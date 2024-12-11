On tonight’s show:
The Buddy DeFranco Quartet, Autumn In New York
Erroll Garner, How Could You Do a Thing Like That To Me
Zoot Sims & Bob Brookmeyer, King Porter Stomp
Louis Armstrong, La Vie en Rose
Nat King Cole, I'm Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself A Letter
Sonny Rollins, Where Are You
Count Basie and His Orchestra, I Got Rhythm (Richard Boone vocals)
Eubie Blake, Medley: Bleeding Moon / Under the Bamboo Tree
Ella Fitzgerald, This Guy's In Love With You
Chet Baker & Gerry Mulligan, My Funny Valentine
Ron Carter, Come Ye Disconsolate
Chico O'Farrill, The Journey
Al Di Meola with John McLaughlin and Paco de Lucía, Sichia
--------
58:00
Jazz After Dark, Dec. 3, 2024
Jazz After Dark, Dec. 3, 2024
Erskine Hawkins & His Orchestra, Bear Mash Blues
Gene Krupa, Sing Sing Sing
Jimmy Giuffre & Jim Hall, Gotta Dance
Gerry Mulligan & Johnny Hodges, Back Beat
Pérez Prado And His Orchestra, Sabra - Twist
Willie Bobo, Bobo! Do That Thing
Ella Fitzgerald, I Could Have Danced All Night
Duke Ellington, Smoke Rings
Boots Randolph, Stompin' at the Savoy
Joni James, They Can't Take That Away From Me
Mongo Santamaria, Jose Outside
Ray Bryant(p), Walter Booker Jr.(b) & Freddie Waits(ds), Little Soul Sister
Clark Terry & Chico O'Farrill, Tin Tin Deo
Eddie Harris, Freedom Jazz Dance
Join jazz aficionado Don Shor as he explores the diverse and fascinating world of jazz. Jazz After Dark spans the gamut, from roots in boogie-woogie, blues, and ragtime through traditional and straight-ahead jazz, soul jazz, bossa nova, and more.