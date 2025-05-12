Ismay visits cornerstone music venue The Hole in the Wall in Austin to interview Charlie Sexton, producer and songwriter who's best known as a guitarist for Bob Dylan. They discuss Charlie and Lucinda's first gig together in 1979 when he was just a kid. Charlie shares insights into Lucinda's remarkable songwriting, as well as the emotional struggles musicians face with self doubt.Credits:Distributed by The Bluegrass SituationProduced and mixed by Avery Hellman for Neanderthal Records LLCMusic by ISMAYSundays written by Lucinda WilliamsGreenville courtesy of Universal, Warner ChappellArtwork by Avery HellmanMusic Supervisor Jonathan McHughAustin Recording --Recorded at The Hole in the WallSound recordist: Rodrigo NinoProducer: Liz McBeeDirector: Joel FendelmanCo-Director: Rose BushSpecial thanks to: Mick Hellman, Chuck Prophet, Don Fierro, Jacqueline Sabec, Rosemary Carroll, Lucinda Williams & Tom Overbyreferences:Charlie Sexton: Too Many Ways to Fall By Jason Crouchhttps://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://docs.gato.txst.edu/56065/19_4_Sexton_Jason-Crouch.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwiMsv2Uu7eMAxWRMlkFHVERNCMQFnoECEAQAQ&usg=AOvVaw02BTIq00dCCo9hgxH7IGi6Ink in the Grooves by Flores DooreDon’t Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You by Lucinda Williamshttps://delawareliberal.net/2021/10/27/song-of-the-day-10-27-lucinda-williams-2-kool-2-be-4-gotten/https://www.upress.state.ms.us/Books/J/Juke-Jointhttps://michaelcorcoran.substack.com/p/clubland-paradise-rome-inn
45:36
Lucinda's Father's Archives
Ismay arrives in Austin, Texas to dig through the Collections Deposit Library at the University of Texas in order to understand the life of Lucinda Williams' father, Miller. A poet and teacher, Miller Williams overcame setbacks to become a prominent writer. Ismay discovers his personal writings, letters, and photographs, highlighting his mentorship and the artistic community that shaped Lucinda's career.Credits:Distributed by The Bluegrass SituationProduced and mixed by Avery Hellman for Neanderthal Records LLCMusic by ISMAYArtwork by Avery HellmanAustin Recording --Recorded at The Collections Deposit Library at UT Austin, with records from The Harry Ransom CenterSound recordist: Rodrigo NinoProducer: Liz McBeeDirector: Joel FendelmanCo-Director: Rose BushThe Caterpillar and Of History and Hope appear courtesy of Rebecca Jordan WilliamsSpecial thanks to: Mick Hellman, Chuck Prophet, Jonathan McHugh, Jacqueline Sabec, Lucinda Williams & Tom Overbyreferences:Don't Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You by Lucinda WilliamsLiving on the Surface, New and Selected Poems by Miller WilliamsThe Ways We Touch, Poems by Miller WilliamsMaking a Poem: Some Thoughts about Poetry and the People Who Write Ithttps://oxfordamerican.org/web-only/the-kinship-is-realhttps://www.poetryfoundation.org/poets/miller-williamshttps://encyclopediaofarkansas.net/entries/southern-tenant-farmers-union-35/https://www.jstor.org/stable/26671158https://poets.org/poet/miller-williamshttps://muse.jhu.edu/article/740832https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xPIgETlWaashttps://poets.org/inaugural-poems-historyhttps://news.uark.edu/articles/26213/miller-williams-remembered-as-poet-educator-co-founder-of-university-of-arkansas-presshttps://www.rrr.org.au/explore/news-articles/things-you-possibly-didnt-know-about-lucinda-williamshttps://www.swtimes.com/story/opinion/2016/11/16/a-poetically-proud-published-poet/24533470007/Interested in sponsoring us? Contact BGS: https://bit.ly/sponsorBGSpods
50:27
Introducing Finding Lucinda
As we join the story, Ismay has been living and working on their family ranch for almost a decade – and they're looking for change. For several years the independent singer-songwriter has been playing in a Lucinda Williams tribute band and writing their own music. An opportunity to record an album sparks a new and different idea: to instead embark on a road trip to uncover the early days of Lucinda's music career and, hopefully, find a way forward creatively. However, they are plagued by self doubt about whether pursuing music can still be worthwhile for them. But in spite of this uncertainty, Ismay dives into research to see where a journey across the country – and further into the life and music of Lucinda – could lead.Credits:Distributed by The Bluegrass SituationProduced and mixed by Avery Hellman for Neanderthal Records LLCMusic by ISMAY and The Lake CharlatansArtwork by Avery HellmanGuests: Mary Gauthier, Wolf Stephenson, John Grimaudo, Charlie SextonSpecial thanks to: Joel Fendelman, Liz McBee, Rose Bush, Mick Hellman, Chuck Prophet, Jonathan McHugh, Jacqueline Sabec, Lucinda Williams & Tom OverbyInterested in sponsoring us? Contact BGS: https://bit.ly/sponsorBGSpods
22:52
Finding Lucinda Trailer S1
Finding Lucinda follows a young singer-songwriter on a road trip of self discovery to trace the roots of their musical hero Lucinda Williams. Amidst self-doubt and uncertainty, ISMAY sets out from the family ranch in Northern California and travels to Texas, Louisiana and Tennessee. There ISMAY meets Lucinda’s early collaborators, digs through the archives to uncover hidden treasures, and visits the studios and venues where Lucinda got her start. Interviews include Charlie Sexton, Buddy Miller, and Mary Gauthier. Finding Lucinda is ultimately a story about not knowing whether you have what it takes to be the artist you want to be, and looking for answers on how to move forward anyways. It’s about finding a small way to be more like your hero.Season 1 ‘Finding Lucinda’ is a deep dive into the life and work of Lucinda Williams. Using archival material and interviews from the making of the documentary ‘Finding Lucinda’ as well as analysis from other artists, this season seeks to understand how Lucinda Williams became the iconic songwriter she is today with a focus on her early years.Interested in sponsoring us? Contact BGS: https://bit.ly/sponsorBGSpods
