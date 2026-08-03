Perfecto Podcast: featuring Paul Oakenfold

Official Weekly Podcast from Paul Oakenfold

Playlist: Episode 822

01 Paul Oakenfold & Ferry Corsten - Metaverse (Extended) [Perfecto]

02 Paul van Dyk & reznor - Stay (Extended) [Vandit]

03 SONIN & BLR - Rush (ft. Brieanna Grace) [Anjunabeats]

04 Josh Baker & Omar+ - Back It Up [Three Six Zero Recordings]

05 ILLENIUM & Ellie Goulding - Don't Want Your Love [Extended Mix] [Republic Records]

06 The KLF - What Time Is Love? (Paul Oakenfold & K-MRK Remix) [Promo]

07 DEEP. - I'm Moving To The Sun [Promo]

08 Crazy Fluke - Freedom (The Outdated Concept) (Extended Mix) [Perfecto/48k Records]

Perfectomundo Moment: Paul Oakenfold & Infected Mushroom - I'm Alive (Anna Tur Remix Extended) [Perfecto]

09 Armin van Buuren x Paul Oakenfold - Sonata (Jerome Isma-ae Remix) [Perfecto]

10 Paul Oakenfold - Chillaxin' in the Club [Promo]

11 N!smo - Don't Kill My Vibe (Extended Mix) [Perfecto/48k Records]

12 ARGY x Paul Oakenfold x Planet Perfecto Knights - ResuRection (Extended) [Perfecto]

13 Perfecto Allstarz - Top Of The World Rework [48k Records / Perfecto]

14 Paul Oakenfold x Marie Vaunt x Binary Finary - 1998 [Perfecto]

Perfecto Classic: Paul Oakenfold ft. 2LOT - Masquerade (Full On Fluoro Mix) [Perfecto]