Confessions of a Female Founder with Meghan
Confessions of a Female Founder with Meghan

Podcast Confessions of a Female Founder with Meghan
Lemonada Media
As Meghan, Duchess of Sussex builds out a business of her own, she's getting advice and insights from a handful of amazing women who have scaled small ideas into successful companies.
Business

Available Episodes

  • Confessions of a Female Founder (Official Trailer)
    Join Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to hear the unfiltered stories behind the successes of notable female founders. The show launches April 8th, wherever you get your podcasts. Hit subscribe now so you never miss an episode!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    1:57

About Confessions of a Female Founder with Meghan

As Meghan, Duchess of Sussex builds out a business of her own, she’s getting advice and insights from a handful of amazing women who have scaled small ideas into successful companies. These fly-on-the-wall conversations will no doubt inspire anyone who’s interested in turning their own entrepreneurial dreams into a reality and anyone else who just wants to hear what really happens behind the scenes.
