Squeezed with Yvette Nicole Brown

Join Yvette for a special bonus episode of Squeezed as she sits down with U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra. Throughout the series, Yvette has heard from caregivers across the country, sharing their joys and challenges. Now, it's time to bring lawmakers into the conversation. Secretary Becerra, who has called caregiving "an urgent public health issue," discusses what he's doing to prioritize care in government — and how his own caregiving experiences have shaped his perspective.
Making Peace with The End
Alua is squeezed. She's a renowned death doula, author, and educator who believes that living fully requires all of us to face mortality head-on. Whether it's providing support at the bedside or making end-of-life-plans well in advance, Alua works with clients at every stage of life to embrace the inevitable with heart and humor. Death can be scary, but doulas like Alua are revolutionizing end-of-life-care by teaching us how to live more presently… so we can die peacefully. Squeezed is a Lemonada Media original. Yvette Nicole Brown is the host of this show. Chrystal Genesis is our senior producer. Giulia Hjort, Tess Novotny, and Hannah Boomershine are our producers. Ivan Kuraev is our engineer. Our theme music is by Andi Kristinsdottir, with additional music by APM music. Jackie Danziger is our VP of Narrative Content. Executive producers are Yvette Nicole Brown, Jessica Cordova Kramer, and Stephanie Wittels Wachs. This show was created in partnership with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, a leading national philanthropy dedicated to taking bold leaps to transform health in our lifetime and pave the way, together, to a future where health is no longer a privilege, but a right.
Alzheimer’s Changes Everything
Jessica Guthrie is squeezed. A decade ago, at 26 years old, Jessica unexpectedly became a caregiver for her mom, Constance, who is now living with late-stage Alzheimer's. Over the years, Jessica has left behind a life in Texas, moved back home to Virginia, and quit her job to focus on caregiving full-time. While so much of her life is on hold, Jessica has gained a lot and found a powerful community of caregivers online.
Caring For Her Kid, Her Parents and Herself
Sadé is squeezed. Five years ago, she became a first-time parent. She expected her parents to help her out with the day-to-day work. But a series of unforeseen diagnoses left Sadé in an all-hands-on-deck caregiver situation – taking care of a new baby and her aging parents. Sadé is the family's "Goddess of Efficiency," and while she's busy caring for everyone else, her own debilitating health needs often end up in last place.
Helping the Most Vulnerable Teens
Shilpa is squeezed. She's a mom to one son and also runs CARES, a world-class therapeutic school and rehabilitation program for vulnerable teens at Mount Sinai Morningside, a hospital located in the Morningside Heights neighborhood of Manhattan. She supports young people on the rocky road from childhood to adulthood. But caregiving at home and at work while also caring for herself is a constant balancing act.
Whether we’re young or old, part of the sandwich generation or child-free, care is universal. In this seven-part series, actress and caregiver Yvette Nicole Brown looks at caregiving over the course of a lifetime, exploring the lives of everyday people, spotlighting the daily dramas, hardships and joys of caregiving across America. Squeezed is a new series by Lemonada Media, created in partnership with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.