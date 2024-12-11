Powered by RND
Jazz After Dark

Don Shor
Join jazz aficionado Don Shor as he explores the diverse and fascinating world of jazz. Jazz After Dark spans the gamut, from roots in boogie-woogie, blues, and...
  • Jazz After Dark, Dec. 10, 2024
    On tonight’s show: The Buddy DeFranco Quartet, Autumn In New York Erroll Garner, How Could You Do a Thing Like That To Me Zoot Sims & Bob Brookmeyer, King Porter Stomp Louis Armstrong, La Vie en Rose Nat King Cole, I'm Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself A Letter Sonny Rollins, Where Are You Count Basie and His Orchestra, I Got Rhythm (Richard Boone vocals) Eubie Blake, Medley: Bleeding Moon / Under the Bamboo Tree Ella Fitzgerald, This Guy's In Love With You Chet Baker & Gerry Mulligan, My Funny Valentine Ron Carter, Come Ye Disconsolate Chico O'Farrill, The Journey Al Di Meola with John McLaughlin and Paco de Lucía, Sichia
    58:00
  • Jazz After Dark, Dec. 3, 2024
    Some toe-tapping music tonight on Jazz After Dark. If you like jazz, and like community radio, then please head on over to kdrt.org/donate and make a contribution during our fall fundraiser. Thanks for your support, and thanks for listening to KDRT. Erskine Hawkins & His Orchestra, Bear Mash Blues Gene Krupa, Sing Sing Sing Jimmy Giuffre & Jim Hall, Gotta Dance Gerry Mulligan & Johnny Hodges, Back Beat Pérez Prado And His Orchestra, Sabra - Twist Willie Bobo, Bobo! Do That Thing Ella Fitzgerald, I Could Have Danced All Night Duke Ellington, Smoke Rings Boots Randolph, Stompin' at the Savoy Joni James, They Can't Take That Away From Me Mongo Santamaria, Jose Outside Ray Bryant(p), Walter Booker Jr.(b) & Freddie Waits(ds), Little Soul Sister Clark Terry & Chico O'Farrill, Tin Tin Deo Eddie Harris, Freedom Jazz Dance
    58:00

About Jazz After Dark

Join jazz aficionado Don Shor as he explores the diverse and fascinating world of jazz. Jazz After Dark spans the gamut, from roots in boogie-woogie, blues, and ragtime through traditional and straight-ahead jazz, soul jazz, bossa nova, and more. 
