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119 episodes
- Fejká feat. Kim Van Loo - We Were There [Colorize]
Klur - Continents [Colorize]
Polar Inc. - Cerulean [Colorize]
San Mateo Drive - Slow [Enhanced Chill]
Rromarin & Hii Spirits - We All Pretend [Colorize]
Anriu feat. GAALIA - Cosmic Love [Colorize]
RUVEN (ES) - Kora [Colorize]
ALLKNIGHT & L.GU. - I Found You [Colorize]
mölly & OCULA & Richard Walters - feeling something [Colorize]
Braxton & Lauren L'aimant - Holding On (Icarus Remix) [Colorize]
GVN - Forever [Enhanced Progressive]
anamē feat. Emelie Hollow - Sirens [Enhanced Recordings]
Dan Stone & Nitrous Oxide - Believe [Enhanced Progressive]
Seven Lions & Tritonal & Kill The Noise feat. Haliene - Horizon (Tritonal Throwback) [Enhanced Recordings]
Morgin Madison & Kindred & Linney - Healing [Enhanced Recordings]
- PALLADIAN - Vestige [Enhanced Chill]
Mondingo & Exit Coda - Unholy [Enhanced Chill]
Steven Weston & Warung - In Love With [Colorize]
Sound Quelle & M.O.S. - Arcade [Colorize]
Estiva - Palma [Colorize]
Ophanim - Last Touch [Colorize]
Steven Weston & Warung feat. ALLKNIGHT - Hourglass [Colorize]
Jack Willard - Searching For You [Colorize]
Ophanim - Caught In Glow [Colorize]
John Grand - MoMa [Enhanced Progressive]
Tritonal & Steph Jones - Blackout (Alex Klingle Remix) [Tritonal Throwback] [Enhanced Recordings]
Audien & Shaun Farrugia - High Hopes [Enhanced Recordings]
SØNIN - Dreamin' [Enhanced Progressive]
Craig Connelly & Dani Sylvia - Something Real [Enhanced Recordings]
- Farves - Mind [Enhanced Chill]
Jack Willard & Matthew Adam Green - Move With Soul [Colorize]
Ophanim - Sapphire [Colorize]
Polar Inc. & Anna-Sophia Henry - Sympathy [Colorize]
Propellar - Youth [Enhanced Chill]
Lipless & Finley Brückner & CALILA - Float On [Colorize]
MXV & Extra Special - Slave To Desire [Colorize]
Sound Quelle & Braxton - Anlecta [Colorize]
Nathan C & Julien Fade & TW3LVE - When I Fall [Enhanced Recordings]
Estiva - Via Balearia [Colorize]
Tritonal & HARLEE - Walk Away [Enhanced Recordings]
Tritonal & Underdown - Bullet That Saved Me (Ilan Bluestone Remix) [Tritonal Throwback] [Enhanced Recordings]
Nitrous Oxide & Simon Gregory pres. Digital Drift - Flat Out [Enhanced Progressive]
SØNIN - Next To You [Enhanced Progressive]
dj try & yerbby - Talk [Enhanced Progressive]
- 1. ábryn - Aura [Enhanced Chill]
2. Boxer feat. GAALIA - I'm Lighter With You [Colorize]
3. Estiva - Mistika [Colorize]
4. Massane - Cheshire Cat [This Never Happened]
5. Lauren Mia & Alfa Romero & Delaney Jane - The Creator [Enhanced Recordings]
6. Julia Linkogel - All You Need [Colorize]
7. Matt Fax - Tomorrow [Colorize]
8. M.O.S. - Changes [Colorize]
9. mölly & FARLEY - edges [Colorize]
10. Nitrous Oxide & Farius - Eterna [Enhanced Progressive]
11. Phillip Castle - Let Me Take You [Enhanced Progressive]
12. Omnia & Gabriel Eli - In My Soul [Enhanced Progressive]
13. Lørean - Flow [Enhanced Recordings]
14. JES - Take Me Away (SØNIN Remix) [Black Hole]
15. Icarus - Falling [Colorize]
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About Tritonia
Perfectionists in the studio, passionate on stage and with an army of dedicated Tritonians in every corner of the planet, Texan duo Tritonal invite you to enter Tritonia, a weekly podcast featuring the latest in dance music, handpicked by Chad and Dave.Podcast website
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Tritonia
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Tritonia: Podcasts in Family