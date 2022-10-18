Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to And The Writer Is...with Ross Golan in the App
Listen to And The Writer Is...with Ross Golan in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcasts
And The Writer Is...with Ross Golan

And The Writer Is...with Ross Golan

Podcast And The Writer Is...with Ross Golan
Podcast And The Writer Is...with Ross Golan

And The Writer Is...with Ross Golan

Big Deal Music // Mega House Music
add
Every week, we sit down with an acclaimed and venerable songwriter to intimately discuss what happens behind closed doors in the music industry. There are milli... More
Every week, we sit down with an acclaimed and venerable songwriter to intimately discuss what happens behind closed doors in the music industry. There are milli... More

Available Episodes

5 of 203
  • Ep. 168: Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons
    With over 66 million album equivalents, and 55 million digital songs sold, not to mention over 110 billion combined streams, today guest is the singer of a GRAMMY® Award-winning, multi-Platinum rock band. The group developed a grassroots following with a series of independent EPs before making their major-label debut on KIDinaKORNER/Interscope with 2012’s Continued Silence EP and full-length debut NIGHT VISIONS, which entered the Billboard 200 at No. 2, while lead track “Radioactive” topped Billboard’s Hot Rock Songs, won a GRAMMY® for Best Rock Performance, and achieved RIAA Diamond status. After achieving their first #1 with “Radioactive,” the band immediately repeated this feat with “Demons,” marking the first back-to-back #1’s for the band, with both songs in the Top 5 simultaneously. 2015’s platinum selling Smoke + Mirrors debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.The 3x platinum selling album EVOLVE followed in 2017, earning a GRAMMY® nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album and unleashing three No. 1 Alternative radio hits: “Believer,” GRAMMY®-nominated “Thunder,” and “Whatever It Takes.” All three songs were also top 5 hits at Alternative radio. “Believer” was the quickest song to reach #1 for them. The band’s fourth album and platinum selling, ORIGINS, debuted atop Billboard’s Top Alternative Albums and Top Rock Albums charts, while its lead single “Natural” spent nine weeks at No. 1 at Alternative Radio. It was recently announced that their smash single “Thunder” received Diamond certification by the RIAA. With the certification of “Thunder,” Imagine Dragons have notably become the first group in music history to achieve four Diamond singles. For their fifth studio album, the band teamed up with esteemed producer Rick Rubin. 2021’s Mercury — Act 1 debuted in the Billboard 200 top 10. In 2022, they expanded the world of Mercury with a double album, Mercury – Acts 1 & 2, including the single “Bones,” which has gathered over 380 million streams to date and the accompanying music video.And The Writer Is… Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    12/12/2022
    1:24:18
  • Ep. 167: Jimmy Napes
    Today’s guest is an English songwriter and record producer. He has won a number of awards, including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, 3 Grammy Awards, and 2 Ivor Novello Awards. He is best known for his work with Sam Smith (“Unholy” "Stay with Me", "Writing's on the Wall", "Lay Me Down", "Too Good at Goodbyes", "Dancing with a Stranger"), Disclosure ("Latch", "You & Me", "White Noise", "Magnets"), Clean Bandit ("Rather Be")‚ Stormzy ("Crown") and Taylor Swift ("Christmas Tree Farm"). Our guest also has songwriting and producer credits with artists including Alicia Keys, Khalid, Normani, Kano, Dave, FKA Twigs, Ellie Goulding, Mary J. Blige, James Bay and more. And The Writer Is… Jimmy Napes! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    11/28/2022
    1:16:05
  • Ep. 166: Carianne Marshall
    Today’s guest is Co-Chair and COO of Warner Chappell Music (WCM), the global publishing arm of Warner Music Group. She is at the forefront of a new generation of music executives at the intersections of creative and commercial, entertainment and technology. Known for being a champion of songwriters and their songs, her dynamic, innovative approach drives the development and promotion of music creators at all stages of their careers. Along with Warner Chappell’s Co-Chair and CEO, Guy Moot, our guest oversees the company’s global business, which includes a full spectrum of high-touch support services focused on creating transformational opportunities for its legendary roster of songwriters and rich catalog of songs. Since starting at WCM, she and Guy have built a culture of service and creative identity anchored in the company’s shared values of curiosity, collaboration, and commitment.Prior to joining WCM in June 2018, she was one of three partners at the acclaimed independent music publisher SONGS. During her time at SONGS, the company built a roster of over 300 songwriters, signing Lorde, The Weeknd, Diplo, and many others. She has also held positions at Universal Music Publishing, DreamWorks Music Publishing, and Elektra Records. As one of the leading voices in the music industry, our guest has been named one of Billboard's “Women in Music: The Most Powerful Executives in the Industry” for the past seven years running as well as included in the publication’s esteemed “Power 100” list in both 2019, 2020 and 2022. She was also recognized on Variety’s Variety500, along with the publication’s LA Women’s Impact Report. She holds a BA degree in Communications from the University of Southern California. And The Executive Is… Carianne Marshall! Watercolor by: Michael Richey White Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    11/16/2022
    1:16:03
  • Ep. 165: Sam Hollander
    Today’s guest is a multi-platinum songwriter behind 22 US Top 40 Hits including everything from Panic! At The Disco, One Direction, Fitz and the Tantrums, Weezer, Katy Perry, blink-182, Ringo Starr, Def Leppard, Carole King, Billy Idol, Jewel, Train, Tom Morello and Gym Class Heroes. He’s been named one of Variety’s Hitmakers as well as Rolling Stone's Producer of the Year and most recently held the #1 position on the Billboard Rock Songwriters Chart for nine weeks, a record. And The Writer Is… Sam Hollander! Watercolor by: Michael Richey White Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    10/31/2022
    1:23:54
  • Ep. 164: Take A Daytrip
    From humble beginnings in the NYU dorms to working alongside some of the biggest stars of the last decade, today’s producer duo guests sit at the center of music culture. They became friends during the first week of freshman year at NYU in 2011, bonding over music and genre collisions. They’re musical omnivores who do their best to inhabit the world of the sound they’re working on, from afrobeats to grime, latin trap to garage, country to pop. That appetite manifests itself in their work on Sheck Wes' 5x Platinum "Mo Bamba,” on country star Kane Brown's recent genre-bending collaboration with R&B powerhouse H.E.R., "Blessed & Free,”and "Good in Bed" from Dua Lipa’s Grammy-winning sophomore album Future Nostalgia. Their palette expands from there: alt-rock anthem "Hero" by Weezer, "High,” a heartfelt ballad by Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus, James Blake’s gorgeous single “Life Is Not The Same,” AJ Tracey and Mabel’s UK hit “West 10,” and nearly half of Kid Cudi’s long-anticipated album Man on the Moon III:The Chosen, they have left their mark on nearly every genre. Outside of the US, collaborators include Colombian rapper Feid, who was nominated for a Latin Grammy for his album 19, and international stars like Flohio, Santi, and NSG.In 2020, Daytrip earned their first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 with the gothic Cudi and Travis Scott collaboration “THE SCOTTS,” setting the stage for a prolific 2021. They executive produced multi-platinum star Lil Nas X’s debut album, MONTERO, garnering the duo’s second and third Billboard No. 1s singles with “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” and “INDUSTRY BABY (feat. Jack Harlow).” The album's success is a reminder that they can’t be boxed in. Moving seamlessly across styles and genres to achieve their career-long mission of creating freely and making music that connects with listeners worldwide. And The Writers Are… Denzel Baptiste and David Biral of TAKE A DAYTRIP! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    10/18/2022
    1:37:11

About And The Writer Is...with Ross Golan

Every week, we sit down with an acclaimed and venerable songwriter to intimately discuss what happens behind closed doors in the music industry. There are millions of singers, thousands of artists, and only 40 top songs per genre at a time... this podcast is about the people who make them. Produced by Joe London &amp; Ross Golan in association with Big Deal Music &amp; Mega House Music. And The Writer Is... ™

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Podcast website

Listen to And The Writer Is...with Ross Golan, WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

And The Writer Is...with Ross Golan

And The Writer Is...with Ross Golan

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store