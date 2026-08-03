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246 episodes
244 - PEPPER KEENAN: Corrosion of Conformity, Down, Gibson Guitars & New Orleans Sound08/03/2026 | 1h 47 mins.Garza sits down in-person with Pepper Keenan. Vocalist & guitar player of heavy metal band CORROSION OF CONFORMITY. Also best known as the guitar player in Down. New album “Good God / Baad Man” out now! https://instagram.com/coccabal
Support the podcast here: https://garzapodcast.myshopify.com
00:00 - Opening Jam
02:16 - Good God / Baad Man
06:23 - C.O.C. Early Days & Joining the Band
10:44 - Mississippi to New Orleans
12:18 - Stealing His First Guitar
14:50 - Living in Paris, France
17:11 - First Records
17:46 - New Orleans Sound
21:28 - Skip James & Mississippi Blues Players
25:06 - Pepper’s Gibson SG
31:20 - Playing Malcolm Young’s Amp Rig
36:46 - Secret to AC/DC Tone
40:38 - “Stone the Crow” Riff
45:36 - “Jail” Riff
49:50 - P90 Pickups
51:30 - Recording “Albatross,” Guitars
53:39 - Electric Lady Studios
55:11 - “Clean My Wounds” Recording Technique
1:00:19 - Writing Music, Inspiration
1:01:51 - “The Handler”, Tracking New Album
1:07:02 - Looking Backwards for Inspiration
1:07:58 - Recording ‘Wiseblood’
1:11:01 - Vocal Lessons, Warmups
1:16:16 - Beavis and Butthead, Down Logo
1:20:50 - Pepper’s Iconic Stare
1:22:12 - Auditioning for Metallica
1:33:40 - Remembering Reed Mullin
1:37:16 - Pepper’s Music to Check Out
1:41:43 - Garza Jams on the Gibson
1:43:16 - Pepper Jams on the 7 String
243 - DEVILDRIVER: New Album, Health Scare, Coal Chamber & Rules for Investing07/27/2026 | 2h 21 mins.Garza sits down in-person with Dez Fafara & Davier Pérez from California heavy metal band DEVILDRIVER. Their new album "Strike and Kill” is out now! https://instagram.com/devildriver
Support the podcast here: https://garzapodcast.myshopify.com
00:00 - Strike and Kill
02:32 - Jon Miller Re-Joining Devildriver
05:48 - 30 Years of Marriage
09:30 - Lynn Strait & Snot
11:16 - L.A. Nu Metal Scene // Early Days
13:28 - Personal Lyrics, Influences & Outlaw Country
17:02 - Childhood
19:23 - Stand-up Drums & Punk Influence
23:45 - Early Jobs
25:11 - Moving From Puerto Rico
29:43 - Quitting Drinking
33:01 - Coal Chamber
35:12 - Hot Topic & Nu Metal Fashion
42:48 - Superjoint Ritual
44:47 - Devildriver After Coal Chamber
51:09 - Dez’s Rules for Saving & Investing
59:19 - Freemasonry & Charity
1:02:41 - NDEs & Tarot Cards
1:08:04 - On-Stage vs Off-Stage Mentality
1:11:28 - Tour Bus Driver’s Death
1:15:08 - Chamber Music & The Haunted Studio
1:23:10 - Writing/Recording Strike and Kill
1:26:06 - Meditation
1:36:19 - Dez’s Health Update
1:53:54 - NRG Studios Lore
1:59:17 - Rediscovering Love for Devildriver
2:02:47 - Dig Your Own Grave Music Video
2:04:30 - Future Book!?
2:06:33 - Music to Check Out
2:11:34 - Philip H. Anselmo
2:15:18 - Garza’s Sobriety
2:20:16 - New Album, Strike and Kill & Upcoming Shows
242 - DEVOURMENT: Death Metal, Serial Killers, Glen Benton & Advice for Vocalists07/20/2026 | 1h 25 mins.Garza sits down in-person with Texas death metal band DEVOURMENT. Their new EP "Pious Impiety” out now! https://instagram.com/devourmentofficial
Want more!? Support the podcast here: https://patreon.com/garzapodcast
00:00 - Pious Impiety EP
06:00 - Serial Killers & Death Metal Connection
09:46 - Behind the Lyrics
11:06 - 30 Years of Devourment, Impact & Deep History
13:39 - 89.3 KNON // Dave Chaos
20:16 - Marvin Getting Into Guitar
22:02 - Give Me Pinch Harmonics
25:23 - Catalina Wine Mixer
27:28 - Dave’s Bass Rig
30:14 - Where Brad Was Really Born
37:28 - Ruben Loves School
41:20 - Advice for Vocalists
46:00 - Best Death Metal Album Covers
48:46 - Glen Benton & Deicide
53:20 - Summer Slaughter
59:12 - Marvin’s Solar Guitar
1:04:46 - Amps, Tone & Settings
1:12:27 - Ruben’s Microphone
1:15:22 - Devourment’s 4 Albums to Check Out
1:20:48 - Writing for Devourment
- Garza is back for a solo episode to talk about playing Hellfest, Warped Tour & finally gives a raccoon update.
Check out the merch here: https://garzapodcast.myshopify.com
00:00 - Noise Pedal Riff
01:40 - Garza’s Hot Take
06:45 - Fear of Heights
08:30 - Hellfest & Warped Tour D.C.
14:20 - Racoon Attack Update
21:35 - Devourment Show
23:46 - J Update, Kids & Pets
27:04 - Photography
29:08 - Q&A: Guitar Playing Exercises
44:14 - Q&A: No Time to Bleed CD Card
54:09 - Q&A: Getting Starstruck w/ Guests
1:01:26 - Upcoming Shows
- Garza sits down in-person with Illinois-based metalcore band VCTMS. Their new album "Pain Processing II” out now! https://instagram.com/vctmsil
Check out the merch here: https://garzapodcast.myshopify.com
00:00 - Favorite Drinks
03:16 - clip my wings
06:26 - Meredith Writing Lyrics
10:13 - How John Doesn't Get Mad
12:34 - Favorite Pokemon
15:46 - Power Rangers & Buckethead Myth
19:18 - Decade-Plus Journey
24:44 - Vol. IV Numb the Ache
26:06 - Breakups
30:52 - Addiction
35:30 - Leaving Bad Relationships
45:26 - Streamwood & Cook County, Illinois
46:15 - Writing Music Together
57:13 - Drumming w/ a Broken Ankle
58:43 - Having C.F. (Cystic Fibrosis)
1:05:35 - New Found Glory
1:07:03 - Leaving College to Tour
1:12:47 - Pain Processing II: Gear, Guitars & Tone
1:18:13 - Working at Sam Ash
1:28:26 - 9 Albums to Check Out
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About Garza Podcast
Hosted by Chris Garza, guitar player & founder of Suicide Silence. New episodes every Monday.Podcast website
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