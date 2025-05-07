Powered by RND
  Introducing: Joe and Jada
    On "Joe X Jada", hip-hop legends and longtime friends Fat Joe and Jadakiss link up twice a week to share behind-the-scenes stories from their legendary careers and give their real thoughts on the hottest topics in music, sports, and pop culture.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
About Joe and Jada

On "Joe X Jada", hip-hop legends and longtime friends Fat Joe and Jadakiss link up twice a week to share behind-the-scenes stories from their legendary careers and give their real thoughts on the hottest topics in music, sports, and pop culture.
