Sad Song Queens

Sad Song Queens
The Sad Song Queens podcast brings together two award-winning Music Supervisors, Lindsay Wolfington and Laura Webb, as they sit down with the artists and songwriters behind some of the most evocative and emotional songs.
MusicMusic Interviews

Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • Ashe "Moral of the Story"
    Thank you for listening to The Sad Song Queens Podcast - because you always need a good cry! In this conversation, Ashe tells the Sad Song Queens about the creation and meaning behind her song "Moral of the Story." They discuss how the song was placed in the film "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You,” and the impact the film’s use had on Ashe’s career.  The conversation touches on themes of self-love, healing, and the effect of success and fame on mental health. We find out more about Ashe’s new album “Wilson” - and of course, which song on that album is the saddest!To help support these artists’ as well as their favorite sad songs, please check out our Official Spotify Playlist!Find us elsewhere:https://linktr.ee/sadsongqueensTo help support these artists’ as well as their favorite sad songs, please check out our Official Spotify Playlist! Find us elsewhere: https://linktr.ee/sadsongqueensIf you like what you hear, you can buy us a coffee!
    --------  
    57:40
  • Sad Song Queens Trailer 2
    Launching January 8th, we will feature guest like Ashe, SYML, and Bear's Den - and more to come!To help support these artists' as well as their favorite sad songs, please check out our Official Spotify Playlist! Find us elsewhere: https://linktr.ee/sadsongqueensIf you like what you hear, you can buy us a coffee!
    --------  
    0:30
  • Sad Song Queens Trailer
    The Sad Song Queens podcast brings together two award-winning Music Supervisors, Lindsay Wolfington and Laura Webb, as they sit down with the artists and songwriters behind some of the most evocative and emotional songs. Drawing on years of experience curating the perfect soundtracks for film and television, Lindsay and Laura explore the stories, experiences, and emotions that shape these deeply moving songs. Launching January 8th, we will feature guest like Ashe, SYML, and Bear's Den - and more to come!To help support these artists’ as well as their favorite sad songs, please check out our Official Spotify Playlist! Find us elsewhere: https://linktr.ee/sadsongqueensIf you like what you hear, you can buy us a coffee!
    --------  
    1:30

About Sad Song Queens

The Sad Song Queens podcast brings together two award-winning Music Supervisors, Lindsay Wolfington and Laura Webb, as they sit down with the artists and songwriters behind some of the most evocative and emotional songs. Drawing on years of experience curating the perfect soundtracks for film and television, Lindsay and Laura explore the stories, experiences, and emotions that shape these deeply moving songs. 
