2.) Responding to Benzino, Who Ruined New York Hip-Hop, + Happy Chanukah! (12/16/25)
12/16/2025 | 57 mins.
Ebro, Laura Stylez & Rosenberg are back like they never left! On our second episode we respond to Benzino's rant, claims about who ruined hip-hop in New York, Chanukah talk, Rob Reiner's Death, Trump, and the team tries not to curse. Stay tuned for latest updates:X: @theelrshowTik Tok: @ebrolaurarosenberg
1.) The Ebro, Laura, Rosenberg Show - Leaving HOT 97, Drake DM's Ebro + What's Next (12/15/25)
12/16/2025 | 1h 3 mins.
Ebro, Laura Stylez & Rosenberg are back like they never left! With Laura tapping in as she heads with the family on her annual holiday trip, Ebro & Rosenberg sit down to discuss their departure from HOT 97 and the ending of Ebro in the Morning on the station, their history with the station, Ebro receiving a DM from Drake, recent news, and what’s next!Stay tuned for latest updates:X: @theelrshowTik Tok: @ebrolaurarosenbergNew Instagram & Facebook pages coming soon…
