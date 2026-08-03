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Garza Podcast

Chris Garza
Music
Garza Podcast
Latest episode

246 episodes

  • Garza Podcast

    244 - PEPPER KEENAN: Corrosion of Conformity, Down, Gibson Guitars & New Orleans Sound

    08/03/2026 | 1h 47 mins.
    Garza sits down in-person with Pepper Keenan. Vocalist & guitar player of heavy metal band CORROSION OF CONFORMITY. Also best known as the guitar player in Down. New album “Good God / Baad Man” out now! https://instagram.com/coccabal
    Support the podcast here: https://garzapodcast.myshopify.com
    00:00 - Opening Jam
    02:16 - Good God / Baad Man
    06:23 - C.O.C. Early Days & Joining the Band
    10:44 - Mississippi to New Orleans
    12:18 - Stealing His First Guitar
    14:50 - Living in Paris, France
    17:11 - First Records
    17:46 - New Orleans Sound
    21:28 - Skip James & Mississippi Blues Players
    25:06 - Pepper’s Gibson SG
    31:20 - Playing Malcolm Young’s Amp Rig
    36:46 - Secret to AC/DC Tone
    40:38 - “Stone the Crow” Riff
    45:36 - “Jail” Riff
    49:50 - P90 Pickups
    51:30 - Recording “Albatross,” Guitars
    53:39 - Electric Lady Studios
    55:11 - “Clean My Wounds” Recording Technique
    1:00:19 - Writing Music, Inspiration
    1:01:51 - “The Handler”, Tracking New Album
    1:07:02 - Looking Backwards for Inspiration
    1:07:58 - Recording ‘Wiseblood’
    1:11:01 - Vocal Lessons, Warmups
    1:16:16 - Beavis and Butthead, Down Logo
    1:20:50 - Pepper’s Iconic Stare
    1:22:12 - Auditioning for Metallica
    1:33:40 - Remembering Reed Mullin
    1:37:16 - Pepper’s Music to Check Out
    1:41:43 - Garza Jams on the Gibson
    1:43:16 - Pepper Jams on the 7 String
  • Garza Podcast

    243 - DEVILDRIVER: New Album, Health Scare, Coal Chamber & Rules for Investing

    07/27/2026 | 2h 21 mins.
    Garza sits down in-person with Dez Fafara & Davier Pérez from California heavy metal band DEVILDRIVER. Their new album "Strike and Kill” is out now! https://instagram.com/devildriver
    Support the podcast here: https://garzapodcast.myshopify.com
    00:00 - Strike and Kill
    02:32 - Jon Miller Re-Joining Devildriver
    05:48 - 30 Years of Marriage
    09:30 - Lynn Strait & Snot
    11:16 - L.A. Nu Metal Scene // Early Days
    13:28 - Personal Lyrics, Influences & Outlaw Country
    17:02 - Childhood
    19:23 - Stand-up Drums & Punk Influence
    23:45 - Early Jobs
    25:11 - Moving From Puerto Rico
    29:43 - Quitting Drinking
    33:01 - Coal Chamber
    35:12 - Hot Topic & Nu Metal Fashion
    42:48 - Superjoint Ritual
    44:47 - Devildriver After Coal Chamber
    51:09 - Dez’s Rules for Saving & Investing
    59:19 - Freemasonry & Charity
    1:02:41 - NDEs & Tarot Cards
    1:08:04 - On-Stage vs Off-Stage Mentality
    1:11:28 - Tour Bus Driver’s Death
    1:15:08 - Chamber Music & The Haunted Studio
    1:23:10 - Writing/Recording Strike and Kill
    1:26:06 - Meditation
    1:36:19 - Dez’s Health Update
    1:53:54 - NRG Studios Lore
    1:59:17 - Rediscovering Love for Devildriver
    2:02:47 - Dig Your Own Grave Music Video
    2:04:30 - Future Book!?
    2:06:33 - Music to Check Out
    2:11:34 - Philip H. Anselmo
    2:15:18 - Garza’s Sobriety
    2:20:16 - New Album, Strike and Kill & Upcoming Shows
  • Garza Podcast

    242 - DEVOURMENT: Death Metal, Serial Killers, Glen Benton & Advice for Vocalists

    07/20/2026 | 1h 25 mins.
    Garza sits down in-person with Texas death metal band DEVOURMENT. Their new EP "Pious Impiety” out now! https://instagram.com/devourmentofficial
    Want more!? Support the podcast here: https://patreon.com/garzapodcast
    00:00 - Pious Impiety EP
    06:00 - Serial Killers & Death Metal Connection
    09:46 - Behind the Lyrics
    11:06 - 30 Years of Devourment, Impact & Deep History
    13:39 - 89.3 KNON // Dave Chaos
    20:16 - Marvin Getting Into Guitar
    22:02 - Give Me Pinch Harmonics
    25:23 - Catalina Wine Mixer
    27:28 - Dave’s Bass Rig
    30:14 - Where Brad Was Really Born
    37:28 - Ruben Loves School
    41:20 - Advice for Vocalists
    46:00 - Best Death Metal Album Covers
    48:46 - Glen Benton & Deicide
    53:20 - Summer Slaughter
    59:12 - Marvin’s Solar Guitar
    1:04:46 - Amps, Tone & Settings
    1:12:27 - Ruben’s Microphone
    1:15:22 - Devourment’s 4 Albums to Check Out
    1:20:48 - Writing for Devourment
  • Garza Podcast

    241 - Hellfest, Guitar Exercises & Fear of Heights

    07/13/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Garza is back for a solo episode to talk about playing Hellfest, Warped Tour & finally gives a raccoon update.
    Check out the merch here: https://garzapodcast.myshopify.com
    00:00 - Noise Pedal Riff
    01:40 - Garza’s Hot Take
    06:45 - Fear of Heights
    08:30 - Hellfest & Warped Tour D.C.
    14:20 - Racoon Attack Update
    21:35 - Devourment Show
    23:46 - J Update, Kids & Pets
    27:04 - Photography
    29:08 - Q&A: Guitar Playing Exercises
    44:14 - Q&A: No Time to Bleed CD Card
    54:09 - Q&A: Getting Starstruck w/ Guests
    1:01:26 - Upcoming Shows
  • Garza Podcast

    240 - VCTMS: Metalcore, Pokemon & Leaving Bad Relationships

    07/06/2026 | 1h 38 mins.
    Garza sits down in-person with Illinois-based metalcore band VCTMS. Their new album "Pain Processing II” out now! https://instagram.com/vctmsil
    Check out the merch here: https://garzapodcast.myshopify.com
    00:00 - Favorite Drinks
    03:16 - clip my wings
    06:26 - Meredith Writing Lyrics
    10:13 - How John Doesn't Get Mad
    12:34 - Favorite Pokemon
    15:46 - Power Rangers & Buckethead Myth
    19:18 - Decade-Plus Journey
    24:44 - Vol. IV Numb the Ache
    26:06 - Breakups
    30:52 - Addiction
    35:30 - Leaving Bad Relationships
    45:26 - Streamwood & Cook County, Illinois
    46:15 - Writing Music Together
    57:13 - Drumming w/ a Broken Ankle
    58:43 - Having C.F. (Cystic Fibrosis)
    1:05:35 - New Found Glory
    1:07:03 - Leaving College to Tour
    1:12:47 - Pain Processing II: Gear, Guitars & Tone
    1:18:13 - Working at Sam Ash
    1:28:26 - 9 Albums to Check Out
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About Garza Podcast
Hosted by Chris Garza, guitar player & founder of Suicide Silence. New episodes every Monday.
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