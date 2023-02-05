Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Kreative Kontrol in the App
Listen to Kreative Kontrol in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsMusic
Kreative Kontrol

Kreative Kontrol

Podcast Kreative Kontrol
Podcast Kreative Kontrol

Kreative Kontrol

Vish Khanna/ Entertainment One (eOne)
add
Thoughtful, funny, heartfelt interviews and in-depth documentaries about musicians, authors, comedians, and other cultural creators. Support this show http://su... More
MusicMusic InterviewsMusicMusic HistoryComedyComedy Interviews
Thoughtful, funny, heartfelt interviews and in-depth documentaries about musicians, authors, comedians, and other cultural creators. Support this show http://su... More

Available Episodes

5 of 775
  • Ep. #773: William Tyler
    William Tyler discusses his band, the Impossible Truth, and their new live double-album, Secret Stratosphere, Tennessee politics and America in a socio-political stalemate, things that mass and social media have done and do to us, truth, communication, musicians and mental health, future plans, and much more. Supported by you on Patreon, Blackbyrd Myoozik, Pizza Trokadero, the Bookshelf, Planet Bean Coffee, and Grandad’s Donuts. Support Y.E.S.S. and Black Women United YEG. Follow vish online.Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/kreative-kontrol. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/2/2023
    1:09:46
  • Ep. #772: Friendly Rich
    Friendly Rich discusses his poignant and pointed new album, Man Out of Time, beard perceptions, working remotely with fewer but still very impressive musical collaborators, imposter syndrome and being in the room with heroes, French and English, the end of men, pondering the pandemic, future plans, and much more. Supported by you on Patreon, Pizza Trokadero, the Bookshelf, Planet Bean Coffee, and Grandad’s Donuts. Support Y.E.S.S. and Black Women United YEG. Follow vish online. Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/kreative-kontrol. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/27/2023
    1:04:51
  • Ep. #771: Harrison
    Harrison discusses the making of and inspiration behind his new album, Birds, Bees, The Clouds & The Trees, life in Toronto, gaming and escapism, different ways to be a professional musician, the birds and the bees, the great outdoors, multilayered album artwork, special guests, future plans, and much more. Supported by you on Patreon, Blackbyrd Myoozik, Pizza Trokadero, the Bookshelf, Planet Bean Coffee, and Grandad’s Donuts. Support Y.E.S.S. and Black Women United YEG. Follow vish online.Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/kreative-kontrol. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/25/2023
    1:01:59
  • Ep. #770: Adam Horovitz from Beastie Boys
    Adam Horovitz reflects upon his time being Ad-Rock in Beastie Boys, the 2023 NBA playoffs, a toaster oven, Beastie Boys Book and Beastie Boys Story and Beastie Boys Audiobook, satire and comedy, embracing new technologies and making things up as you go, memorable late night talk show and Saturday Night Live appearances, encountering Bob Dylan, making new music and the status of Hot Sauce Committee Part One, other future plans, and much more. Supported by you on Patreon, Blackbyrd Myoozik, Pizza Trokadero, the Bookshelf, Planet Bean Coffee, and Grandad’s Donuts. Support Y.E.S.S. and Black Women United YEG. Follow vish online.Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/kreative-kontrol. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/20/2023
    1:22:10
  • Ep. #769: Jana Horn
    Jana Horn discusses her lovely new album, The Window is the Dream, growing up in Texas, why she expresses herself via music and literature, different education systems, her religious faith and admiration for “Weird Al” Yankovic and Leonard Cohen, writing a book, defending a thesis, tour dates, other future plans, and more. Supported by you on Patreon, Pizza Trokadero, the Bookshelf, Planet Bean Coffee, and Grandad’s Donuts. Support Y.E.S.S. and Black Women United YEG. Follow vish online.Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/kreative-kontrol. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/18/2023
    1:05:49

More Music podcasts

About Kreative Kontrol

Thoughtful, funny, heartfelt interviews and in-depth documentaries about musicians, authors, comedians, and other cultural creators.

Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/kreative-kontrol.

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Podcast website

Listen to Kreative Kontrol, Radyo D and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Kreative Kontrol

Kreative Kontrol

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store