Add to Cart with Kulap Vilaysack & SuChin Pak

There’s No Cheer, Without Santa Paul Scheer

He's back and he's got a sleigh full of gift ideas for everyone on your list! No one can get the aunties in the spirit quite like Santa Paul Scheer and he delivers again this year with a wide assortment of practical, pop-culture infused presents. Sure, there's plenty of gadgets and nerdy stuff in there, but there's also gifts for the people who have you stumped. Santa Paul discusses the patience and presentation needed to pull off the gift of a streaming subscription and why he may never need to buy another birthday card. This holly, jolly highlight of the holiday season proves, yet again, why Paul Scheer himself is the gift that keeps on giving. Ku and Su's teeth are singing with the Slate Rechargeable Electric Flosser. Go to Slateflosser.com/ADDTOCART to get 10% off your flosser Buck Mason has tons of elevated men's wardrobe staples But it's hard to top the Kirkland Signature white tee OnlyNY's NYC collection has gifts for anyone who truly loves NY Uh oh. We're still talking about Tom Bihn on this show. One of Paul's favorite backpacks, the Synik 26, has gotten a few upgrades Adam Savage, from Myth Busters fame, is making all sorts of cool goodies, including the rugged and elegant Bucket Bag Hasbro Pulse is the place to check out adult action figures and toys that are reasonably priced Why not buy all five of these highly-detailed rapper garden gnomes? The hit, new, all-ages board game this holiday is Wavelength Play as Indiana Jones in an all new adventure in this buzzy video game, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Build your own droid in this wacky Star Wars LEGO set For the adult LEGO builder, there's the new Jaws LEGO Set Don't know what the heck to give someone? How about an indoor electronic s'mores maker Surely you need to gift someone the ZAZ Collection on 4K Blu-Ray, which includes Airplane, Top Secret and The Naked Gun Or the Peter Bogdanovich classic Paper Moon on Blu-Ray The ultimate Blu-Ray gift might be the Criterion Collection 40 featuring 40 of the most iconic films in the collection Speaking of iconic films, this unique, in-depth coffee table book chronicles the making of Stanley Kubrick's The Shining Give the gift of laughs with a subscription to the comedy streaming site Dropout TV, featuring the hilarious Very Important People You can also get access to the British comedy hit Taskmaster by subscribing to their streaming service These flameless lighters from Anthropologie will light up anything you'd like This mini flashlight is Paul's favorite new gadget I'm walkin' here!! And drinking my coffee in this classic New York City coffee cup from the MoMA Design Store Etsy is still the best place for customized, niche gifts. Like this Pedro Pascal to-do list The One with the Adorable 30 Year Anniversary Friends Ornament Add a pinch of salt from this Food 52 Salt Cellar And the best gift of all for fans of Santa Paul? You can get a personalized copy of his book Joyful Recollections of Trauma via Chevalier's Books