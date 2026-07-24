1. ábryn - Aura [Enhanced Chill]

2. Boxer feat. GAALIA - I'm Lighter With You [Colorize]

3. Estiva - Mistika [Colorize]

4. Massane - Cheshire Cat [This Never Happened]

5. Lauren Mia & Alfa Romero & Delaney Jane - The Creator [Enhanced Recordings]

6. Julia Linkogel - All You Need [Colorize]

7. Matt Fax - Tomorrow [Colorize]

8. M.O.S. - Changes [Colorize]

9. mölly & FARLEY - edges [Colorize]

10. Nitrous Oxide & Farius - Eterna [Enhanced Progressive]

11. Phillip Castle - Let Me Take You [Enhanced Progressive]

12. Omnia & Gabriel Eli - In My Soul [Enhanced Progressive]

13. Lørean - Flow [Enhanced Recordings]

14. JES - Take Me Away (SØNIN Remix) [Black Hole]

15. Icarus - Falling [Colorize]