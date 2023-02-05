Ep. #770: Adam Horovitz from Beastie Boys
Adam Horovitz reflects upon his time being Ad-Rock in Beastie Boys, the 2023 NBA playoffs, a toaster oven, Beastie Boys Book and Beastie Boys Story and Beastie Boys Audiobook, satire and comedy, embracing new technologies and making things up as you go, memorable late night talk show and Saturday Night Live appearances, encountering Bob Dylan, making new music and the status of Hot Sauce Committee Part One, other future plans, and much more.