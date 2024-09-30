Podcast from Defected Records
Soul Reductions - Got 2 Be Loved [Classic Music Company] 00:00Hatiras - Joburg (Seamus Haji Remix) [Space Disco Records] 04:49Camelphat & Elderbrook - Cola (Mousse T.s Glitterbox Mix) [Defected] 07:55Juan Laya & Jorge Montiel - You Can’t Beat It (Moplen Remix) [Dafia Records] 13:07Disco 86 - Feel The Horns [Super Spicy Records] 17:07Thelma Houston - If You Feel It [RCA] 22:32Maxine Singleton - Don’t You Love It [Peter Pan Artist Series] 26:30Skyy - Call Me [Salsoul Records] 31:33Borrowed Identity - Musique [Homesick] 36:29ANOTR - Canvas [No Art] 41:55A-Trak - Like I Said [Fools Gold Records] 46:07Delgado - That Aint Right [Don’t Sweat The Small Stuff] 49:02Choices - Less Is More [Music To Dance To Records] 52:20Candi Staton - When You Wake Up Tomorrow [Warner] 56:54
--------
1:00:01
Defected Radio Show hosted by Rimarkable - 15-11-24
Podcast from Defected Records
Dombresky - It’s A Party [Process Records] 00:00KPD - My Mama Used To Say (Sugarstarr Remix) [There Was Jack] 04:41Costa Leon - Take No Shi [Black Lizard Records] 09:25 Deetron - Starblazer (Marco Lys Remix) [Defected] 12:42Luca Bisori - Believe In The Music [Phoenix Black] 18:04Mousse T. - All I Want Is The Bass [Peppermint Jam Records] 22:08Hardsoul - Deep Inside (CASSIMM Remix) [Altra Moda] 27:36Exclusive Play: Kevin Aviance X Honey Dijon - Honey (C*NTY) [Classic Music Company] 31:51Luke Alessi - After Five [Life And Death] 37:06MOST RATED: Sahib Muhammed - Shine [Unquantize] 41:28DJ Spen - Disco Stompin [Quantize Recordings] X Michael Jackson - Off The Wall (Acapella) [Epic] 47:00Bellaire & Aaron K. Gray - Never Stop Dancing (Kelly G Dub Mix) [Glitterbox Recordings] 50:31Riva Starr feat. Harry Stone - It Feels Much Better [Snatch! Records] 55:48Fiorious & Deetron - Beat Of My Heart [CHSN FMLY] 1:00:50Gian Varela feat. Cor Ece - Revolution [Monarka Records] 1:05:16DJ Sneak - You Know What I Mean? [Heist Recordings] 1:09:04Waajeed feat. Miles Bonny - Get Me In The Zone [Dirt Tech Reck US] 1:12:48Bushwacka! - Back To The Underground [Nu Groove Records] 1:16:48William Kiss - The Beat [Rekids] 1:23:02Kristen Velvet - The Same Old Heart [Arms & Legs] 1:27:02Foozak, Pippi Ciez & Lazarusman - Give Reason [Sondela Recordings] 1:32:02Joeski - God Is In Control [Maya Recordings] 1:35:22Anthony Joseph - Botanique [Heavenly Sweetness] 1:40:12Dennis Ferrer & Jerome Sydenham - Sandcastles [Ibadan] 1:42:46Demuja - Vision [MUJA] 1:48:44Ralf GUM feat. Monica Blaire - AWA (Atjazz Love Soul Remix) [Foliage] 1:52:35Wilfy D - DAY&NITE [Second Phase] 1:57:45
--------
2:00:01
Glitterbox Radio Show 396: Special Guests Flight Facilities
Podcast from Defected Records
Janet Jackson - Love Will Never Do [A&M Records] 00:00India - The Lover Who Rocks You (All Night)(String Of Love Vox) [White Label] 04:44beatsbyhand X Selace - Gypsy Woman X So Hooked On Your Lovin’ (Mousse T. Edit) [Stay True Sounds / Defected] 10:13Divine Who - Weekend (Dubbed Out Mix) [Divine Discs] 15:15Donna Washington - You Cant Hide From The Boogie [Capitol Records] 20:01Sure Thing - Holding You Tight [Glitterbox Recordings] 23:38Flight Facilities feat. Giselle - Crave You [Bang Gang] 27:47Flight Facilities feat. Channel Tres - Light You Up (Mousse T. Dirty Little Shizzle Remix) [Future Classic] 31:26Flight Facilities & DRAMA - Dancing On My Own [Glitterbox Recordings] 35:28Cassius - 99 [Virgin] 41:18ATFC feat. Lisa Millet - Sleep Talk (Junior Jack Club Mix) [Vendetta Records] 43:42Knee Deep - Darling [Knee Deep] 49:15Urban Blue Project feat. Bobby Pruitt - We Are One (Art Of Tones Remix) [Soulfuric] 53:24The Main Ingredient feat. Cuba Gooding - Party People [RCA] 57:36
--------
1:00:01
4 To The Floor Radio Show Ep 59 Presented by Seamus Haji + Bushwacka! Guest Mix
Podcast from Defected Records
Seamus Haji:1. Urban Blues Project feat. Bobby Pruitt - We Are One (Walter G Remix) - Soulfuric Recordings2. Seamus Haji feat Stephen Granville - Race Of Survival (DJ Spen & Michele Chiavarini Praise Party Mix) - Big Love3. DJ Dove - Illusions (DJ Steaw Interpretation) - 4TTF4. Danou P - The Power Of Rhythm - Soulfuric Trax5. Chez Damier - Can You Feel It (MK New York Dub) (Extended Mix) - KMS6. Chez Damier, Made In Detroit - I Never Knew Love (Made In Detroit Extended Mix) - KMS7. Chez Damier - Chez B. Untitled (Extended Mix) - KMS8. Alex Kassian x Mad Professor - A Reference To E2 E4 by Manuel Gottschina (Mad Professor Qantas Crazy Remix) - Test Pressing Records9. Bushwacka! - How To House - Nu Groove Records10. Harry Romero feat Tiff Beaty - Together - DFTD11. Cevin Fisher - The Freaks Come Out (Tedd Patterson Remix) - Faith12. Kerri Chandler, Nae (SA) - Caged Bird (Atjazz Instrumental Remix) - Kaoz Theory13. Jerome Sydenham - Nights Of The Jaguar (Jerome Sydenham Rendition) - Unreleased14. Cuebur featuring Vikter Duplaix - I See You - Soul Heaven RecordsBushwacka:1. Bushwacka! - Sometimes I Feel - Nu Groove Records2. DJ Steaw - Mystical Rhythm - Phonogramme3. James Juke - Friday Too - REK’D4. Dam Swindle - The Last Time - Aus Music5. Aphrodisiac - Song Of The Siren (Bushwacka! Edit) - Nu Groove Records6. Brothers' Vibe - Manos Libre - Jersey Underground7. Bushwacka! - Roger That (Version One) - Rekids8. Bushwacka! - Dance All Night Long - Nu Groove Records9. Rich NxT and Guti - Too Vibe - NxT Records10. Mr. G & Duncan Forbes - Time To Dip - Fuse11. Bushwacka! - Back To The Underground - Nu Groove Records12. Tiger Stripes - Everybody's Doing It - Rekids13. DJ Steaw - Holding On (Ron Trent remix) - Phonogramme
--------
2:00:01
Defected Radio Show hosted by Sam Divine - 08-11-24
Podcast from Defected Records
James Poole, Smokey Bubblin’ B & Guy Burns – Tempatations - 00:00:00ROKAR - Out Of This World [REALM] – 00:06:41Eden Prince - Temptation [D4 D4NCE] – 00:10:55Kerri Chandler & Dennis Quin feat: Troy Denard - You Are In My System [Kaoz Theory] – 00:14:56Ben Rau - Lemme Talk To Ya [META] – 00:19:11Blaze feat: Barbara Tucker - Most Precious Love (Sam Green Remix) [White Label] – 00:22:27Kyle Watson X Sam Divine feat: Tristan Henry - Too Hot [DVINE Sounds] – 00:26:43Mau P - MERTHER [Defected] – 00:29:58Green Velvet - Percolator (Chris Lake Remix) [Black Book Selects] – 00:34:23MOST RATED: Prospa feat: RAHH - This Rhythm [Circoloco Records] – 00:38:27Jimi Latifi - Chase The Sun [Knee Deep In Sound] – 00:42:39FLETCH (GB) - Play House [No Art] – 00:47:09Cromby - House Flava [Big Saldo’s Chunkers] – 00:50:38Bushwacka! - Back To The Underground [Nu Groove Records] – 00:53:51Trent Voyage & Elena Moroder - Aquamarine [Quirk] – 00:59:38Cevin Fisher - Freaks Come Out (Nicole Moudaber Remix) [Faith] – 01:04:52Riva Starr & Harry Stone - Keep Me On The Dancefloor (Mo’ House Mix) [Snatch! Records] – 01:09:54Majestic X Mike Dunn - House Music [Defected] – 01:14:26Piem - 4Real [The Basement Discos] – 01:19:28DJ PP - Miami Vice (Rework) [PPMUSIC] – 01:22:37Lazurusman & Flashmob - Right Now [Flashmob Records] – 01:26:45Cash Only feat: Shells - Will You Wait For Me [Electric Nature] – 01:30:34Wilfy D - DAY&NITE [Second Phase] – 01:34:36Drake feat: SZA - Slime You Out (Samson Remix) [White Label] – 01:38:44Keinemusik feat: Chuala - Say What [Keinemusik] – 01:42:24beatsbyhand feat: Kali Mija - Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless) [Stay True Sounds] – 01:47:10Mascolo - Where You Been [Yes Yes Yes] – 01:53:34Clementine Douglas - True [Platoon] – 01:56:26