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575 episodes
RSR570 Jordie Lane - Writing and Producing Great Songs from the Road, Circus, and Joshua Tree08/07/2026 | 1h 33 mins.What does it really take to make your best record by embracing limitations and finding creativity in the constraints?
My guest today is Jordie Lane, a Nashville-based Australian indie roots artist, songwriter, and producer. With a background that includes performing at the Sydney Opera House, composing for TV comedy, and touring with legends like Billy Bragg and Old Crow Medicine Show, Jordie brings a wealth of unconventional recording experience.
In this episode, Jordie shares his journey from childhood in a traveling circus to making records with makeshift gear in unconventional spaces. We discuss how embracing limitations - like working with a four-track recorder or in a space with no running water - can ignite creativity and result in unique sounds. Jordie explains his approach to building songs from the ground up, layering found objects and effects, and how physical space influences his process. We also touch on the importance of unplugging from over-processing, the power of spontaneous performances, and the role of letting accidents lead to new ideas. His stories highlight that sometimes, less gear and more vulnerability lead to the most genuine recordings.
Get access to FREE mixing mini-course: https://MixMasterBundle.com
THANKS TO OUR SPONSORS!
http://UltimateMixingMasterclass.com
https://usa.sae.edu/
https://www.native-instruments.com Use code ROCK10 to get 10% off!
https://www.spectra1964.com
https://gracedesign.com/
https://RecordingStudioRockstars.com/Academy
https://www.thetoyboxstudio.com/
Listen to the podcast theme song “Skadoosh!” https://solo.to/lijshawmusic
Listen to this guest's discography on Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6MoEdYlleayslE6QAzEpQ2?si=V3F1rZFiQbWPoM6gaDrsGw
If you love the podcast, then please leave a review: https://RSRockstars.com/Review
CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE SHOW NOTES AT: https://RSRockstars.com/570
RSR569 Vance Powell - Baking It In, Atmos Truth, Tiny Amps, and One-Take Magic07/31/2026 | 2h 4 mins.What happens when you stop calling it pre-production and just start making the record?
My guest today is Vance Powell, multi-Grammy-winning producer, mixer, and engineer from Sputnik Sound in Nashville - and the most frequent guest in RSR history, now returning for his seventh appearance on the show.
Vance has been with us since episode RSR002, and once again he brings an incredible combination of blunt honesty, deep musical intuition, old-school engineering discipline, and hilarious real-world stories from making records with artists like Chris Stapleton, Tyler Bryant, and a whole roster of bands who trust him to capture the moment as it happens.
In this episode we dig into everything from rebuilding his machine room, to why he still aligns a U47 and Coles 4038 with a flashlight, to how tiny amps make the biggest guitar tones, to why “pre-production is production,” to mixing in Atmos in a way that actually translates to AirPods.
We also talk about one-take magic on Chris Stapleton’s White Horse, smashing ADR comps on the Tom Petty tribute, deep drum-room philosophy, and how Vance keeps digital rigs alive by never updating anything that’s working.
And of course, Vance shares what old Vance would tell young Vance - and what young Vance would tell old Vance - about belief, timing, and the moment he should’ve left Blackbird to build Sputnik sooner.
Get access to FREE mixing mini-course: https://MixMasterBundle.com
THANKS TO OUR SPONSORS!
http://UltimateMixingMasterclass.com
https://usa.sae.edu/
https://www.native-instruments.com Use code ROCK10 to get 10% off!
https://www.spectra1964.com
https://gracedesign.com/
https://RecordingStudioRockstars.com/Academy
https://www.thetoyboxstudio.com/
Listen to the podcast theme song “Skadoosh!” https://solo.to/lijshawmusic
Listen to this guest's discography on Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0aFDgLgTsWaFId0n4YSX75?si=b290f2da1b47416f
If you love the podcast, then please leave a review: https://RSRockstars.com/Review
CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE SHOW NOTES AT: https://RSRockstars.com/569
- What happens when you realize the soundtrack of space travel isn’t science fiction - it’s real music carried aboard real missions?
My guest today is Kevin White, Nashville educator, musician, and creator of Songs of Apollo - a documentary project that explores the real relationship between music and space exploration. This isn’t just a story about composers imagining the cosmos. It’s a story about the actual music astronauts took with them, the songs that woke crews aboard Apollo missions, the playlists that traveled beyond Earth, and how NASA engineers, mission control, and the entire space program have been influenced by music from the start.
Kevin digs into decades of research, interviews, and archival stories showing how music became part of astronaut culture - from symbolizing courage and loneliness to marking historic milestones. We also talk about how the space program itself sparked new artistic movements back on Earth, shaping genres, inspiring iconic records, and influencing countless musicians.
This episode is about the two-way connection between sound and space - how music helped astronauts feel human in an environment where nothing is familiar, and how their journeys, in turn, reshaped the music we make here on Earth.
Get access to FREE mixing mini-course: https://MixMasterBundle.com
THANKS TO OUR SPONSORS!
http://UltimateMixingMasterclass.com
https://usa.sae.edu/
https://www.izotope.com Use code ROCK10 to get 10% off!
https://www.native-instruments.com Use code ROCK10 to get 10% off!
https://www.spectra1964.com
https://gracedesign.com/
https://RecordingStudioRockstars.com/Academy
https://www.thetoyboxstudio.com/
Listen to the podcast theme song “Skadoosh!” https://solo.to/lijshawmusic
Listen to this guest's discography on Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/5rDR7UqfiZkYiTgbTSKh0u?si=_HmAQjjLQCOTlrQBhMO56A
If you love the podcast, then please leave a review: https://RSRockstars.com/Review
CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE SHOW NOTES AT: https://RSRockstars.com/568
RSR567 Micah Tawlks - Co-Writing, Mixing, Blackbird Sessions & Capturing Ideas Before They Disappear07/17/2026 | 2h 6 mins.What happens when you start writing, producing, and mixing like the forest, not the trees, and you leave your worries behind?
My guest today is Micah Tawlks - producer, mixer, songwriter, and artist based in Nashville, working out of his home studio in Whites Creek. Micah first joined us back on RSR324, and he’s back to go even deeper into the intersection of writing, recording, and mixing. He’s known for work with COIN, Hayley Williams, Louis Prince, Judah & the Lion, The Lone Bellow, Stephen Day, Ben Rector, and many more, including immersive Atmos mixes with Matt Wallace.
In this episode, we dig into how writing sessions actually unfold when they happen in your studio - the unexpected ways a simple co-write can turn into full production, vocal sessions weeks later, or a finished track if the artist or publisher decides to cut it. Micah describes the different roles he shifts between: offering lyric help when invited, contributing chords and melody, arranging on the fly, or simply running a fast demo session when that’s what the artist wants.
We also talk about the balance between paid studio work and free co-writes, how he and his manager evaluate opportunities, and why some ideas need months to find their artist, while others get cut immediately. He explains what co-writing in pairs vs. groups actually feels like, why some writers don’t want lyrical collaboration at all, and how recording the first 20 minutes of small talk often captures the best emotional ideas of the day.
Micah walks us through his recent engineering day at Blackbird, choosing from huge mic lockers (multiple U47s, C12s, 67s on toms, etc.), working quickly on the console, and how “fast in a big studio” still relies on the same preparation habits as working fast at home.
In the writing room, we get into why clicks can kill a session, how he builds musical rhythmic loops as “human clicks,” when he performs his own time feel into a mic so the grid follows a human instead of the other way around, and how artists respond differently to tempo when the groove feels alive.
Finally, we talk mixing: keeping rough mix intent intact, charging a flat rate, when to recommend another mixer, and how honoring an artist’s stylistic world guides the whole process. Micah’s advice to his younger self? Be a better listener - in the room, at the console, everywhere.
Get access to FREE mixing mini-course: https://MixMasterBundle.com
THANKS TO OUR SPONSORS!
http://UltimateMixingMasterclass.com
https://usa.sae.edu/
https://www.izotope.com Use code ROCK10 to get 10% off!
https://www.native-instruments.com Use code ROCK10 to get 10% off!
https://www.spectra1964.com
https://gracedesign.com/
https://RecordingStudioRockstars.com/Academy
https://www.thetoyboxstudio.com/
Listen to the podcast theme song “Skadoosh!” https://solo.to/lijshawmusic
Listen to this guest's discography on Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/2Rj5j9yzADbW3n5JEBEGB1?si=f5uo4BpbSmOHkSD9_0VgEA
If you love the podcast, then please leave a review: https://RSRockstars.com/Review
CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE SHOW NOTES AT: https://RSRockstars.com/567
- What happens when you build a studio in an industrial zone…and still end up in court for making records?
My guest today is Toby Suess, drummer, engineer, and owner of Tinroof Recording in Fallon, Nevada - a studio that started as nothing more than a rehearsal space and grew into a full hybrid recording room with a killer drum sound. Toby has recorded everything from punk bands to singer-songwriters, dialed in his live room, rebuilt a broken console card-by-card, and learned how to get great drum tones using ribbons, condensers, overhead techniques, and detailed tuning.
In this episode, Toby walks through the real-world evolution of building a studio on a budget - wiring rooms, treating windows, learning gear, adding outboard pres, integrating a Toft console, and figuring out how to track and mix drums with confidence. We talk about recording through compression, getting mixes nearly finished while tracking, checking phase during the mix, blending guitar mics through a Radial summing box, and why great drum recordings still start with tuning, players, and the room.
And then we get into the wild part - Toby’s studio ended up in a legal battle despite having a business license and being fully located in an industrial zone. Toby shares the whole story: sheriff visits, confused neighbors, gathering decibel readings, talking to the D.A., bringing evidence to court, getting the case dismissed, smoothing things out with neighbors afterward, and eventually earning the right to operate without interruption. It’s a powerful reminder that musicians can stand up for their creative work and win.
We close with mixing philosophies, self-doubt, imposter syndrome, confidence, and pushing through the uncomfortable parts of building a career - plus why his studio now attracts bands from Reno and even the Bay Area.
Get access to FREE mixing mini-course: https://MixMasterBundle.com
THANKS TO OUR SPONSORS!
http://UltimateMixingMasterclass.com
https://usa.sae.edu/
https://www.izotope.com Use code ROCK10 to get 10% off!
https://www.native-instruments.com Use code ROCK10 to get 10% off!
https://www.spectra1964.com
https://gracedesign.com/
https://RecordingStudioRockstars.com/Academy
https://www.thetoyboxstudio.com/
Listen to the podcast theme song “Skadoosh!” https://solo.to/lijshawmusic
Listen to this guest's discography on Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4ZzemQ39O2Q37gSFiJ2exs?si=kYYcKVRISl2p0ncl88UKBg
If you love the podcast, then please leave a review: https://RSRockstars.com/Review
CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE SHOW NOTES AT: https://RSRockstars.com/566
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About Recording Studio Rockstars
Lij Shaw Interviews music producers, engineers, studio owners, and other professionals to bring you inspiring stories, tricks, and insights from the recording studio. So that you can take your recordings to the next level and become a rockstar of the recording studio yourself! - Guests: Vance Powell, Michael Beinhorn, Russell Wolff, Graham Cochrane, Joe Gilder, Björgvin Benediktsson, and many more...Podcast website
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