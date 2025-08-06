Welcome back to Nashville Now. This week our Host & Senior Editor, Joseph Hudak, fills us in on the latest trends in Country music, from artists going sober and focusing on their spirituality, to others opening up new Honky Tonks and bars in a city near you. We’re also joined by Lukas Nelson, the legendary musician and son of Willie Nelson, to talk about his new album American Romance, getting his pilot’s license, leaving weed behind and so much more on this week’s episode.
Country is here, Nashville is Now.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
36:13
--------
36:13
Dusty Slay Declares What Is and Isn’t Country
Join Rolling Stone Senior Editor Joseph Hudak as he dives deep into all things Gavin Adcock, as well as the legacy and influence of Ozzy Osbourne and heavy metal on country music. This week, comedian Dusty Slay joins us to talk about his new Netflix special Wet Heat, tell us why George Strait music is the perfect antidote for when the gummy kicks in, and reveal just what he thinks about Morgan Wallen’s brand of country music.
Country is here, Nashville is Now.
Get the full story at RollingStone.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
35:14
--------
35:14
Margo Price Won't Stop!
Listen to the debut episode of Nashville Now, Rolling Stone's newest podcast about all things country music hosted by Senior Editor Joseph Hudak. Our first episode looks at Willie Nelson’s subtle but clear message of support for immigrants this summer, and also features an interview with Margo Price, who releases her new album, Hard Headed Woman, on August 29th. We'll shout out the must-hear songs of the week and so much more on this week's episode of Nashville Now.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
34:21
--------
34:21
Welcome to Nashville Now - Series Premiering on 7/23
Welcome to Nashville Now, Rolling Stone's newest podcast where Senior Editor Joseph Hudak dives deep into the hottest genre in music: Country. Each week we’ll break down the biggest stories in country, spotlight rising artists and legends alike, and deliver the must-hear songs.
Tune in 7/23 and every Wednesday to follow.
Country is here, Nashville is now.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Rolling Stone’s weekly deep dive into the hottest genre in music: country. Hosted by Senior Editor Joseph Hudak, each episode breaks down the biggest stories in country, spotlighting rising artists and legends alike and delivering the must-hear songs — all with the insider access only Rolling Stone can provide. From Americana to outlaw to Red Dirt, we’ll bring you behind the scenes of the genre’s biggest moment yet, with sharp commentary, rich history, and just the right amount of attitude.