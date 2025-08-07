In this episode of The Swiftie and The Scholar, Uncle Jerry and Angela dissect Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve from Taylor Swift’s 2022 album Midnights. They briefly discuss their own church connections, explore the various religious imagery and references used throughout the song, and come to understand that they relate to the song in similar but different ways. Uncle Jerry grades the song and brings in some poetry by Elizabeth Barrett Browning to round out his thoughts on the sadness of the track.Works Cited:Rhetorical Theory and PracticeImmortal Technique – Dance with the DevilLove Story (1970 film)Sonnets from the Portuguese – Elizabeth Barrett Browning – Affiliate LinkLes Miserables – Victor Hugo, Christine Donogher – Aff LinkThe Legend of Rose Latulipe
The Monstrous Femininity of Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?
Uncle Jerry and Angela tackle Taylor Swift’s ‘Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?’ in the second episode of The Swiftie and The Scholar. Uncle Jerry talks about his journey from hate to appreciation of this track, he introduces the concept of Monstrous Femininity, and they talk about the cultural image of the witch throughout history. Angela gives a (not so) brief look into her role as a Swiftie, and they watch and discuss both the lyric video and the Eras Tour performance of this TTPD track.Works Cited:Allen Ginsberg – HowlThomas ChattertonChatterton – Painting by Henry WallisDylan Thomas – Do Not Go Gentle into That Good NightBohemian CoffeeKurt Vonnegut, Jr.Snoweylily – Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?To Kill a Mockingbird – Harper Lee – Affiliate LinkThe Monstrous-Feminine – Barbara Creed – Affiliate LinkWho’s Afraid of Little Old Me? – Official Lyric VideoWAOLOM Performance – Eras Tour – 5/9/2024Sounds Like a Cult – The Cult of Taylor Swift
The Folklore Elements of My Tears Ricochet
In the debut episode of The Swiftie and The Scholar, Angela McDow, the Swiftie, and her uncle Dr. Jerry Coats, the Scholar, dig into My Tears Ricochet, the fifth track from Taylor Swift's Folklore album. They discuss the different folklore elements that Taylor uses in the song, the prevailing fan theory on the song's inspiration, and Uncle Jerry watches his first Eras Tour performance.Works Cited:The White Lady in FolkloreMorphology of the Folktale – V. Propp – Affiliate LinkMotif-Index of Folk-Literature; Volume 6.1 Index (A-K) – Stith Thompson – Aff LinkMotif-Index of Folk-Literature; Volume 6.1 Index (L-Z) - Stith Thompson – Aff LinkFrom the Beast to The Blonde – Marina WarinerThe Uses of Enchantment – Bruno Bettelheim – Aff LinkYvonne Jocks - GoodreadsFollow Us:Podcast InstagramAngela's InstagramPodcast TikTok
