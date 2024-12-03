Mackenzie is getting back at her bestfriend Holly after she teamed up with her husband to prank her!
8:05
12/3/24 Staycation Setup - SOLO TRAVEL
Abigail thinks her man Travis is up to no good when he started pushing her to take a solo vacation and get some "alone" time.
8:20
12/3/24 - DID Y'ALL KNOW!
Catch up with the competition between Sienna and JD when Joey Boy asks them random questions for random points in DID Y’ALL KNOW! Join the fun and play some trivia!
6:32
AFTER MESS Ep. 48 - P and V (NSFW)
49:00
12/2/24 Staycation Setup - THAT'S CONFIDENTIAL
Kendall thinks her man Cody is cheating when she found out he's been confiding in a co-worker about their relationship problems!
