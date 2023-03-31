Lij Shaw Interviews music producers, engineers, studio owners, and other professionals to bring you inspiring stories, tricks, and insights from the recording s... More
RSR399 - Billy Decker - How To Mix A Song Fast & Great Every Time
Delete most of those damn tracks before you mix! Billy talked about narrowing the drum and guitar mics down to the essentials for mixing, his vocal chain, bass eq roll-off, designing the perfect mixing chain plugins, and how mixing mono can help you. Get access to FREE mixing mini-course: https://MixMasterBundle.com My guest today is Billy Decker aka The Deckerator is an award winning Nashville mixing engineer known for his efficient and effective mixing method. He’s mixed 16 Billboard #1”s to date such as Dustin Lynch’s “Riding Roads” and notable artists as Sam Hunt, Chris Young, Rodney Atkins, Parmalee, Colt Ford, and the metal band Starset to name just a few. He also mixed George Jones’s last album before he passed. Billy Decker made history in July of 2014 when Sam Hunt became the most added new artist of all time. Decker works in a unique way. “I mix really fast. Most of my mixes are finished within an hour. To be able to do this, I use a lot of templates in pro tools. Instead of spending two hours EQing a kick drum I can do it in thirty seconds, because I have set up templates for the album that outline all the basic parameters for each instrument. I can then work on fine tuning - working on the entire mix, rather than focusing on individual adjustments. It’s a good way to work. It’s fast efficient and most importantly it’s fun." He has been on the show recently for episode RSR281 and is also now a published author for his book “Template Mixing and Mastering: The Ultimate Guide to Achieving a Professional Sound” and has created a series of mixing plugins called the Bus Glue Billy Decker Bundle over at Joey Sturgis Tones. THANKS TO OUR SPONSORS! https://UltimateMixingMasterclass.com https://www.Spectra1964.com https://MacSales.com/rockstars https://iZotope.com/Rockstars use code ROCK10 to get 10% off any individual plugin https://jzmic.com Use code ROCKSTAR to get 40% off the Vintage series mics plus get a FREE shock mount ($120 value) https://www.adam-audio.com https://RecordingStudioRockstars.com/Academy Use code ROCKSTAR to get 10% off https://www.thetoyboxstudio.com/ Listen to this guest's discography on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/5Q7FD8l2OjoOFqFKyPvLPo?si=accf05b90893406b If you love the podcast, then please leave a review: https://RSRockstars.com/Review CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE SHOW NOTES AT: https://RSRockstars.com/399
4/28/2023
1:56:01
RSR398 - Sean Sullivan - Recording Acoustic String Bands (Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers, Del McCoury, John Prine, & The Black Keys)
Is it OK to Butcher a session? Sean talked about recording at the kitchen table with John Prine, capturing powerful vocals with Sturgill Simpson, when to use goboes and figure eight mics, and why the fiddle player texts you during a tracking session. Get access to FREE mixing mini-course: https://MixMasterBundle.com My guest today is Sean Sullivan a 3 time Grammy award winning engineer, mixer and producer based in Nashville. After graduating from MTSU a chance opportunity landed him at The Butcher Shoppe Studio, owned by John Prine and producer David Ferguson, where he continued to work for a decade before the building was sold and demolished in the summer of 2020. Notable artist that recorded at the studio include Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers, The Black Keys, Kurt Vile, Jake Bugg, The Devil Makes Three, Margo Price, The Steeldrivers, and The Del McCoury Band. Since the Butcher Shoppe's closing Sean has primarily been working out of The Tractor Shed studio in Goodlettsville, TN and his personal home mixing space he reluctantly put together during the pandemic. Thanks to Collin Dupuis for the introduction. THANKS TO OUR SPONSORS! https://UltimateMixingMasterclass.com https://www.Spectra1964.com https://MacSales.com/rockstars https://iZotope.com/Rockstars use code ROCK10 to get 10% off any individual plugin https://jzmic.com Use code ROCKSTAR to get 40% off the Vintage series mics plus get a FREE shock mount ($120 value) https://www.adam-audio.com https://RecordingStudioRockstars.com/Academy Use code ROCKSTAR to get 10% off https://www.thetoyboxstudio.com/ Listen to this guest's discography on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0Um3fgSjXSvpWwbzmmzfLT?si=d164368176a743a3 If you love the podcast, then please leave a review: https://RSRockstars.com/Review CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE SHOW NOTES AT: https://RSRockstars.com/398
4/21/2023
2:20:14
RSR397 - Adam Greenspan - Recording Bloc Party & Mixing With Guitar Pedals in Pro Tools
It's all about the vibe! Adam talked about recording the Bloc Party Alpha Games, overdubbing cymbals, recording like Al Schmitt, guitar pedals mixing in the box, why the Mini Moog has nothing new to say, and where to use Slate Virtual Console. Get access to FREE mixing mini-course: https://MixMasterBundle.com My guest today is Adam Greenspan A Grammy-nominated engineer, mixer, and producer who had a pretty good start to his career engineering Faith No More’s “Album of the Year” at age 20. He later spent time at two world-class studios, Westlake Audio and The Village Recorder, working with artists such as Marilyn Manson, Rage Against the Machine, and Bono before going freelance in 2000. Adam has been a guest on the show for episode RSR289 when we talked about his background in music. Today we will see what's new in his studio. Thanks so much to Adris Evelis at JZ Microphones for making our introduction. THANKS TO OUR SPONSORS! https://UltimateMixingMasterclass.com https://www.Spectra1964.com https://MacSales.com/rockstars https://iZotope.com/Rockstars use code ROCK10 to get 10% off any individual plugin https://jzmic.com Use code ROCKSTAR to get 40% off the Vintage series mics plus get a FREE shock mount ($120 value) https://www.adam-audio.com https://RecordingStudioRockstars.com/Academy Use code ROCKSTAR to get 10% off https://www.thetoyboxstudio.com/ Listen to this guest's discography on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/41EUvInitzHuunTO3hsWOj?si=47e697a94ea445e8 If you love the podcast, then please leave a review: https://RSRockstars.com/Review CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE SHOW NOTES AT: https://RSRockstars.com/397
4/14/2023
2:11:43
RSR396 - Joe Costa - Recording at Sound Emporium & Mixing in The Box with Ben Folds and Caitlin Rose
How many recording engineers does it take to change a light bulb? Joe talked about tracking to tape without headphones, mixing in the box using headphones, ns10s, and Auratones, creating cool drum sounds with plugins, and vocal mic and mixing tips. Get access to FREE mixing mini-course: https://MixMasterBundle.com My guest today is Joe Costa a freelance engineer/mixer in Nashville, TN, originally from Dartmouth MA. A Berklee College Of Music graduate, Joe started out at Syncro Sound in Boston before moving to Nashville in 1993. Since then, he has worked in many great studios like Sound Emporium, Treasure Isle, House Of David, and RCA Studio A, and with many great artists, producers, and engineers through his career like Richard Dodd, William Shatner and Joe Baldridge, and also for more than a decade with Ben Folds. Joe’s credits also include Amanda Palmer, Elizabeth Cook, Lyle Lovett, Sara Bareilles, Kesha, and Caitlin Rose, among many others. He has been a guest on the show on episode RSR090 to talk about his origin story and working with Ben Folds and William Shatner. THANKS TO OUR SPONSORS! https://UltimateMixingMasterclass.com https://www.Spectra1964.com https://MacSales.com/rockstars https://iZotope.com/Rockstars use code ROCK10 to get 10% off any individual plugin https://jzmic.com Use code ROCKSTAR to get 40% off the Vintage series mics plus get a FREE shock mount ($120 value) https://www.adam-audio.com https://RecordingStudioRockstars.com/Academy Use code ROCKSTAR to get 10% off https://www.thetoyboxstudio.com/ Listen to this guest's discography on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/2IwgcKoeNTg5lBB9mOJn8r?si=4ecbb967dc314d12 If you love the podcast, then please leave a review: https://RSRockstars.com/Review CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE SHOW NOTES AT: https://RSRockstars.com/396
4/7/2023
2:06:56
RSR395 - Bobby Owsinski - Answers All Your Mixing Questions
Mix with your ears closed! Bobby talked about mixing using only visual meters, why playlist mixes are the new radio mixes, immersive audio, simple home studio sound treatments, mixing in headphones, and how to take your mix from muddy to magnificent. Get access to FREE mixing mini-course: https://MixMasterBundle.com My guest today is Bobby Owsinski a Producer/engineer and one of the best selling authors in the music industry with 24 books that are now staples in audio recording, music, and music business programs in colleges around the world, including The Mixing Engineer’s Handbook, Social Media Promotion For Musicians, and The Music Business Advice Book. He’s also a contributor to Forbes as a category expert on the new music business, his long-running production and music industry blogs have won numerous industry awards, and he’s appeared on CNN and ABC News as a music branding and audio expert. Bobby’s highly-rated Inner Circle podcast is now in its 9th year, with more than 400 episodes that feature mover and shaker guests from all parts of the music industry. He’s also recently produced and mixed albums that appeared at #2 on the Billboard Blues Chart and #5 on the Apple Music Rock Chart. And his new book update is out Mixing Engineers Handbook Fifth Edition. Bobby has been a guest on the podcast on episode RSR010. THANKS TO OUR SPONSORS! https://UltimateMixingMasterclass.com https://www.solidstatelogic.com https://www.Spectra1964.com https://MacSales.com/rockstars https://iZotope.com/Rockstars use code ROCK10 to get 10% off any individual plugin https://jzmic.com use code ROCKSTAR to get 40% off the Vintage series mics https://www.adam-audio.com https://RecordingStudioRockstars.com/Academy Use code ROCKSTAR to get 10% off https://www.thetoyboxstudio.com/ Listen to this guest's discography on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/35qyOhVhDyTtol0MGSyCjf?si=ab27aac09d9047f1 If you love the podcast, then please leave a review: https://RSRockstars.com/Review CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE SHOW NOTES AT: https://RSRockstars.com/395
