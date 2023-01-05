Perfecto Podcast: featuring Paul Oakenfold

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The official podcast featuring legendary DJ Paul Oakenfold delivers a fresh mix in every weekly episode. The Grammy-nominated artist, DJ, producer, composer, an... More
The official podcast featuring legendary DJ Paul Oakenfold delivers a fresh mix in every weekly episode. The Grammy-nominated artist, DJ, producer, composer, an... More

  • Planet Perfecto Podcast 653 ft. Paul Oakenfold
    Official Weekly Podcast from Paul Oakenfold Playlist: Episode 653 01 Sherpa - Tears (Club Mix) [Perfecto Black] 02 Paul Oakenfold & Nat Monday ft. Christina Novelli - Say You're Mine (Radio Mix) [Perfecto] 03 Eamonn Fevah & Lost Knowledge - Hypnotic Neurotic (Original Mix) [Perfecto] 04 Liquid Soul & Talla 2XLC - The Future (Polaris Remix) [Perfecto Fluoro] 05 DJ T.H. & Kimberly Hale - The Spirit In You (Extended Mix) [Perfecto] Perfecto Classic:  Robert Vadney – Fallen Angels Symphony (Paul Oakenfold Remix) Perfectomundo Moment:  K3SS & Sally Oh - Please Don't Lie (Extended Mix) [Perfecto Black] 06 Paul Oakenfold x Rompasso x Velvet Cash - Sky [Perfecto] 07 Paul Oakenfold x CeeLo Green - Falling (Roman Hunter Remix) [Perfecto] 08 Galestian - Hyperflow (Radio Edit) [Perfecto] 09 Prism - Alchemy (Original Mix) [Perfecto] 10 Duran & Aytek - Still Miss U (Original Mix) [Perfecto] 11 Adam White & Nathan Martin - Stronger Together (Original Mix) [Perfecto]  12 Junk Project - Composure (Nat Monday Remix) [Perfecto Fluoro] 13 Special M - La La Land (Original Mix) [Perfecto Fluoro] 14 ID - ID [Perfecto]
    5/8/2023
    58:01
  • Planet Perfecto Podcast 652 ft. Paul Oakenfold
    Official Weekly Podcast from Paul Oakenfold Playlist: Episode 652 01 Galestian - Hyperflow (Extended Mix) [Perfecto] 02 Eamonn Fevah & Lost Knowledge - Day Tripping (Original Mix) [Perfecto] 03 Duran & Aytek - Shambhala (Original Mix) [Perfecto Fluoro]  04 Andy Forbes - You (Extended Mix) [Perfecto Black] 05 Kris O'Neil - Stroller Symphony (Original Mix) [Perfecto Black]  06 Juno Reactor - Conquistador I (Paul Oakenfold Remix) [Perfecto] Perfecto Classic:  Nick Callaghan & Will Atkinson - Blizzard (Liquid Soul Remix) Perfectomundo Moment:  Sherpa - Tears (Club Mix) [Perfecto Black] 07 K3SS & Sally Oh - Please Don't Lie [Radio Edit] [Perfecto Black] 08 Liquid Soul & Talla 2XLC - The Future (Polaris Remix) [Perfecto Fluoro] 09 ID - ID [Perfecto] 10 Jardin - Lost Connection [Perfecto] 11 Paul Oakenfold & Nat Monday ft. Christina Novelli - Say You're Mine (Radio Mix) [Perfecto]
    5/1/2023
    58:01
  • Planet Perfecto Podcast 651 ft. Paul Oakenfold
    Official Weekly Podcast from Paul Oakenfold Playlist: Episode 651 01 Prism - Alchemy (Original Mix) [Perfecto] 02 Roger-M featuring Annie Z - Here Comes The Rain Again (Extended Mix) [Perfecto] 03 K3SS & Sally Oh - Please Don't Lie [Radio Edit] [Perfecto Black] 04 Sherpa - Tears (Club Mix) [Perfecto Black] 05 Anunnakis - Gliese (Extended Mix) [Perfecto] Perfecto Classic:  Mystica - Ever Rest (Brain Bug Mix) Perfectomundo Moment:  Galestian - Hyperflow (Extended Mix) [Perfecto] 06 Andy Woldman & Petros GT - Deus Noster Fortitudo (Original Mix) [Perfecto Black] 07 Kristina Sky & Danny Stubbs feat Evan Henzi - High Tide (Radio Edit) (Extended Mix) [Perfecto] 08 Liquid Soul & Talla 2XLC - The Future (Polaris Remix) [Perfecto Fluoro] 09 Magnettor - Back 2 Basics (Extended Mix) [Perfecto] 10 GSEP & Rikki Sawyer - Avatar (Original Mix) [Perfecto Black]
    4/24/2023
    58:01
  • Planet Perfecto Podcast 650 ft. Paul Oakenfold
    Official Weekly Podcast from Paul Oakenfold Playlist: Episode 650 01 Paul Oakenfold – Ready Steady Go [Perfecto] 02 Skip Raiders - Another Day (Brainbug Remix) [Perfecto] 03 Planet Perfecto – Bullet in the Gun (Timelapse by Marco V Remix) [Perfecto] 04 Leama – Requiem For A Dream (Leama’s Dream Mix) [Perfecto] 05 Jan Johnston – Flesh (DJ Tiesto Remix) [Perfecto] 06 Juno Reactor - Conquistador I (Paul Oakenfold Remix) [Perfecto] 07 Grace – Not Over Yet (Perfecto Mix) [Perfecto] 08 Amoeba Assassin – Piledriver [Perfecto] 09 29 Palms - Touch The Sky (Pete Lorimer 2020 Extended Piano Stonker Mix) [Perfecto] 10 Gary Clail & On-U Sound System – Human Nature (On The Mix) [Perfecto] 11 Paul Oakenfold - Glow In The Dark (Original Mix) [Perfecto Fluoro] 12 Transa – Enervate (Original Mix) [Perfecto] 13 Paul Oakenfold – Southern Sun (DJ Tiesto Mix) [Perfecto] 14 PPK - ResuRection (Paul Oakenfold Full On Fluoro Mix) [Perfecto Fluoro]
    4/17/2023
    58:00
  • Planet Perfecto Podcast 649 ft. Paul Oakenfold
    Official Weekly Podcast from Paul Oakenfold Playlist: Episode 649 01 GSEP & Rikki Sawyer - Avatar (Original Mix) [Perfecto Black] 02 Galestian - Hyperflow (Extended Mix) [Perfecto] 03 Donna-Marie (NZ) - I Know (Extended Mix) [Perfecto Black]  04 Andy Woldman - Parahelio (Extended Mix) [Perfecto Black]  05 Paul Sawyer & Lokka Vox - Journey (Extended Mix) [Perfecto] Perfecto Classic:  Timo Maas – Ubik (The Dance) (ft. Martin Bettinghaus) Perfectomundo Moment:  Prism - Alchemy (Original Mix) [Perfecto] 06 Danny Stubbs & Evan Henzi - Stormwalker (Original Mix) [Perfecto]  07 Hot Pursuit - Lose Control (Original Mix) [Perfecto House] 08 Alexander Popov vs Planet Perfecto - Bullet In The Gun 2020 (Original Mix) [Perfecto]  09 Paul Morrell - Call It Love (Fatkid’s Balearic Remix) [Perfecto House]  10 Franco Armellini & Ignacio Berardi - Twilight Memo (Extended Mix) [Perfecto Black]
    4/10/2023
    58:01

About Perfecto Podcast: featuring Paul Oakenfold

The official podcast featuring legendary DJ Paul Oakenfold delivers a fresh mix in every weekly episode. The Grammy-nominated artist, DJ, producer, composer, and remixer tours the world constantly and acquires exclusive music from all corners of the globe – from trance, minimal, house to progressive. For news, tour schedule, and more info visit pauloakenfold.com.
