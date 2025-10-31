The Indie Sound with Jimmy Star is your backstage pass to the global independent music scene. Each short-form episode spotlights fresh, fearless artists from around the world—spanning every genre from alt-pop to hip-hop to cinematic rock. Hosted by entertainment veteran Jimmy Star, the show drops quick, high-energy segments packed with new releases, artist stories, and the kind of unfiltered conversation you won’t get anywhere else. Think of it as your daily dose of discovery—raw talent, zero filler.