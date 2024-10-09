Add to Cart with Kulap Vilaysack & SuChin Pak

He’s back and he’s got a sleigh full of gift ideas for everyone on your list! No one can get the aunties in the spirit quite like Santa Paul Scheer and he delivers again this year with a wide assortment of practical, pop-culture infused presents. Sure, there’s plenty of gadgets and nerdy stuff in there, but there’s also gifts for the people who have you stumped. Santa Paul discusses the patience and presentation needed to pull off the gift of a streaming subscription and why he may never need to buy another birthday card. This holly, jolly highlight of the holiday season proves, yet again, why Paul Scheer himself is the gift that keeps on giving. We want to hear from you! Drop us a message on Speakpipe. Subscribe to the Add to Cart newsletter for juicy extras. Please note, Add To Cart contains mature themes and may not be appropriate for all listeners. To see all products mentioned in this episode, head to @addtocartpod on Instagram. To purchase any of the products, see below. Ku and Su’s teeth are singing with the Slate Rechargeable Electric Flosser. Go to Slateflosser.com/ADDTOCART to get 10% off your flosser Buck Mason has tons of elevated men’s wardrobe staples But it’s hard to top the Kirkland Signature white tee OnlyNY’s NYC collection has gifts for anyone who truly loves NY Uh oh. We’re still talking about Tom Bihn on this show. One of Paul’s favorite backpacks, the Synik 26, has gotten a few upgrades Adam Savage, from Myth Busters fame, is making all sorts of cool goodies, including the rugged and elegant Bucket Bag Hasbro Pulse is the place to check out adult action figures and toys that are reasonably priced Why not buy all five of these highly-detailed rapper garden gnomes? The hit, new, all-ages board game this holiday is Wavelength Play as Indiana Jones in an all new adventure in this buzzy video game, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Build your own droid in this wacky Star Wars LEGO set For the adult LEGO builder, there’s the new Jaws LEGO Set Don’t know what the heck to give someone? How about an indoor electronic s’mores maker Surely you need to gift someone the ZAZ Collection on 4K Blu-Ray, which includes Airplane, Top Secret and The Naked Gun Or the Peter Bogdanovich classic Paper Moon on Blu-Ray The ultimate Blu-Ray gift might be the Criterion Collection 40 featuring 40 of the most iconic films in the collection Speaking of iconic films, this unique, in-depth coffee table book chronicles the making of Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining Give the gift of laughs with a subscription to the comedy streaming site Dropout TV, featuring the hilarious Very Important People You can also get access to the British comedy hit Taskmaster by subscribing to their streaming service These flameless lighters from Anthropologie will light up anything you’d like This mini flashlight is Paul’s favorite new gadget I’m walkin’ here!! And drinking my coffee in this classic New York City coffee cup from the MoMA Design Store Etsy is still the best place for customized, niche gifts. Like this Pedro Pascal to-do list The One with the Adorable 30 Year Anniversary Friends Ornament Add a pinch of salt from this Food 52 Salt Cellar And the best gift of all for fans of Santa Paul? You can get a personalized copy of his book Joyful Recollections of Trauma via Chevalier’s Books Stay up to date with us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @LemonadaMedia. Joining Lemonada Premium is a great way to support our show and get bonus content. Subscribe today at bit.ly/lemonadapremium. Click this link for a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this show and all Lemonada shows: lemonadamedia.com/sponsors See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:07:38
Add To Cart, Threedom and The Deep Dive play That’s What She Said
On this very special multiverse episode, the aunties are joined by friends and fam of the podcast Scott Aukerman, Paul F. Tompkins, Lauren Lapkus, and Jessica St. Clair to get down and dirty for a game night. Hosted at Ku and Scott’s home, they play “That’s What She Said” (Second Edition) from Moose Games, where the goal is to see who can create the most laughs with 400 innuendo-filled phrases. Thank you Moose Games for sponsoring this very funny, very naughty episode! You can have your own game night with That’s What She Said (Second Edition). Find it at Target and Amazon. We want to hear from you! Drop us a message on Speakpipe. Subscribe to the Add to Cart newsletter for juicy extras. Please note, Add To Cart contains mature themes and may not be appropriate for all listeners. Stay up to date with us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @LemonadaMedia. Joining Lemonada Premium is a great way to support our show and get bonus content. Subscribe today at bit.ly/lemonadapremium. Click this link for a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this show and all Lemonada shows: lemonadamedia.com/sponsors See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
54:56
Holiday Kick-Off 2024: John Derian x Target Mania
IT. IS. TIME! The Aunties are officially kicking off the holidays with some blood-pumping shopping stories. First, the Target x John Derian fall drop (or drips) has caused complete mayhem in the Aunty Groupchats. It’s “Twelve Days of Christmas” but with asparagus candles, mushroom pillows and cabbage stoneware. Plus, SuChin is dreaming of her perfect SheShed. Find out how she’s making her LeMax Christmas Village the centerpiece of her castle. We want to hear from you! Drop us a message on Speakpipe. Subscribe to the Add to Cart newsletter for juicy extras. Please note, Add To Cart contains mature themes and may not be appropriate for all listeners. To see all products mentioned in this episode, head to @addtocartpod on Instagram. To purchase any of the products, see below. Visit the Smithsonian Store, where 100% of the proceeds from every purchase supports the Smithsonian Institution. For a limited time use our exclusive code ADDTOCART at checkout for 20% off your purchase. Ku’s first John Derian x Target purchase was the Barn Owl pillow But the Beaded Mushroom Pillow in Blue kicked off the mayhem Then came the 13" Feathers Stoneware Round Serving Platter, the Cabbage Stoneware Serving Bowl Purple, and the 5pc Mushroom Decorative Figures But wait, there’s more! Ku is setting up for Thanksgiving with the 3pc Stoneware Salad Flatware Serving Set and the Stoneware Cabbage Butter Dish Pink Who doesn’t love quality stoneware? The Stoneware Gravy Boat Green and Artichoke Three Section Stoneware Serving Bowl Green are gorgeous You can’t pass up the 4pk Green Asparagus Candles Don’t forget the cozy Birds and Acorns Quilt Meyer Christmas Shop on Etsy is making miracles happen with the Christmas Village Display Platform Stay up to date with us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @LemonadaMedia. Joining Lemonada Premium is a great way to support our show and get bonus content. Subscribe today at bit.ly/lemonadapremium. Click this link for a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this show and all Lemonada shows: lemonadamedia.com/sponsorsSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
47:07
Listen Now: My So-Called Midlife with Reshma Saujani
Happy Holidays Carters! We're gifting you Friday extrasodes this holiday season. Today, we want to introduce you to another Lemonada Media show the Aunties are loving. You know Ku and Su are living their midlife exactly how they want it. But that comes with a lot of changes (like...cold flashes?!) My So-Called Midlife is all about this era, and hosted by Reshma Saujani, CEO of Girls Who Code. Even as a mom with a shining CV to boot, Reshma is wondering "...Is this it?" So she's calling in reinforcements to figure it out. First up to bat is Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who is about to officially graduate from midlife. At 63, she can confidently say that the last thirty years were… great, actually! Is it because she won multiple Emmys? Or maybe because she called out age biases in Hollywood by starring in Amy Schumer’s Last F*ckable Day? Well, along with these milestones, Julia suffered a ton of loss and hardship in her 50s. So why does she say it's her best decade? It’s all about the mindset. Plus, why Julia has 15,000 unread emails in her inbox -- and doesn't care. Find Julia Louis-Dreyfus on Instagram @officialjld and listen to her podcast, Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus Let us know how you’re doing in midlife! You can submit your story to be included in this show at speakpipe.com/midlife Stay up to date with us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @LemonadaMedia. Joining Lemonada Premium is a great way to support our show and get bonus content. Subscribe today at bit.ly/lemonadapremium. Click this link for a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this show and all Lemonada shows: lemonadamedia.com/sponsors To follow along with a transcript, go to lemonadamedia.com/show/ shortly after the air date.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
35:05
Add it Again: Chill Your Dill with Rob Huebel
Hey Carters, we hope you're taking care during this stressful election week. We thought we'd revisit one of our favorite episodes in the meantime. We hope it brings you joy and a chiller dill. Rob Huebel has some open carts he needs the aunties help to close. He tells Ku and Su why he spent almost $200 on a jump rope. But he’s torn on how much is too much to spend on his (and his wife’s) underwear. Plus, the three compare notes on men’s vs. women’s fashion marketing, and redesign some boxers for maximum dill cooling. Please note, Add To Cart contains mature themes and may not be appropriate for all listeners. To see all products mentioned in this episode, head to @addtocartpod on Instagram. To purchase any of the products, see below. Rob’s very expensive weighted jump rope is from CROSSROPE His daughter loves these princess castle magnetic tiles He wants to know if this is too much to spend on SAXX boxers and these LIVELY strapless bras This mobile phone jail may help him maximize family time Want more Rob (and Paul Scheer?) Check out their Twitch streams (featured in the Washington Post!) Stay up to date with us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @LemonadaMedia. Joining Lemonada Premium is a great way to support our show and get bonus content. Subscribe today at bit.ly/lemonadapremium. Click this link for a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this show and all Lemonada shows: lemonadamedia.com/sponsorsSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
About Add to Cart with Kulap Vilaysack & SuChin Pak
Join the hosts of Add to Cart, comedian-writer-director Kulap Vilaysack and veteran journalist SuChin Pak, in a subversive take on consumerism. Each week, they have honest, revealing (sometimes TMI) conversations about all the big and little things they’re adding to, or removing from, their carts. They decide what's worth the monetary/emotional investment, and what's not. From beauty products and health trends, to celebrities and philosophies they’re passionate about, our hosts dig into anything we buy into and what it says about who we are.