.mp3 Again thank you for your patience and your kindness..