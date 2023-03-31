RSR399 - Billy Decker - How To Mix A Song Fast & Great Every Time

Delete most of those damn tracks before you mix! Billy talked about narrowing the drum and guitar mics down to the essentials for mixing, his vocal chain, bass eq roll-off, designing the perfect mixing chain plugins, and how mixing mono can help you. My guest today is Billy Decker aka The Deckerator is an award winning Nashville mixing engineer known for his efficient and effective mixing method. He's mixed 16 Billboard #1"s to date such as Dustin Lynch's "Riding Roads" and notable artists as Sam Hunt, Chris Young, Rodney Atkins, Parmalee, Colt Ford, and the metal band Starset to name just a few. He also mixed George Jones's last album before he passed. Billy Decker made history in July of 2014 when Sam Hunt became the most added new artist of all time. Decker works in a unique way. "I mix really fast. Most of my mixes are finished within an hour. To be able to do this, I use a lot of templates in pro tools. Instead of spending two hours EQing a kick drum I can do it in thirty seconds, because I have set up templates for the album that outline all the basic parameters for each instrument. I can then work on fine tuning - working on the entire mix, rather than focusing on individual adjustments. It's a good way to work. It's fast efficient and most importantly it's fun." He has been on the show recently for episode RSR281 and is also now a published author for his book "Template Mixing and Mastering: The Ultimate Guide to Achieving a Professional Sound" and has created a series of mixing plugins called the Bus Glue Billy Decker Bundle over at Joey Sturgis Tones.