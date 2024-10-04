DJ Prince Hakim & Sir Bell

DJ Prince Hakim and Sir Bell come to the show to speak on the legacy of Kool & The Gang, sharing stories about the the struggles they faced in the early days of the music industry, DJ Prince Hakim’s experience DJing on television, Sir Bell’s reason to leave the music industry to become a longshoreman, and more!! JOIN THE MOVEMENT GO TO BAGFUEL.COM ➤FUEL UP ON YOUTUBE: http://youtube.com/@bagfuel ➤FUEL UP ON INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/bagfuel/ ➤FOLLOW ES$O:http://instagram.com/essowrld/ ➤FOLLOW HYNAKEN: http://instagram.com/hynaken/