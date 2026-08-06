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Kreative Kontrol

Vish Khanna / Entertainment One (eOne)
ComedyComedy Interviews
Kreative Kontrol
Latest episode

1151 episodes

  • Kreative Kontrol

    Ep. #1120: Mariel Buckley

    08/06/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    Mariel Buckley is here to discuss her album Strange Trip Ahead, her busy summer festival circuit, what winning the 2026 Juno Award for Contemporary Roots Album of the Year in Canada has meant to her, how some folks miss the humour in her emotional, personal songwriting, her fondness for Calgary but also why she wound up night writing songs in Edmonton, her musical family, being a huge fan of Gord Downie and seeing the Tragically Hip many, many times, why her own music might be getting louder, playing the Edmonton Folk Music Festival and tour dates with Bahamas, other future plans, and much more.

    EVERY OTHER COMPLETE KREATIVE KONTROL EPISODE IS ONLY ACCESSIBLE TO PATREON SUPPORTERS STARTING AT $6/MONTH. This one is fine, but if you haven’t already, please subscribe now on Patreon so you never miss full episodes. Thanks!

    Thanks to Blackbyrd Myoozik, the Bookshelf, Planet Bean Coffee, and Grandad’s Donuts.
    Support Y.E.S.S., Pride Centre of Edmonton, and Letters Charity. Follow vish online.

    Related episodes/links:

    Win You’ve Changed Records by Fiver and G̱amksimoon in July 2026!
    Ep. #1115: Dinner is Ruined
    Ep. #1112: Fiver
    Ep. #1086: The Sadies & Billy Ray
    Ep. #1045: The Beths
    Still Processing: The 2016 ‘Man Machine Poem’ Tour
    Ep. #272: Gord Downie [Archival; May 2010]
    Ep. #123: Bahamas
    Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/kreative-kontrol.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Kreative Kontrol

    Ep. #1119: CEREMONY

    08/04/2026 | 31 mins.
    Anthony Anzaldo and Ross Farrar from CEREMONY are here to discuss Tell Me About Your Dream, moving around California, befriending each other in elementary school, hair restoration and people who suggest ideas to you about your hair, the Bay Area hip-hop, hardcore, and punk communities, how addressing politics in music might evolve as you do, logic, feelings, power, and entitlement in modern life, when Canada has a problem with you, how they met and first worked with John Reis as a producer and his huge contributions to the new record including playing guitar on an entire song, whether or not the band recorded more songs than they released here and if so, what may become of them, serious thoughts about god and Halloween, upcoming shows, other future plans, and much more.

    EVERY OTHER COMPLETE KREATIVE KONTROL EPISODE IS ONLY ACCESSIBLE TO PATREON SUPPORTERS STARTING AT $6/MONTH. Enjoy this excerpt and please subscribe now via this link to hear this full episode. Thanks!

    Thanks to Blackbyrd Myoozik, the Bookshelf, Planet Bean Coffee, and Grandad’s Donuts.
    Support Y.E.S.S., Pride Centre of Edmonton, and Letters Charity. Follow vish online.

    Related episodes/links:

    Win You’ve Changed Records by Fiver and G̱amksimoon in August 2026!
    Ep. #1072: Ani DiFranco
    Ep. #1021: Hotline TNT
    Ep. #994: mclusky
    Ep. #892: Fucked Up
    Ep. #383: Hot Snakes’ Rick Froberg
    Ep. #217: Do You Compute – The Story of Drive Like Jehu
    Ep. #125: John Reis of Drive Like Jehu
    Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/kreative-kontrol.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Kreative Kontrol

    Ep. #1118: Don Pyle

    07/30/2026 | 1h 23 mins.
    Don Pyle returns to discuss his lovely new memoir, Rough Description: Love Letters and Ghost Stories from a Life in Music, summers in Toronto, why he wrote this deeply personal book of reflections, recollections, and remembrances, what we learn about departed friends like Reid Diamond, Dallas Good, and Steve Albini, thriving in spite of a difficult childhood and a mother in emotional duress, kinship with Kids in the Hall and the Good Family, discussing dreams about and visitations from Dallas Good, the time that Steve Albini came to Toronto to record Phono-Comb and King Cobb Steelie, a gift from Rik Emmett from Triumph, upcoming book events, other future plans, and much more.

    EVERY OTHER COMPLETE KREATIVE KONTROL EPISODE IS ONLY ACCESSIBLE TO PATREON SUPPORTERS STARTING AT $6/MONTH. This one is fine, but if you haven’t already, please subscribe now on Patreon so you never miss full episodes. Thanks!

    Thanks to Blackbyrd Myoozik, the Bookshelf, Planet Bean Coffee, and Grandad’s Donuts.
    Support Y.E.S.S., Pride Centre of Edmonton, and Letters Charity. Follow vish online.

    Related episodes/links:

    Win You’ve Changed Records by Fiver and G̱amksimoon in July 2026!
    Ep. #1115: Dinner is Ruined
    Ep. #1103: Jon Spencer
    Ep. #1101: Gina Gershon
    Ep. #1086: The Sadies & Billy Ray
    Ep. #1085: Richard Reed Parry
    Ep. #1044: Steve Albini (2008)
    Ep. #937: Mouth Congress
    Ep. #889: Rick White and The Sadies
    Ep. #821: Kurt Vile
    Ep. #752: Yo La Tengo
    Ep. #744: Don Pyle
    Ep. #703: The Sadies
    Ep. #691: The Kids in the Hall
    Ep. #669: Dallas Good Remembered
    Ep. #512: Kevin McDonald
    Ep. #439: Bruce McCulloch and Paul Myers
    Ep. #333: Kevin McDonald
    Ep. #172: Long Night with Scott Thompson, Damian Rogers, Don Pyle, and Overnight
    Ep. #158: Bruce McCulloch
    Ep. #56: Dallas Good
    Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/kreative-kontrol.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Kreative Kontrol

    Ep. #1117: Horse Lords

    07/28/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    Andrew Bernstein and Max Eilbacher from Horse Lords are here to discuss their new album Demand to Be Taken to Heaven Alive!, excellent Indian food in Winnipeg, why all of Horse Lords now live in Germany, being tagged as “Krautrock” and residential coincidences, the socio-economic conditions that might spur artists to migrate around the world, whether or not the rise of Angine de Poitrine means inventive instrumental music is having a moment in popular culture, why and how the new album incorporates Sacred Harp singing, utopian and dystopian concepts and addressing geopolitics as an instrumental band, recording drums really separately, upcoming shows, other future plans, and much more.

    EVERY OTHER COMPLETE KREATIVE KONTROL EPISODE IS ONLY ACCESSIBLE TO PATREON SUPPORTERS STARTING AT $6/MONTH. This one is fine, but if you haven’t already, please subscribe now on Patreon so you never miss full episodes. Thanks!

    Thanks to the Bookshelf, Planet Bean Coffee, and Grandad’s Donuts.
    Support Y.E.S.S., Pride Centre of Edmonton, and Letters Charity. Follow vish online.

    Related episodes/links:

    Win You’ve Changed Records by Fiver and G̱amksimoon in July 2026!
    Ep. #1095: Holy Fuck
    Ep. #1084: Janel Leppin
    Ep. #1069: The Messthetics and James Brandon Lewis
    Ep. #1037: Sloan
    Ep. #1026: Tortoise
    Ep. #919: Oren Ambarchi
    Ep. #887: Janel and Anthony
    Ep. #835: J. Robbins
    Ep. #465: Jennifer Herrema of Royal Trux
    Damo Suzuki (2005)
    Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/kreative-kontrol.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Kreative Kontrol

    Ep. #1116: Robyn Hitchcock

    07/23/2026 | 1h 36 mins.
    Robyn Hitchcock is here to discuss his new memoir, Stranded in the Future, and his new album, The Confuser, surreal song and prose writing, being haunted by lifelong muses, a fear of being boring, pondering parenting and figuring yourself out, how attending an all-boys school impacts the empathy you have for people of other genders, why aliens gravitate towards other aliens like Bob Dylan and Syd Barrett, depicting one’s own transcendent dreams and trips, celebrating the past, nostalgia, and sentimentality, a nod to Nick Lowe, loving trams and trolley cars, writing books on your phone, upcoming events, other future plans, and much more.

    EVERY OTHER COMPLETE KREATIVE KONTROL EPISODE IS ONLY ACCESSIBLE TO PATREON SUPPORTERS STARTING AT $6/MONTH. This one is fine, but if you haven’t already, please subscribe now on Patreon so you never miss full episodes. Thanks!

    Thanks to Blackbyrd Myoozik, the Bookshelf, Planet Bean Coffee, and Grandad’s Donuts.
    Support Y.E.S.S., Pride Centre of Edmonton, and Letters Charity. Follow vish online.

    Related episodes/links:

    Win You’ve Changed Records by Fiver and G̱amksimoon in July 2026!
    Ep. #1112: Fiver
    All Things Konsidered: The Beatles Anthology
    Ep. #1086: The Sadies & Billy Ray
    Ep. #1034: Sean Wilentz on Bob Dylan’s ‘Through The Open Window’
    Ep. #981: The Minus 5
    Ep. #977: Lou Tides
    Ep. #889: Rick White and The Sadies
    Ep. #886: Chris Corsano
    Ep. #828: ‘Bob Dylan: Mixing Up the Medicine’ with Mark Davidson & Parker Fishel
    Ep. #713: Built to Spill
    Ep. #703: The Sadies
    Ep. #692: Wilco
    Ep. #669: Dallas Good Remembered
    Ep. #56: Dallas Good
    Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/kreative-kontrol.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Kreative Kontrol
Thoughtful, funny, heartfelt interviews and in-depth documentaries about musicians, authors, comedians, and other cultural creators. Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/kreative-kontrol. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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