And The Writer Is...with Ross Golan

Ep. 168: Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons
With over 66 million album equivalents, and 55 million digital songs sold, not to mention over 110 billion combined streams, today guest is the singer of a GRAMMY® Award-winning, multi-Platinum rock band. The group developed a grassroots following with a series of independent EPs before making their major-label debut on KIDinaKORNER/Interscope with 2012's Continued Silence EP and full-length debut NIGHT VISIONS, which entered the Billboard 200 at No. 2, while lead track "Radioactive" topped Billboard's Hot Rock Songs, won a GRAMMY® for Best Rock Performance, and achieved RIAA Diamond status. After achieving their first #1 with "Radioactive," the band immediately repeated this feat with "Demons," marking the first back-to-back #1's for the band, with both songs in the Top 5 simultaneously. 2015's platinum selling Smoke + Mirrors debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.The 3x platinum selling album EVOLVE followed in 2017, earning a GRAMMY® nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album and unleashing three No. 1 Alternative radio hits: "Believer," GRAMMY®-nominated "Thunder," and "Whatever It Takes." All three songs were also top 5 hits at Alternative radio. "Believer" was the quickest song to reach #1 for them. The band's fourth album and platinum selling, ORIGINS, debuted atop Billboard's Top Alternative Albums and Top Rock Albums charts, while its lead single "Natural" spent nine weeks at No. 1 at Alternative Radio. It was recently announced that their smash single "Thunder" received Diamond certification by the RIAA. With the certification of "Thunder," Imagine Dragons have notably become the first group in music history to achieve four Diamond singles. For their fifth studio album, the band teamed up with esteemed producer Rick Rubin. 2021's Mercury — Act 1 debuted in the Billboard 200 top 10. In 2022, they expanded the world of Mercury with a double album, Mercury – Acts 1 & 2, including the single "Bones," which has gathered over 380 million streams to date and the accompanying music video.And The Writer Is… Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons!