The Ebro, Laura, Rosenberg Show

Ebro, Laura Stylez & Rosenberg are back like they never left! With Laura tapping in as she heads with the family on her annual holiday trip, Ebro & Rosenberg sit down to discuss their departure from HOT 97 and the ending of Ebro in the Morning on the station, their history with the station, Ebro receiving a DM from Drake, recent news, and what’s next!Stay tuned for latest updates:X: @theelrshowTik Tok: @ebrolaurarosenbergNew Instagram & Facebook pages coming soon…