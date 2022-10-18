And The Writer Is...with Ross Golan

Ep. 166: Carianne Marshall

Today’s guest is Co-Chair and COO of Warner Chappell Music (WCM), the global publishing arm of Warner Music Group. She is at the forefront of a new generation of music executives at the intersections of creative and commercial, entertainment and technology. Known for being a champion of songwriters and their songs, her dynamic, innovative approach drives the development and promotion of music creators at all stages of their careers. Along with Warner Chappell’s Co-Chair and CEO, Guy Moot, our guest oversees the company’s global business, which includes a full spectrum of high-touch support services focused on creating transformational opportunities for its legendary roster of songwriters and rich catalog of songs. Since starting at WCM, she and Guy have built a culture of service and creative identity anchored in the company’s shared values of curiosity, collaboration, and commitment.Prior to joining WCM in June 2018, she was one of three partners at the acclaimed independent music publisher SONGS. During her time at SONGS, the company built a roster of over 300 songwriters, signing Lorde, The Weeknd, Diplo, and many others. She has also held positions at Universal Music Publishing, DreamWorks Music Publishing, and Elektra Records. As one of the leading voices in the music industry, our guest has been named one of Billboard's “Women in Music: The Most Powerful Executives in the Industry” for the past seven years running as well as included in the publication’s esteemed “Power 100” list in both 2019, 2020 and 2022. She was also recognized on Variety’s Variety500, along with the publication’s LA Women’s Impact Report. She holds a BA degree in Communications from the University of Southern California. And The Executive Is… Carianne Marshall! Watercolor by: Michael Richey White Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.