E. Ness comes to the show to speak on his experiences with Diddy, his reflections on life after leaving Bad Boy, Philly’s ongoing violence and the impact of PnB Rock’s tragic passing, and much more!!
JOIN THE MOVEMENT GO TO BAGFUEL.COM
➤FUEL UP ON YOUTUBE: http://youtube.com/@bagfuel
➤FUEL UP ON INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/bagfuel/
➤FOLLOW ES$O:http://instagram.com/essowrld/
➤FOLLOW HYNAKEN: http://instagram.com/hynaken/
--------
1:21:59
Ish (Strikes Back!)
Ish from the Joe Budden Podcast joins us for a conversation sharing his perspective on whether Black men played a role in Kamala Harris's recent election outcome, Drake's potential for a major comeback with a Young Thug collab album dropping around the Super Bowl, the influence a father’s presence has on shaping one’s mindset, and much more!!
--------
1:59:35
DJ Prince Hakim & Sir Bell
DJ Prince Hakim and Sir Bell come to the show to speak on the legacy of Kool & The Gang, sharing stories about the the struggles they faced in the early days of the music industry, DJ Prince Hakim’s experience DJing on television, Sir Bell’s reason to leave the music industry to become a longshoreman, and more!!
--------
57:25
Leaf Haus
The guys sit down with the owner of Leaf Haus, a minority and woman-owned recreational cannabis business in New Jersey. She shares the journey of starting the dispensary, the challenges of operating in NJ’s regulated market, the financial investment needed to scale a cannabis business, much more!!
--------
48:59
Shyne
Shyne sits down with the guys to share his evolution from hip-hop icon to Prime Minister of Belize, the accusations involving Diddy, his new documentary, "The Honorable Shyne", and much more!!
Bagfuel caters to emerging entrepreneurs, influencers, community leaders, and Hip Hop enthusiasts, offering insights and formulas for achieving financial freedom, exploring cultural phenomena, and driving innovation. Our content explores aspects of business and life that people often keep to themselves.