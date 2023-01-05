Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
THE HEAVIEST PODCAST OF ALL TIME New EP every Monday Chris Garza is the guitar player and founding member of SUICIDE SILENCE. The most influential deathcore b... More
Available Episodes

  • 77 - SANGUISUGABOGG: Gore, Metallica, ADHD & Adderall Riffs
    Garza sits down with Columbus, OH drug death band Sanguisugabogg. https://www.sanguisugabogg.com SPONSORS: Click this link to purchase from Sweetwater & help support the podcast: imp.i114863.net/rnrmVB Sanguisugabogg is: Devin Swank - Vocals Cody Davidson - Drums Drew Arnold - Guitar Cedrik Davis - Guitar TIME CODES: 00:00 - Cheers, Full Circle Moments, Making Shit Happen 02:12 - Writing Music on Weed & Adderall 08:00 - Writing Music Quickly (A Song Per Day) w/ Homicidal Ecstasy, 2023 09:08 - Vocal Tracking 15 Songs in 2 Days & Vocal Techniques 13:00 - “Face Ripped Off” Music Video, Featuring Aaron Heard from Jesus Piece 15:34 - Being Impulsive & Not Planning Things 18:08 - New Album, Homicidal Ecstasy, 2023 18:40 - First Songs Written Together, as a Band 19:44 - “Mortal Admonishment” Is About Devin’s Grandmother Passing Away 22:03 - What Their Families Think About the Band, Family Foundation & Support 26:56 - Band Origins, Becoming “Lifers” 32:58 - “Face Ripped Off” Writing Process 34:02 - Metallica, Some Kind of Monster, Messing Up Riffs 38:12 - Chaos and Carnage Tour Celebration Cheers 39:45 - Being Committed & Focused on Career 45:22 - Non-Metal Influences (Nu Wave, 80s, Jazz, Buttrock) 50:20 - Coming Up in Ohio (Columbus), Working with Kurt Ballou on Homicidal Ecstasy 53:20 - Thriving on Being Spontaneous, Pranking Born of Osiris, Shout Out to Boobs 57:55 - The Crazy Band Name 01:00:00 - Maggot Stomp (Record Label) 01:01:31 - Making Quick Spontaneous Titles (continued) 01:03:00 - Kidney Stones, Peeing Blood, Dabbing Kidney Stones 01:05:49 - Not Having a Bass Player, Splitting & Pitch Shifting Guitar Signals, Not Using an Acoustic Kick Drum Live 01:14:12 - Album Leaks, Lars Was Right, Limewire #deathcore
    5/8/2023
    1:22:39
  • 76 - PALEFACE SWISS: Switzerland Beatdown, Schizophrenia & Stealing Girlfriends
    Garza sits down with Paleface Swiss. We talk about they got into heavy music & became one of the heaviest bands to ever come out of their country. Putting schizophrenia awareness into beatdown & much more! https://www.palefaceswiss.com SPONSORS: Click this link to purchase from Sweetwater & help support the podcast: imp.i114863.net/rnrmVB TIME CODES: 00:00 - Playing Heavy Music 04:02 - Why Add “Swiss” to Name? 07:00 - Greenfield Festival 08:14 - Dan Kenny (Suicide Silence) Getting Paleface Swiss on Frankfurt, Germany Show 10:38 - How They Started Making Music Together By Stealing Each Other’s Girlfriend 18:30 - Chapter 3: The Last Selection Writing Process 21:50 Paleface Swiss Has a Chill Vibe 22:54 - “666”, the Haunting Intro to Fear & Dagger, A Real Recording of a Schizophrenic Episode, Bringing Mental Health Awareness to Music 38:10 - Differences Between Switzerland & the United States (Food, Driving and Geography) 45:26 - First U.S. Tour Being Completely Sold Out (with Bodysnatcher, Angelmaker & Distant) 46:55 - Cultural & Societal Differences (continued) 51:54 - Eating Great Tacos in Exchange for Playing Beatdown Riffs 55:20 - What Got Them Into Heavy Music 59:30 - Illegally Downloading Music (& Other Files), Dangers of VR Porn
    5/1/2023
    1:06:36
  • 75 - Diego Sanchez | DISGORGE: Brutal Death Metal, Blast Beats, Guitar Rigs & Poetry
    Garza sits down with Diego Sanchez. Guitar player of the legendary death metal band Disgorge. Starting in the mid 90's. Disgorge would become known as one of the most relentless, brutal bands on the planet. Diego shares his life experience how he got those heavy riffs out of his head & onto the records we still love years later. Also becoming a father, his time playing bass in Cephalotripsy, the extremely deep concept of all those evil album covers, how writing poetry helped him write death metal lyrics & much more! https://www.instagram.com/riffwizward SPONSORS: distrokid.com/vip/garza 30% OFF! emgpickups.com Promo Code: Heavy 15% OFF! TIME CODES: 00:00 - Fatherhood & Passing Down Musical Genes to Daughter 07:47 - Jinjer 10:14 - ‘96-’97, Joining Disgorge 14:48 - Chemistry with Ricky Myers, Disgorge Loved & Respected in the Metal Scene 18:38 - Songs, Writing Process & Structure 20:02 - Jamming with Travis Ryan (Cattle Decapitation) & Ben Marlin (RIP) in Middle School 26:04 - Inspiration for Writing Death Metal 28:00 - Suffocation & Different Styles of Blast Beats 32:44 - Writing Riffs for Disgorge 34:47 - Erik Lindmark (Deeds of Flesh, Unique Leader) 37:06 - Hearing & Capturing the Riffs in Your Head 39:58 - Becoming a Dad & Living Selflessly 45:54 - Family Foundation, Influence 48:18 - Bands Partying vs. Working 53:18 - Disgorge Being a 4-Piece & Having a Huge Sound/Gear Talk 55:20 - Guitar Rig from She Lay Gutted Era (ADA MP2) 01:02:40 - Rig for Consumed (VF-1 Preamp/Modeler) 01:06:20 - Letting Things Flow, Breakdancing in the 80s, Getting Sponsored by Skate Shops 01:13:38 - Metal Politics 01:14:40 - Disgorge Reunion? 01:18:00 - Sharing Music Before Streaming 01:19:00 - Cephalotripsy Album Writing 01:22:00 - Writing Lyrics & Poetry 01:25:16 - She Lay Gutted & Album Cover Art (John Zig, Artist) 01:35:55 - Metalheads are the Chillest 01:39:35 - New Projects, Shows, Tours Dates, Playing Bass Now Instead of Guitar
    4/24/2023
    1:45:25
  • 74 - Brandan Schieppati | BLEEDING THROUGH: Pioneering Metalcore & Politics in Metal
    Garza sits down with Brandan Schieppati. Singer of Orange County metalcore band Bleeding Through. With animosity/bitterness between the Inland Empire & Orange Country hardcore scene. This conversation between Brandan & Garza took 20 years to happen. We talk about the deep origins of HEAVY music as we know it today. If it wasn’t for Brandan. Most of our favorite heavy bands wouldn’t exist. https://www.instagram.com/bleedingthrough SPONSORS: distrokid.com/vip/garza 30% OFF! emgpickups.com Promo Code: Heavy 15% OFF! TIME CODES: 00:00 - Taking Risks & Feeling Confident 02:20 - Fan Appreciation Through the Years 05:20 - Dealing with Burnout 08:03 - Derek Youngsma (Drummer) 12:31 - Everyone Rips These Days 14:12 - Being A Pillar of Deathcore/Politics In Metal 21:35 - Animosity Between the IE & OC Hardcore Scene 26:30 - Being in Eighteen Visions & Throwdown at the Same Time! 31:45 - What Was Brandan Listening To in the OC? 33:15 - Heavy Shit 34:44 - Being Easy or Difficult to Work With 36:18 - Personalities Within the Band 37:58 - Unique Sounds Across 3 Bands (Eighteen Visions, Throwdown, Bleeding Through) 39:44 - Where Did Eighteen Visions Get Their Style From? 42:25 - 24 Years In, Being heavy AF 46:45 - Working with Devin Townsend on Declaration (2008) 47:35 - Getting Pigeonholed 51:18 - Ozzfest 2004 01:08:44 - Inspiration 01:11:40 - Being Straight Edge for 13 Years  01:18:04 - Rise Above Fitness 01:28:50 - Being Authentic & Connecting with People
    4/17/2023
    1:36:51
  • 73 - JESUS PIECE: East Coast Aggression, SNL & Rejecting the "Beatdown" Label
    Garza sits down with Philadelphia metalcore band Jesus Piece. In this episode we shout out a ton of sic bands for you to check out. How Aaron got to sing on a Sanguissugabogg track, non-metal influeneces & much more! Their new album ...So Unknown is out this 4/14! https://www.jesuspiecehc.com SPONSORS: Click this link to purchase from Sweetwater & help support the podcast: imp.i114863.net/rnrmVB Jesus Piece is: Aaron Heard - Vocals David Updike - Guitar John DiStefano - Guitar Anthony Marinaro - Bass Luis Aponte - Drums TIME CODES: 00:00 - Sanguisugabogg’s “Face Ripped Off” w/ Aaron 04:46 - Putrid Stu, C.B.T. & Pornogrind/Goregrind 10:08 - D-Beats & Writing w/ Drummer, Luis Aponte 17:30 - Being Friends Before the Band 19:57 - East Coast Heaviness & Growing Up w/ Death Metal 22:43 - Limewire & Pantera Live in Moscow 24:10 - Stolen Van 27:30 - Show Me the Body Tour 29:49 - ...So Unknown (Writing & Recording Process) 44:10 - Jesus Piece Crazy Live Shows 46:20 - Shouting Out All the Sick Bands 50:51 - Rejecting the “Beatdown” Label & Discovering Great Music 59:45 - Non-Metal Influences & Sounding Unique 01:06:42 - Luis Drumming for Charli XCX on SNL, HateFiveSix, FYA Fest 01:15:48 - Halfway Through the 1st Tour in Five Years, Warped Tour & Sour Patch Kids 01:20:00 - If You Think Too Much, You Won’t Do It
    4/10/2023
    1:25:31

About Garza Podcast

THE HEAVIEST PODCAST OF ALL TIME New EP every Monday Chris Garza is the guitar player and founding member of SUICIDE SILENCE. The most influential deathcore band on the planet
