On this episode of The Indie Sound with Jimmy Star we feature two artists from the roster of The Spectra Music Group....Chaz Robinson and Gabe Lopez...two super talents...you will love this show!

On this episode of The Indie Sound with Jimmy Star we feature actor/director/music artist/model J.Kap aka Jeff Kaplan known for his role in the Netflix tv series Cobra Kai....enjoy!

On this episode of The Indie Sound with Jimmy Star we feature two of my favorite all time indie artists Git Fresh and International Nova....bot supertalented and amazing....enjoy the show!!

About The Indie Sound with Jimmy Star

The Indie Sound with Jimmy Star is your backstage pass to the global independent music scene. Each short-form episode spotlights fresh, fearless artists from around the world—spanning every genre from alt-pop to hip-hop to cinematic rock. Hosted by entertainment veteran Jimmy Star, the show drops quick, high-energy segments packed with new releases, artist stories, and the kind of unfiltered conversation you won’t get anywhere else. Think of it as your daily dose of discovery—raw talent, zero filler.