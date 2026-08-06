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1151 episodes
- Mariel Buckley is here to discuss her album Strange Trip Ahead, her busy summer festival circuit, what winning the 2026 Juno Award for Contemporary Roots Album of the Year in Canada has meant to her, how some folks miss the humour in her emotional, personal songwriting, her fondness for Calgary but also why she wound up night writing songs in Edmonton, her musical family, being a huge fan of Gord Downie and seeing the Tragically Hip many, many times, why her own music might be getting louder, playing the Edmonton Folk Music Festival and tour dates with Bahamas, other future plans, and much more.
EVERY OTHER COMPLETE KREATIVE KONTROL EPISODE IS ONLY ACCESSIBLE TO PATREON SUPPORTERS STARTING AT $6/MONTH. This one is fine, but if you haven’t already, please subscribe now on Patreon so you never miss full episodes. Thanks!
Thanks to Blackbyrd Myoozik, the Bookshelf, Planet Bean Coffee, and Grandad’s Donuts.
Support Y.E.S.S., Pride Centre of Edmonton, and Letters Charity. Follow vish online.
Related episodes/links:
Win You’ve Changed Records by Fiver and G̱amksimoon in July 2026!
Ep. #1115: Dinner is Ruined
Ep. #1112: Fiver
Ep. #1086: The Sadies & Billy Ray
Ep. #1045: The Beths
Still Processing: The 2016 ‘Man Machine Poem’ Tour
Ep. #272: Gord Downie [Archival; May 2010]
Ep. #123: Bahamas
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- Anthony Anzaldo and Ross Farrar from CEREMONY are here to discuss Tell Me About Your Dream, moving around California, befriending each other in elementary school, hair restoration and people who suggest ideas to you about your hair, the Bay Area hip-hop, hardcore, and punk communities, how addressing politics in music might evolve as you do, logic, feelings, power, and entitlement in modern life, when Canada has a problem with you, how they met and first worked with John Reis as a producer and his huge contributions to the new record including playing guitar on an entire song, whether or not the band recorded more songs than they released here and if so, what may become of them, serious thoughts about god and Halloween, upcoming shows, other future plans, and much more.
EVERY OTHER COMPLETE KREATIVE KONTROL EPISODE IS ONLY ACCESSIBLE TO PATREON SUPPORTERS STARTING AT $6/MONTH. Enjoy this excerpt and please subscribe now via this link to hear this full episode. Thanks!
Thanks to Blackbyrd Myoozik, the Bookshelf, Planet Bean Coffee, and Grandad’s Donuts.
Support Y.E.S.S., Pride Centre of Edmonton, and Letters Charity. Follow vish online.
Related episodes/links:
Win You’ve Changed Records by Fiver and G̱amksimoon in August 2026!
Ep. #1072: Ani DiFranco
Ep. #1021: Hotline TNT
Ep. #994: mclusky
Ep. #892: Fucked Up
Ep. #383: Hot Snakes’ Rick Froberg
Ep. #217: Do You Compute – The Story of Drive Like Jehu
Ep. #125: John Reis of Drive Like Jehu
Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/kreative-kontrol.
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- Don Pyle returns to discuss his lovely new memoir, Rough Description: Love Letters and Ghost Stories from a Life in Music, summers in Toronto, why he wrote this deeply personal book of reflections, recollections, and remembrances, what we learn about departed friends like Reid Diamond, Dallas Good, and Steve Albini, thriving in spite of a difficult childhood and a mother in emotional duress, kinship with Kids in the Hall and the Good Family, discussing dreams about and visitations from Dallas Good, the time that Steve Albini came to Toronto to record Phono-Comb and King Cobb Steelie, a gift from Rik Emmett from Triumph, upcoming book events, other future plans, and much more.
EVERY OTHER COMPLETE KREATIVE KONTROL EPISODE IS ONLY ACCESSIBLE TO PATREON SUPPORTERS STARTING AT $6/MONTH. This one is fine, but if you haven’t already, please subscribe now on Patreon so you never miss full episodes. Thanks!
Thanks to Blackbyrd Myoozik, the Bookshelf, Planet Bean Coffee, and Grandad’s Donuts.
Support Y.E.S.S., Pride Centre of Edmonton, and Letters Charity. Follow vish online.
Related episodes/links:
Win You’ve Changed Records by Fiver and G̱amksimoon in July 2026!
Ep. #1115: Dinner is Ruined
Ep. #1103: Jon Spencer
Ep. #1101: Gina Gershon
Ep. #1086: The Sadies & Billy Ray
Ep. #1085: Richard Reed Parry
Ep. #1044: Steve Albini (2008)
Ep. #937: Mouth Congress
Ep. #889: Rick White and The Sadies
Ep. #821: Kurt Vile
Ep. #752: Yo La Tengo
Ep. #744: Don Pyle
Ep. #703: The Sadies
Ep. #691: The Kids in the Hall
Ep. #669: Dallas Good Remembered
Ep. #512: Kevin McDonald
Ep. #439: Bruce McCulloch and Paul Myers
Ep. #333: Kevin McDonald
Ep. #172: Long Night with Scott Thompson, Damian Rogers, Don Pyle, and Overnight
Ep. #158: Bruce McCulloch
Ep. #56: Dallas Good
Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/kreative-kontrol.
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- Andrew Bernstein and Max Eilbacher from Horse Lords are here to discuss their new album Demand to Be Taken to Heaven Alive!, excellent Indian food in Winnipeg, why all of Horse Lords now live in Germany, being tagged as “Krautrock” and residential coincidences, the socio-economic conditions that might spur artists to migrate around the world, whether or not the rise of Angine de Poitrine means inventive instrumental music is having a moment in popular culture, why and how the new album incorporates Sacred Harp singing, utopian and dystopian concepts and addressing geopolitics as an instrumental band, recording drums really separately, upcoming shows, other future plans, and much more.
EVERY OTHER COMPLETE KREATIVE KONTROL EPISODE IS ONLY ACCESSIBLE TO PATREON SUPPORTERS STARTING AT $6/MONTH. This one is fine, but if you haven’t already, please subscribe now on Patreon so you never miss full episodes. Thanks!
Thanks to the Bookshelf, Planet Bean Coffee, and Grandad’s Donuts.
Support Y.E.S.S., Pride Centre of Edmonton, and Letters Charity. Follow vish online.
Related episodes/links:
Win You’ve Changed Records by Fiver and G̱amksimoon in July 2026!
Ep. #1095: Holy Fuck
Ep. #1084: Janel Leppin
Ep. #1069: The Messthetics and James Brandon Lewis
Ep. #1037: Sloan
Ep. #1026: Tortoise
Ep. #919: Oren Ambarchi
Ep. #887: Janel and Anthony
Ep. #835: J. Robbins
Ep. #465: Jennifer Herrema of Royal Trux
Damo Suzuki (2005)
Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/kreative-kontrol.
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- Robyn Hitchcock is here to discuss his new memoir, Stranded in the Future, and his new album, The Confuser, surreal song and prose writing, being haunted by lifelong muses, a fear of being boring, pondering parenting and figuring yourself out, how attending an all-boys school impacts the empathy you have for people of other genders, why aliens gravitate towards other aliens like Bob Dylan and Syd Barrett, depicting one’s own transcendent dreams and trips, celebrating the past, nostalgia, and sentimentality, a nod to Nick Lowe, loving trams and trolley cars, writing books on your phone, upcoming events, other future plans, and much more.
EVERY OTHER COMPLETE KREATIVE KONTROL EPISODE IS ONLY ACCESSIBLE TO PATREON SUPPORTERS STARTING AT $6/MONTH. This one is fine, but if you haven’t already, please subscribe now on Patreon so you never miss full episodes. Thanks!
Thanks to Blackbyrd Myoozik, the Bookshelf, Planet Bean Coffee, and Grandad’s Donuts.
Support Y.E.S.S., Pride Centre of Edmonton, and Letters Charity. Follow vish online.
Related episodes/links:
Win You’ve Changed Records by Fiver and G̱amksimoon in July 2026!
Ep. #1112: Fiver
All Things Konsidered: The Beatles Anthology
Ep. #1086: The Sadies & Billy Ray
Ep. #1034: Sean Wilentz on Bob Dylan’s ‘Through The Open Window’
Ep. #981: The Minus 5
Ep. #977: Lou Tides
Ep. #889: Rick White and The Sadies
Ep. #886: Chris Corsano
Ep. #828: ‘Bob Dylan: Mixing Up the Medicine’ with Mark Davidson & Parker Fishel
Ep. #713: Built to Spill
Ep. #703: The Sadies
Ep. #692: Wilco
Ep. #669: Dallas Good Remembered
Ep. #56: Dallas Good
Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/kreative-kontrol.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Kreative Kontrol
Thoughtful, funny, heartfelt interviews and in-depth documentaries about musicians, authors, comedians, and other cultural creators. Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/kreative-kontrol. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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