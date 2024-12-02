Ben Vaughn is a man of many moods -- and many hats. He produces and hosts The Many Moods of Ben Vaughn, a weekly, hour-long eclectic mix of music featuring rock...

About The Many Moods of Ben Vaughn hosted by Ben Vaughn

Ben Vaughn is a man of many moods -- and many hats. He produces and hosts The Many Moods of Ben Vaughn, a weekly, hour-long eclectic mix of music featuring rock, blues, jazz, folk, soul, rhythm and blues, country, bossa nova, movie soundtracks, easy listening and more, all peppered with his twisted musicological slant. His show is currently heard in seven markets and is proud to be part of the Z107.7 family, Sundays from 3 to 4 p.m. The Many Moods of Ben Vaughn is now podcasting courtesy of KCDZ 107.7 FM. Look for the Podcast online at www.z1077fm.com/podcasts/ or wherever you get your podcasts.