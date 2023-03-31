Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
HomePodcastsMusic
Tritonal
Perfectionists in the studio, passionate on stage and with an army of dedicated Tritonians in every corner of the planet, Texan duo Tritonal invite you to enter... More
Music
Available Episodes

5 of 100
  • Tritonia 425
    1. Klur - Entangled (Modera Remix) [Colorize] 2. Skyknock - Lyra [This Never Happened] 3. Skyknock - Ginkgo [This Never Happened] 4. Eugene Becker & Rediit - All Night [Colorize] 5. PRAANA & Danni Carra - Moment [Colorize] 6. Maximo Lasso - Inertia [Euphonic] 7. Seelo feat. Olive B - Portal [Anjunabeats] 8. Leaving Laurel - better days will come [Anjunadeep] 9. Matt Fax & x.o.anne - Underwater [Chromattic] 10. Above & Beyond - Angry JP8 [Anjunabeats] 11. Laura van Dam - Needing You [Armada] 12. Boy North & MØØNE - Something For Nothing [Colorize] 13. Different Stage - Everyone [Enhanced Recordings] 14. Tritonal - Utopia (Arty Remix) [Enhanced Recordings]
    4/28/2023
    1:04:15
  • Tritonia 424
    PRAANA & Danni Carra - Moment [Colorize] HGenius - Odissea [Freegrant] Estiva & Jess Ball - Carnal Emotion [Colorize] Nihil Young - As One [VANDIT Alternative] TRU Concept - Give You More [Zerothree] Morgin Madison & Ryan Lucian - From The Start (Motives Remix) [Enhanced Recordings] Scorz - Immersion [Armada] Matt Fax & x.o.anne - Underwater - [Chromattic] Andy Moor, Somna, Ava Silver - Alchemy [AVA] Taylor Torrence & Lycii & Nina Sung - Give Into The Night [Enhanced Progressive] Armin van Buuren feat. ALBA - State Of Mind 53:30 [Armada] Tritonal feat. Cristina Soto - Hands To Hold Me [Enhanced Recordings]
    4/21/2023
    1:02:58
  • Tritonia 423
    1. PRAANA - Mojave [Colorize] 2. PRAANA & Eric Lumiere - ANI HU [Colorize] 3. PRAANA & Danni Carra - Moment [Colorize] 4. PRAANA - Sedona [This Never Happened] 5. PRAANA - Quiver [This Never Happened] 6. PRAANA - Asylum [Colorize] 7. PRAANA - Becoming Earth [Colorize] 8. PRAANA & Moore - Gold [Colorize] 9. PRAANA - Perception [Colorize] 10. PRAANA & LEVV - I Am (Loving Awareness Mix) [Colorize] 11. PRAANA & Julia Church - Nobody Else [This Never Happened]
    4/14/2023
    1:00:01
  • Tritonia 422
    1. KAAZE feat. Simon Ward - Black & Blue [Revealed] 2. AWAKEND - Speechless [Enhanced Recordings] 3. Protoculture - Weightless (Koyah Remix) [Enhanced Progressive]  4. Samlight & NickyB feat. Hannah Kate - Hold You Close [Crash & Smile] 5. Farius & Ben Malone - Extensia [Anjunabeats]  6. Heard Right & Deviu - Pulse [Zerothree] 7. Tritonal feat. Cristina Soto - Lifted (Mat Zo Remix) [Enhanced Recordings] 8. Lostly & Jetason - Start a Fire [FSOE] 9. Ahmed Helmy & D72 - Analogy [Armada] 10. SMR LVE - Heart Of Mine [Enhanced Progressive] 11. York pres. Taucher - Infinity (Patrik Humann Remix) [Black Hole] 12. SONIN - Affection [Anjunabeats] 13. Klur - With You (Faodail Remix) [Colorize] 14. Datskie - Rise Up [Colorize]  
    4/7/2023
    59:57
  • Tritonia 421
    1. Arley - The Beauty Of Life [Enhanced Chill]  2. Kaiyan - Retrospection [Colorize]  3. MXV - It’s Always Been You [Colorize]  4. Kaiyan & Lumynesynth - Golden Memories [Colorize]  5. Datskie - Rise Up [Colorize]  6. Matt Fax & Hugo Cantarra - Vibration [Enhanced Recordings]  7. Lipless & Tobias Bergson & Mary Leay - Where Will I Be [Enhanced Recordings]  8. Farius & Tea Petrovic - Chemical Affair [Enhanced Progressive]  9. Jason Ross - A Place They Called Home [Anjunabeats]  10. Chris Giuliano feat. Natalie Major - Facing The Edge [Enhanced Progressive]  11. Miss Rodriguez - Never Say Goodbye [Enhanced Progressive] 12. Simon Doty & My Friend feat. Tailor - Follow Me [Anjunadeep]  13. Delerium feat. Sarah McLachlan - Silence (Andrew Rayel & Achilles Remix) [Find Your Harmony]  14. ALPHA 9 - Rhythm of Your Heart [Anjunabeats]
    3/31/2023
    1:00:01

About Tritonia

Perfectionists in the studio, passionate on stage and with an army of dedicated Tritonians in every corner of the planet, Texan duo Tritonal invite you to enter Tritonia, a weekly podcast featuring the latest in dance music, handpicked by Chad and Dave.
