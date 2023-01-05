77 - SANGUISUGABOGG: Gore, Metallica, ADHD & Adderall Riffs
Garza sits down with Columbus, OH drug death band Sanguisugabogg. https://www.sanguisugabogg.com
Sanguisugabogg is:
Devin Swank - Vocals
Cody Davidson - Drums
Drew Arnold - Guitar
Cedrik Davis - Guitar
TIME CODES:
00:00 - Cheers, Full Circle Moments, Making Shit Happen
02:12 - Writing Music on Weed & Adderall
08:00 - Writing Music Quickly (A Song Per Day) w/ Homicidal Ecstasy, 2023
09:08 - Vocal Tracking 15 Songs in 2 Days & Vocal Techniques
13:00 - “Face Ripped Off” Music Video, Featuring Aaron Heard from Jesus Piece
15:34 - Being Impulsive & Not Planning Things
18:08 - New Album, Homicidal Ecstasy, 2023
18:40 - First Songs Written Together, as a Band
19:44 - “Mortal Admonishment” Is About Devin’s Grandmother Passing Away
22:03 - What Their Families Think About the Band, Family Foundation & Support
26:56 - Band Origins, Becoming “Lifers”
32:58 - “Face Ripped Off” Writing Process
34:02 - Metallica, Some Kind of Monster, Messing Up Riffs
38:12 - Chaos and Carnage Tour Celebration Cheers
39:45 - Being Committed & Focused on Career
45:22 - Non-Metal Influences (Nu Wave, 80s, Jazz, Buttrock)
50:20 - Coming Up in Ohio (Columbus), Working with Kurt Ballou on Homicidal Ecstasy
53:20 - Thriving on Being Spontaneous, Pranking Born of Osiris, Shout Out to Boobs
57:55 - The Crazy Band Name
01:00:00 - Maggot Stomp (Record Label)
01:01:31 - Making Quick Spontaneous Titles (continued)
01:03:00 - Kidney Stones, Peeing Blood, Dabbing Kidney Stones
01:05:49 - Not Having a Bass Player, Splitting & Pitch Shifting Guitar Signals, Not Using an Acoustic Kick Drum Live
01:14:12 - Album Leaks, Lars Was Right, Limewire
