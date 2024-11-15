Here's a fun second set from November 1985 for this week's Deadpod. 'Touch of Grey' into 'Samson' starts things off with some nice Jerry solos in Samson... The 'High Time' that follows makes up for the flubbed ending on Samson with some excellent Jerry vocals. 'Let It Grow' is probably the highlight of the pre-drums segment however, with some excellent improvisational jamming. That spirit is carried through on the Drums and Space. 'Gimme Some Lovin' coming out of space is fun and leads into a sweet 'Stella Blue'. The remainder features some sharp rockin' and concludes with a fun 'In the Midnight Hour' encore. Grateful Dead Community War Memorial Auditorium Rochester, NY 11/7/1985 - Thursday Two Touch Of Grey > Samson And Delilah High Time Let It Grow > Drums > Space > Gimme Some Lovin' > Stella Blue > Throwing Stones > Not Fade Away Encore In The Midnight Hour You can listen to this week's Deadpod here: http://traffic.libsyn.com/deadshow/deadpod111524.mp3 I hope you enjoy the set.. and thanks for your kind support!
--------
1:23:21
Dead Show/podcast for 11/8/24
This week we have one of the finest shows from the Fall tour of 1985. This comes to us from Rochester New York on November 7, 1985. The opening 'Dancing In the Street' is strong and cohesive - we can tell we are in for a special night. The 'Dire Wolf' presents Jerry in fine voice. While Bobby is a bit cheesy on 'CC Rider' the 'Loser' that follows is excellent. The country 'Mama Tried'>'Mexicalli Blues' is a great lead in to a rockin' 'Cumberland Blues'. While 'Beat it On Down the Line' is also tight and well-played, the set closing 'Deal' is a tad fast, but still always a nice set closer.. Grateful Dead Community War Memorial Auditorium Rochester, NY 11/7/1985 - Thursday One Dancing In The Street Dire Wolf C C Rider Loser Mama Tried > Mexicali Blues Cumberland Blues Beat It On Down The Line Deal You can listen to this week's Deadpod here: http://traffic.libsyn.com/deadshow/deadpod110824.mp3 My sincere thanks for your kind support and well wishes!!
--------
49:44
Dead Show/podcast for 11/1/24
With the passing of Phil Lesh I decided to bring you a complete Phil & Friends show from the last time I was lucky enough to see him - March 12, 2023 in Chicago. I really enjoyed the show and hope you dig it. Words can't express what the man meant to the Dead or the scene. We were lucky to have been able to be in his presence from time to time. I know this makes a longer Deadpod than usual, hope it doesn't mess anything up for you. Phil Lesh And Friends The Salt Shed Chicago, Illinois 3/12/2023 1st Set Jam > Sunshine Of Your Love > Deep Elem Blues Bertha He's Gone > Pride Of Cucamunga Cassidy Sugaree 2nd Set Jam > Low Spark Of High-Heeled Boys > Scarlet Begonias > Mountains Of The Moon Uncle John's Band Eyes Of The World The Wheel Shakedown Street Encore: Phil Banter Band Introductions Rock Steady Phil Lesh - Bass And Vocals Warren Haynes - Guitar And Vocals Grahame Lesh - Guitar And Vocals Jason Crosby - Keyboards And Vocals Natalie Cressman - Trombone And Vocals Jennifer Hartswick - Trumpet And Vocals James Casey - Saxophone And Vocals John Molo - Drums You can listen to this week's Deadpod here: http://traffic.libsyn.com/deadshow/deadpod110124.mp3
--------
2:55:11
Dead Show/podcast for 10/25/24
This week's Deadpod features the second set from the band's performance at the Charlotte Coliseum in Charlotte, NC on October 10, 1989. A good example, I think, of why this was a high water mark in the band's performance history, this second set showcases their ability to improvise both in spots intended and unintended. The latter I think, is shown in the opening 'Blow Away', which despite some forgotten lyrics and miscues turns into a fine opening number. The jamming in the 'Help>Slip>Frank', especially out of Franklins' and into a fine drums, is an example of some more expected, but nevertheless, successful creativity. Lastly I have to point out how good 'Not Fade Away is here.. far from being mailed in... Grateful Dead Charlotte Coliseum Charlotte, NC 10/22/1989 - Sunday Two Blow Away [10:00] Samson And Delilah [6:20] Help On The Way [3:44] > Slipknot! [6:33] > Franklin's Tower [9:40] > Jam [7:#17] > Drums [5:55] > Space [8:43] > I Need A Miracle [4:04] > Stella Blue [8:36] > Throwing Stones [9:11] > Not Fade Away [7:51#] Encore Black Muddy River [5:53] You can listen to this week's Deadpod here: http://traffic.libsyn.com/deadshow/deadpod102524.mp3 Again, thanks for your well wishes and patience with my (typing) brevity!
--------
1:44:20
Dead Show/podcast for 10/18/24
Howdy! I figured it was about time to get back in the saddle and get another Deadpod out to my wonderful audience.. First off thanks for your kind get well wishes! They all have meant so much..forgive me for not answering each of them, but I'm having some serious trouble typing with alot of numbness in my right hand since my operation.. This week I thought it appropriate to listen to a fine show from the great state of North Carolina, I could only wish that I could help the folks there who have been ravaged by the terrible storms.. This is a well played show from the fall of '89.. a nice Foolish Heart starts things, and frankly I enjoyed every song in this first set. The highlight might be 'Bird Song' where Jerry uses a number of ineresting MIDI effects... The Johnny B Goode encore is also a nice touch.. Grateful Dead Charlotte Coliseum Charlotte, NC 10/22/1989 - Sunday One Foolish Heart [8:03] New Minglewood Blues [7:28] Mississippi Half-Step Uptown Toodeloo [5:56] Queen Jane Approximately [6:00] Ramble On Rose [6:47] Beat It On Down The Line [3:13] Bird Song [14:12] Johnny B. Goode [3:55] You can listen to this week's Deadpod here: http://traffic.libsyn.com/deadshow/deadpod101824.mp3 Again thank you for your patience and your kindness..