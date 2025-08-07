The Monstrous Femininity of Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?

Uncle Jerry and Angela tackle Taylor Swift’s ‘Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?’ in the second episode of The Swiftie and The Scholar. Uncle Jerry talks about his journey from hate to appreciation of this track, he introduces the concept of Monstrous Femininity, and they talk about the cultural image of the witch throughout history. Angela gives a (not so) brief look into her role as a Swiftie, and they watch and discuss both the lyric video and the Eras Tour performance of this TTPD track.Works Cited:Allen Ginsberg – HowlThomas ChattertonChatterton – Painting by Henry WallisDylan Thomas – Do Not Go Gentle into That Good NightBohemian CoffeeKurt Vonnegut, Jr.Snoweylily – Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?To Kill a Mockingbird – Harper Lee – Affiliate LinkThe Monstrous-Feminine – Barbara Creed – Affiliate LinkWho’s Afraid of Little Old Me? – Official Lyric VideoWAOLOM Performance – Eras Tour – 5/9/2024Sounds Like a Cult – The Cult of Taylor Swift