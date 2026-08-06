Anthony Anzaldo and Ross Farrar from CEREMONY are here to discuss Tell Me About Your Dream, moving around California, befriending each other in elementary school, hair restoration and people who suggest ideas to you about your hair, the Bay Area hip-hop, hardcore, and punk communities, how addressing politics in music might evolve as you do, logic, feelings, power, and entitlement in modern life, when Canada has a problem with you, how they met and first worked with John Reis as a producer and his huge contributions to the new record including playing guitar on an entire song, whether or not the band recorded more songs than they released here and if so, what may become of them, serious thoughts about god and Halloween, upcoming shows, other future plans, and much more.



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