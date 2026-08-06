Over the years, Tomorrowland has built many friendships. Every Thursday, One World Radio invites one of these close friends to craft a special mix, exclusively for the People of Tomorrow. @afrojack

Over the years, Tomorrowland has built many friendships. Every Thursday, One World Radio invites one of these close friends to craft a special mix, exclusively for the People of Tomorrow. @sara-landry-dj

Over the years, Tomorrowland has built many friendships. Every Thursday, One World Radio invites one of them to create a special Tomorrowland Friendship Mix for the People of Tomorrow. But now, there's also the Tomorrowland Friendship Mix LIVE, where the mix is recorded live from unique locations around the world, adding an unique and exclusive touch. @r3hab

Over the years, Tomorrowland has built many friendships. Every Thursday, One World Radio invites one of these close friends to craft a special mix, exclusively for the People of Tomorrow. @thisisrules

About Tomorrowland Friendship Mix

About Tomorrowland Friendship Mix

About Tomorrowland Friendship Mix

Download the Tomorrowland App to stream all live sets and radio shows: https://Tomorrowland.lnk.to/TomorrowlandApp. One World Radio is the official radio station of Tomorrowland. Here you can experience the incredible sound of Tomorrowland, and relive exclusive shows. Some shows are exclusive and only accessible through the Tomorrowland App: - Tomorrowland Top 30 with NERVO, - Armin van Buuren's Weekend Kick-Off, - 4:4 with Carly Wilford, - Relive The Madness with MC Stretch, - Best of One World Radio with AdamK.