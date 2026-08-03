Garza sits down in-person with Pepper Keenan. Vocalist & guitar player of heavy metal band CORROSION OF CONFORMITY. Also best known as the guitar player in Down. New album “Good God / Baad Man” out now! https://instagram.com/coccabal

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00:00 - Opening Jam

02:16 - Good God / Baad Man

06:23 - C.O.C. Early Days & Joining the Band

10:44 - Mississippi to New Orleans

12:18 - Stealing His First Guitar

14:50 - Living in Paris, France

17:11 - First Records

17:46 - New Orleans Sound

21:28 - Skip James & Mississippi Blues Players

25:06 - Pepper’s Gibson SG

31:20 - Playing Malcolm Young’s Amp Rig

36:46 - Secret to AC/DC Tone

40:38 - “Stone the Crow” Riff

45:36 - “Jail” Riff

49:50 - P90 Pickups

51:30 - Recording “Albatross,” Guitars

53:39 - Electric Lady Studios

55:11 - “Clean My Wounds” Recording Technique

1:00:19 - Writing Music, Inspiration

1:01:51 - “The Handler”, Tracking New Album

1:07:02 - Looking Backwards for Inspiration

1:07:58 - Recording ‘Wiseblood’

1:11:01 - Vocal Lessons, Warmups

1:16:16 - Beavis and Butthead, Down Logo

1:20:50 - Pepper’s Iconic Stare

1:22:12 - Auditioning for Metallica

1:33:40 - Remembering Reed Mullin

1:37:16 - Pepper’s Music to Check Out

1:41:43 - Garza Jams on the Gibson

1:43:16 - Pepper Jams on the 7 String