4 To The Floor Radio Show Ep 59 Presented by Seamus Haji + Bushwacka! Guest Mix

Podcast from Defected Records Seamus Haji:1. Urban Blues Project feat. Bobby Pruitt - We Are One (Walter G Remix) - Soulfuric Recordings2. Seamus Haji feat Stephen Granville - Race Of Survival (DJ Spen & Michele Chiavarini Praise Party Mix) - Big Love3. DJ Dove - Illusions (DJ Steaw Interpretation) - 4TTF4. Danou P - The Power Of Rhythm - Soulfuric Trax5. Chez Damier - Can You Feel It (MK New York Dub) (Extended Mix) - KMS6. Chez Damier, Made In Detroit - I Never Knew Love (Made In Detroit Extended Mix) - KMS7. Chez Damier - Chez B. Untitled (Extended Mix) - KMS8. Alex Kassian x Mad Professor - A Reference To E2 E4 by Manuel Gottschina (Mad Professor Qantas Crazy Remix) - Test Pressing Records9. Bushwacka! - How To House - Nu Groove Records10. Harry Romero feat Tiff Beaty - Together - DFTD11. Cevin Fisher - The Freaks Come Out (Tedd Patterson Remix) - Faith12. Kerri Chandler, Nae (SA) - Caged Bird (Atjazz Instrumental Remix) - Kaoz Theory13. Jerome Sydenham - Nights Of The Jaguar (Jerome Sydenham Rendition) - Unreleased14. Cuebur featuring Vikter Duplaix - I See You - Soul Heaven RecordsBushwacka:1. Bushwacka! - Sometimes I Feel - Nu Groove Records2. DJ Steaw - Mystical Rhythm - Phonogramme3. James Juke - Friday Too - REK’D4. Dam Swindle - The Last Time - Aus Music5. Aphrodisiac - Song Of The Siren (Bushwacka! Edit) - Nu Groove Records6. Brothers' Vibe - Manos Libre - Jersey Underground7. Bushwacka! - Roger That (Version One) - Rekids8. Bushwacka! - Dance All Night Long - Nu Groove Records9. Rich NxT and Guti - Too Vibe - NxT Records10. Mr. G & Duncan Forbes - Time To Dip - Fuse11. Bushwacka! - Back To The Underground - Nu Groove Records12. Tiger Stripes - Everybody's Doing It - Rekids13. DJ Steaw - Holding On (Ron Trent remix) - Phonogramme