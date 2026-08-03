Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsMusicPerfecto Podcast: featuring Paul Oakenfold
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Perfecto Podcast: featuring Paul Oakenfold
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Perfecto Podcast: featuring Paul Oakenfold

Paul Oakenfold
Music
Perfecto Podcast: featuring Paul Oakenfold
Latest episode

903 episodes

  • Perfecto Podcast: featuring Paul Oakenfold

    Planet Perfecto Podcast 822 ft. Paul Oakenfold

    08/03/2026 | 58 mins.
    Official Weekly Podcast from Paul Oakenfold
    Playlist: Episode 822
    01 Paul Oakenfold & Ferry Corsten - Metaverse (Extended) [Perfecto]
    02 Paul van Dyk & reznor - Stay (Extended) [Vandit]
    03 SONIN & BLR - Rush (ft. Brieanna Grace) [Anjunabeats]
    04 Josh Baker & Omar+ - Back It Up [Three Six Zero Recordings]
    05 ILLENIUM & Ellie Goulding - Don't Want Your Love [Extended Mix] [Republic Records]
    06 The KLF - What Time Is Love? (Paul Oakenfold & K-MRK Remix) [Promo]
    07 DEEP. - I'm Moving To The Sun [Promo]
    08 Crazy Fluke - Freedom (The Outdated Concept) (Extended Mix) [Perfecto/48k Records]
    Perfectomundo Moment:  Paul Oakenfold & Infected Mushroom - I'm Alive (Anna Tur Remix Extended) [Perfecto]
    09 Armin van Buuren x Paul Oakenfold - Sonata (Jerome Isma-ae Remix) [Perfecto]
    10 Paul Oakenfold - Chillaxin' in the Club [Promo]
    11 N!smo - Don't Kill My Vibe (Extended Mix) [Perfecto/48k Records]
    12 ARGY x Paul Oakenfold x Planet Perfecto Knights - ResuRection (Extended) [Perfecto]
    13 Perfecto Allstarz - Top Of The World Rework [48k Records / Perfecto]
    14 Paul Oakenfold x Marie Vaunt x Binary Finary - 1998 [Perfecto]
    Perfecto Classic:  Paul Oakenfold ft. 2LOT - Masquerade (Full On Fluoro Mix) [Perfecto]
  • Perfecto Podcast: featuring Paul Oakenfold

    Planet Perfecto Podcast 821 ft. Paul Oakenfold

    07/27/2026 | 58 mins.
    Official Weekly Podcast from Paul Oakenfold
    Playlist: Episode 821
    01 Paul Oakenfold x Marie Vaunt x Binary Finary - 1998 [Perfecto]
    02 Perfecto Allstarz - Top Of The World Rework [48k Records / Perfecto]
    03 N!smo - Don't Kill My Vibe (Radio Mix) [Perfecto/48k Records]
    04 Axwell XDA & Segawon - The Sound of Paradise (Original Mix) [Interplay Records]
    05 Sonny Fodera & D.O.D - Think About Us (ft. Poppy Baskcomb) (Extended Mix) [Solotoko]
    06 James Hype - Be Mine (Extended Mix) [Island Records / Cross Records]
    07 Crazy Fluke - Freedom (The Outdated Concept) (Extended Mix) [Perfecto/48k Records]
    Perfectomundo Moment:  Paul Oakenfold & Infected Mushroom - I'm Alive (Anna Tur Remix Extended) [Perfecto]
    08 Leena Punks - Move On [Perfecto]
    09 Madonna - Love Sensation [Warner Records]
    10 Paul Oakenfold & 2LOT - Masquerade (Club Mix) [Perfecto]
    11 Tiësto & Brieanna Grace - Beautiful Places [Musical Freedom]
    12 DJ Luane, Suzie Del Vecchio & Renato S - Peligrosa (Edit) [Perfecto/48k Records]
    13 Shimza, AR/CO & Kasango - Fire Fire (Extended Mix) [Helix Records]
    14 ARGY x Paul Oakenfold x Planet Perfecto Knights - ResuRection (Extended) [Perfecto]
    Perfecto Classic:  Paul Oakenfold - Southern Sun (Will Atkinson Remix) [Perfecto]
  • Perfecto Podcast: featuring Paul Oakenfold

    Planet Perfecto Podcast 820 ft. Paul Oakenfold

    07/20/2026 | 58 mins.
    Official Weekly Podcast from Paul Oakenfold
    Playlist: Episode 820
    01 Paul Oakenfold x Markus Schulz x Grace - Not Over Yet (Extended) [Perfecto]
    02 ANNA - Cosmovision (ft. Ravid) [Afterlife Recordings]
    03 Duke - So In Love With You (Paul Oakenfold Remix) [Promo]
    04 KREAM & Korolova - Annihilation (Extended Mix) [LIQUID_LAB Records]
    05 ARGY x Paul Oakenfold x Planet Perfecto Knights - ResuRection (Extended) [Perfecto]
    06 Perfecto Allstarz - On Top Of The World (Vocal Club Mix) [Perfecto/48k Records]
    07 Paul Oakenfold x Marie Vaunt x Binary Finary - 1998 [Perfecto]
    Perfectomundo Moment:  Paul Oakenfold x Marie Vaunt x Binary Finary - 1998 [Perfecto]
    08 Paul Oakenfold & Ferry Corsten - Metaverse (Extended) [Perfecto]
    09 N!smo - Don't Kill My Vibe (Extended Mix) [Perfecto/48k Records]
    10 Armin van Buuren - Let the Music Guide You (Asot 950 Anthem) [Armada Music]
    11 Paul Oakenfold - Masquerade (Spanish Version) [Promo]
    12 DJ Luane, Suzie Del Vecchio & Renato S - Peligrosa (Radio Mix) [Perfecto/48k Records]
    13 oskar med k - Make Me Feel [7CULT]
    14 Axwell XDA & Segawon - The Sound of Paradise (Original Mix) [Interplay Records]
    15 Swimming Paul - Fading [Headroom Records]
    Perfecto Classic:  Paul Oakenfold & Markus Schulz - Orange (Vocal Version Extended) [Perfecto]
  • Perfecto Podcast: featuring Paul Oakenfold

    Planet Perfecto Podcast 819 ft. Paul Oakenfold

    07/13/2026 | 58 mins.
    Official Weekly Podcast from Paul Oakenfold
    Playlist: Episode 819
    01 Paul Oakenfold & 2LØT - Masquerade [Perfecto / EMPIRE]
    02 Leena Punks - Move On [Perfecto]
    03 Westend & Lizzy Land - Surrender [Trace Amounts]
    04 Nu Aspect - Reason (Extended) [Selected.]
    05 Eddie Thoneick, Vintage Culture, Kyozo - Together We Are Free (Extended Version) [Cercle Records]
    06 Timo Maas - Ubik (The Dance) (Mauro Picotto Edit Remix) [Perfecto Fluoro]
    Perfectomundo Moment:  Paul Oakenfold x Marie Vaunt x Binary Finary - 1998 [Perfecto]
    07 Dance 2 Trance - Power of American Natives (Paul Oakenfold Remix) [Perfecto]
    08 Paul Oakenfold & Markus Schulz - Orange (Vocal Version Extended) [Perfecto]
    09 Vini Vici, Liquid Soul & Omiki - Dimension (Extended) [Alteza Records]
    10 Axwell XDA & Segawon - The Sound of Paradise (Original Mix) [Interplay Records]
    11 Paul Oakenfold x Daxson x RAM - RAMsterdam (Extended Mix) [Perfecto]
    Perfecto Classic:  ARGY x Paul Oakenfold x Planet Perfecto Knights - ResuRection (Extended) [Perfecto]
  • Perfecto Podcast: featuring Paul Oakenfold

    Planet Perfecto Podcast 818 ft. Paul Oakenfold

    07/06/2026 | 58 mins.
    Official Weekly Podcast from Paul Oakenfold
    Playlist: Episode 818
    01 Paul Oakenfold & Goom Gum - The House Of House (Extended Mix) [Perfecto]
    02 CamelPhat & Mathame - Believe (Extended Mix) [Astralwerks]
    03 Galestian & Julianna Townsend - Drumroller (Raise Your Hands Up to the Sun) (Extended Mix) [Global Entry Recordings]
    04 Hypaton & David Guetta - Feeling Good [What A DJ Ltd] 
    05 Paul Oakenfold, Markus Schulz & Grace - Not Over Yet (Edit) [Perfecto]
    06 KREAM & Korolova - Annihilation (Extended Mix) [LIQUID_LAB Records]
    07 Argy, Paul Oakenfold & Planet Perfecto Knights - ResuRection (Extended) [Perfecto]
    Perfectomundo Moment:  N!smo - Vertigo (Extended Mix) [48k Records / Perfecto]
    08 Paul Oakenfold, Marie Vaunt & Binary Finary - 1998 [Perfecto]
    09 Dance 2 Trance - Power of American Natives (Paul Oakenfold Remix) [Perfecto]
    10 IDEMI - ATC [STORIES] 
    11 AVALAN ROKSTON, ARTBAT - The Ocean (Extended Mix) [Universal Music] 
    12 Aaron Hibell & Alex Wann - set me free [Astralwerks] 
    Perfecto Classic:  Paul Oakenfold - Southern Sun (DJ Tiësto Mix) [Perfecto]
More Music podcasts
Trending Music podcasts
About Perfecto Podcast: featuring Paul Oakenfold
The official podcast featuring legendary DJ Paul Oakenfold delivers a fresh mix in every weekly episode. The Grammy-nominated artist, DJ, producer, composer, and remixer tours the world constantly and acquires exclusive music from all corners of the globe – from trance, minimal, house to progressive. For news, tour schedule, and more info visit pauloakenfold.com.
Podcast website
Music

Listen to Perfecto Podcast: featuring Paul Oakenfold, New Rory & MAL and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 11:29:07 AM
A company fromMADSACK