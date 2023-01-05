75 - Diego Sanchez | DISGORGE: Brutal Death Metal, Blast Beats, Guitar Rigs & Poetry

Garza sits down with Diego Sanchez. Guitar player of the legendary death metal band Disgorge. Starting in the mid 90's. Disgorge would become known as one of the most relentless, brutal bands on the planet. Diego shares his life experience how he got those heavy riffs out of his head & onto the records we still love years later. Also becoming a father, his time playing bass in Cephalotripsy, the extremely deep concept of all those evil album covers, how writing poetry helped him write death metal lyrics & much more! https://www.instagram.com/riffwizward SPONSORS: distrokid.com/vip/garza 30% OFF! emgpickups.com Promo Code: Heavy 15% OFF! TIME CODES: 00:00 - Fatherhood & Passing Down Musical Genes to Daughter 07:47 - Jinjer 10:14 - ‘96-’97, Joining Disgorge 14:48 - Chemistry with Ricky Myers, Disgorge Loved & Respected in the Metal Scene 18:38 - Songs, Writing Process & Structure 20:02 - Jamming with Travis Ryan (Cattle Decapitation) & Ben Marlin (RIP) in Middle School 26:04 - Inspiration for Writing Death Metal 28:00 - Suffocation & Different Styles of Blast Beats 32:44 - Writing Riffs for Disgorge 34:47 - Erik Lindmark (Deeds of Flesh, Unique Leader) 37:06 - Hearing & Capturing the Riffs in Your Head 39:58 - Becoming a Dad & Living Selflessly 45:54 - Family Foundation, Influence 48:18 - Bands Partying vs. Working 53:18 - Disgorge Being a 4-Piece & Having a Huge Sound/Gear Talk 55:20 - Guitar Rig from She Lay Gutted Era (ADA MP2) 01:02:40 - Rig for Consumed (VF-1 Preamp/Modeler) 01:06:20 - Letting Things Flow, Breakdancing in the 80s, Getting Sponsored by Skate Shops 01:13:38 - Metal Politics 01:14:40 - Disgorge Reunion? 01:18:00 - Sharing Music Before Streaming 01:19:00 - Cephalotripsy Album Writing 01:22:00 - Writing Lyrics & Poetry 01:25:16 - She Lay Gutted & Album Cover Art (John Zig, Artist) 01:35:55 - Metalheads are the Chillest 01:39:35 - New Projects, Shows, Tours Dates, Playing Bass Now Instead of Guitar