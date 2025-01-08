Ashe "Moral of the Story"

Thank you for listening to The Sad Song Queens Podcast - because you always need a good cry! In this conversation, Ashe tells the Sad Song Queens about the creation and meaning behind her song "Moral of the Story." They discuss how the song was placed in the film "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You," and the impact the film's use had on Ashe's career. The conversation touches on themes of self-love, healing, and the effect of success and fame on mental health. We find out more about Ashe's new album "Wilson" - and of course, which song on that album is the saddest!