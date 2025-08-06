Lukas Nelson Finds His Zen

Welcome back to Nashville Now. This week our Host & Senior Editor, Joseph Hudak, fills us in on the latest trends in Country music, from artists going sober and focusing on their spirituality, to others opening up new Honky Tonks and bars in a city near you. We're also joined by Lukas Nelson, the legendary musician and son of Willie Nelson, to talk about his new album American Romance, getting his pilot's license, leaving weed behind and so much more on this week's episode. Country is here, Nashville is Now.