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Tritonia

Tritonal
Music
Tritonia
Latest episode

119 episodes

  • Tritonia

    Tritonia 539

    07/24/2026 | 1h
    Fejká feat. Kim Van Loo - We Were There [Colorize]
    Klur - Continents [Colorize]
    Polar Inc. - Cerulean [Colorize]
    San Mateo Drive - Slow [Enhanced Chill]
    Rromarin & Hii Spirits - We All Pretend [Colorize]
    Anriu feat. GAALIA - Cosmic Love [Colorize]
    RUVEN (ES) - Kora [Colorize]
    ALLKNIGHT & L.GU. - I Found You [Colorize]
    mölly & OCULA & Richard Walters - feeling something [Colorize]
    Braxton & Lauren L'aimant - Holding On (Icarus Remix) [Colorize]
    GVN - Forever [Enhanced Progressive]
    anamē feat. Emelie Hollow - Sirens [Enhanced Recordings]
    Dan Stone & Nitrous Oxide - Believe [Enhanced Progressive]
    Seven Lions & Tritonal & Kill The Noise feat. Haliene - Horizon (Tritonal Throwback) [Enhanced Recordings]
    Morgin Madison & Kindred & Linney - Healing [Enhanced Recordings]
  • Tritonia

    Tritonia 538

    07/08/2026 | 1h
    PALLADIAN - Vestige [Enhanced Chill]
    Mondingo & Exit Coda - Unholy [Enhanced Chill]
    Steven Weston & Warung - In Love With [Colorize]
    Sound Quelle & M.O.S. - Arcade [Colorize]
    Estiva - Palma [Colorize]
    Ophanim - Last Touch [Colorize]
    Steven Weston & Warung feat. ALLKNIGHT - Hourglass [Colorize]
    Jack Willard - Searching For You [Colorize]
    Ophanim - Caught In Glow [Colorize]
    John Grand - MoMa [Enhanced Progressive]
    Tritonal & Steph Jones - Blackout (Alex Klingle Remix) [Tritonal Throwback] [Enhanced Recordings]
    Audien & Shaun Farrugia - High Hopes [Enhanced Recordings]
    SØNIN - Dreamin' [Enhanced Progressive]
    Craig Connelly & Dani Sylvia - Something Real [Enhanced Recordings]
  • Tritonia

    Tritonia 537

    06/23/2026 | 1h
  • Tritonia

    Tritonia 536

    06/12/2026 | 1h
    Farves - Mind [Enhanced Chill]
    Jack Willard & Matthew Adam Green - Move With Soul [Colorize]
    Ophanim - Sapphire [Colorize]
    Polar Inc. & Anna-Sophia Henry - Sympathy [Colorize]
    Propellar - Youth [Enhanced Chill]
    Lipless & Finley Brückner & CALILA - Float On [Colorize]
    MXV & Extra Special - Slave To Desire [Colorize]
    Sound Quelle & Braxton - Anlecta [Colorize]
    Nathan C & Julien Fade & TW3LVE - When I Fall [Enhanced Recordings]
    Estiva - Via Balearia [Colorize]
    Tritonal & HARLEE - Walk Away [Enhanced Recordings]
    Tritonal & Underdown - Bullet That Saved Me (Ilan Bluestone Remix) [Tritonal Throwback] [Enhanced Recordings]
    Nitrous Oxide & Simon Gregory pres. Digital Drift - Flat Out [Enhanced Progressive]
    SØNIN - Next To You [Enhanced Progressive]
    dj try & yerbby - Talk [Enhanced Progressive]
  • Tritonia

    Tritonia 535

    06/03/2026 | 1h
    1. ábryn - Aura [Enhanced Chill]
    2. Boxer feat. GAALIA - I'm Lighter With You [Colorize]
    3. Estiva - Mistika [Colorize]
    4. Massane - Cheshire Cat [This Never Happened]
    5. Lauren Mia & Alfa Romero & Delaney Jane - The Creator [Enhanced Recordings]
    6. Julia Linkogel - All You Need [Colorize]
    7. Matt Fax - Tomorrow [Colorize]
    8. M.O.S. - Changes [Colorize]
    9. mölly & FARLEY - edges [Colorize]
    10. Nitrous Oxide & Farius - Eterna [Enhanced Progressive]
    11. Phillip Castle - Let Me Take You [Enhanced Progressive]
    12. Omnia & Gabriel Eli - In My Soul [Enhanced Progressive]
    13. Lørean - Flow [Enhanced Recordings]
    14. JES - Take Me Away (SØNIN Remix) [Black Hole]
    15. Icarus - Falling [Colorize]
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About Tritonia
Perfectionists in the studio, passionate on stage and with an army of dedicated Tritonians in every corner of the planet, Texan duo Tritonal invite you to enter Tritonia, a weekly podcast featuring the latest in dance music, handpicked by Chad and Dave.
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