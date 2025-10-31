Powered by RND
The Indie Sound with Jimmy Star
Available Episodes

  • The Indie Sound with Jimmy Star - Suzerain/Scarecrow
    On this episode of The Indie Sound with Jimmy Star we feature UK alternative/indie rock band Suzerain and heavy metal NYC Band Scarecrow. Music at its finest.
    11:07
  • The Indie Sound with Jimmy Star - Git Fresh/ International Nova
    On this episode of The Indie Sound with Jimmy Star we feature two of my favorite all time indie artists Git Fresh and International Nova....bot supertalented and amazing....enjoy the show!!
    9:25
  • The Indie Sound with Jimmy Star - J.Kap
    On this episode of The Indie Sound with Jimmy Star we feature actor/director/music artist/model J.Kap aka Jeff Kaplan known for his role in the Netflix tv series Cobra Kai....enjoy!
    6:45
  • The Indie Sound With Jimmy Star - Emblem3
    On this episode of The Indie Sound with Jimmy Star we feature X-Factor Contestants from 2012 Emblem3....this American Rap/Rock/Pop band is super talented....love them...enjoy The Indie Sound!
    10:31
  • The Indie Sound with Jimmy Star - Chaz Robinson/ Gabe Lopez
    On this episode of The Indie Sound with Jimmy Star we feature two artists from the roster of The Spectra Music Group....Chaz Robinson and Gabe Lopez...two super talents...you will love this show!
    10:31

About The Indie Sound with Jimmy Star

The Indie Sound with Jimmy Star is your backstage pass to the global independent music scene. Each short-form episode spotlights fresh, fearless artists from around the world—spanning every genre from alt-pop to hip-hop to cinematic rock. Hosted by entertainment veteran Jimmy Star, the show drops quick, high-energy segments packed with new releases, artist stories, and the kind of unfiltered conversation you won’t get anywhere else. Think of it as your daily dose of discovery—raw talent, zero filler.
