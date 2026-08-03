Perfecto Podcast: featuring Paul Oakenfold

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903 episodes
- Official Weekly Podcast from Paul Oakenfold
Playlist: Episode 822
01 Paul Oakenfold & Ferry Corsten - Metaverse (Extended) [Perfecto]
02 Paul van Dyk & reznor - Stay (Extended) [Vandit]
03 SONIN & BLR - Rush (ft. Brieanna Grace) [Anjunabeats]
04 Josh Baker & Omar+ - Back It Up [Three Six Zero Recordings]
05 ILLENIUM & Ellie Goulding - Don't Want Your Love [Extended Mix] [Republic Records]
06 The KLF - What Time Is Love? (Paul Oakenfold & K-MRK Remix) [Promo]
07 DEEP. - I'm Moving To The Sun [Promo]
08 Crazy Fluke - Freedom (The Outdated Concept) (Extended Mix) [Perfecto/48k Records]
Perfectomundo Moment: Paul Oakenfold & Infected Mushroom - I'm Alive (Anna Tur Remix Extended) [Perfecto]
09 Armin van Buuren x Paul Oakenfold - Sonata (Jerome Isma-ae Remix) [Perfecto]
10 Paul Oakenfold - Chillaxin' in the Club [Promo]
11 N!smo - Don't Kill My Vibe (Extended Mix) [Perfecto/48k Records]
12 ARGY x Paul Oakenfold x Planet Perfecto Knights - ResuRection (Extended) [Perfecto]
13 Perfecto Allstarz - Top Of The World Rework [48k Records / Perfecto]
14 Paul Oakenfold x Marie Vaunt x Binary Finary - 1998 [Perfecto]
Perfecto Classic: Paul Oakenfold ft. 2LOT - Masquerade (Full On Fluoro Mix) [Perfecto]
- Official Weekly Podcast from Paul Oakenfold
Playlist: Episode 821
01 Paul Oakenfold x Marie Vaunt x Binary Finary - 1998 [Perfecto]
02 Perfecto Allstarz - Top Of The World Rework [48k Records / Perfecto]
03 N!smo - Don't Kill My Vibe (Radio Mix) [Perfecto/48k Records]
04 Axwell XDA & Segawon - The Sound of Paradise (Original Mix) [Interplay Records]
05 Sonny Fodera & D.O.D - Think About Us (ft. Poppy Baskcomb) (Extended Mix) [Solotoko]
06 James Hype - Be Mine (Extended Mix) [Island Records / Cross Records]
07 Crazy Fluke - Freedom (The Outdated Concept) (Extended Mix) [Perfecto/48k Records]
Perfectomundo Moment: Paul Oakenfold & Infected Mushroom - I'm Alive (Anna Tur Remix Extended) [Perfecto]
08 Leena Punks - Move On [Perfecto]
09 Madonna - Love Sensation [Warner Records]
10 Paul Oakenfold & 2LOT - Masquerade (Club Mix) [Perfecto]
11 Tiësto & Brieanna Grace - Beautiful Places [Musical Freedom]
12 DJ Luane, Suzie Del Vecchio & Renato S - Peligrosa (Edit) [Perfecto/48k Records]
13 Shimza, AR/CO & Kasango - Fire Fire (Extended Mix) [Helix Records]
14 ARGY x Paul Oakenfold x Planet Perfecto Knights - ResuRection (Extended) [Perfecto]
Perfecto Classic: Paul Oakenfold - Southern Sun (Will Atkinson Remix) [Perfecto]
- Official Weekly Podcast from Paul Oakenfold
Playlist: Episode 820
01 Paul Oakenfold x Markus Schulz x Grace - Not Over Yet (Extended) [Perfecto]
02 ANNA - Cosmovision (ft. Ravid) [Afterlife Recordings]
03 Duke - So In Love With You (Paul Oakenfold Remix) [Promo]
04 KREAM & Korolova - Annihilation (Extended Mix) [LIQUID_LAB Records]
05 ARGY x Paul Oakenfold x Planet Perfecto Knights - ResuRection (Extended) [Perfecto]
06 Perfecto Allstarz - On Top Of The World (Vocal Club Mix) [Perfecto/48k Records]
07 Paul Oakenfold x Marie Vaunt x Binary Finary - 1998 [Perfecto]
Perfectomundo Moment: Paul Oakenfold x Marie Vaunt x Binary Finary - 1998 [Perfecto]
08 Paul Oakenfold & Ferry Corsten - Metaverse (Extended) [Perfecto]
09 N!smo - Don't Kill My Vibe (Extended Mix) [Perfecto/48k Records]
10 Armin van Buuren - Let the Music Guide You (Asot 950 Anthem) [Armada Music]
11 Paul Oakenfold - Masquerade (Spanish Version) [Promo]
12 DJ Luane, Suzie Del Vecchio & Renato S - Peligrosa (Radio Mix) [Perfecto/48k Records]
13 oskar med k - Make Me Feel [7CULT]
14 Axwell XDA & Segawon - The Sound of Paradise (Original Mix) [Interplay Records]
15 Swimming Paul - Fading [Headroom Records]
Perfecto Classic: Paul Oakenfold & Markus Schulz - Orange (Vocal Version Extended) [Perfecto]
- Official Weekly Podcast from Paul Oakenfold
Playlist: Episode 819
01 Paul Oakenfold & 2LØT - Masquerade [Perfecto / EMPIRE]
02 Leena Punks - Move On [Perfecto]
03 Westend & Lizzy Land - Surrender [Trace Amounts]
04 Nu Aspect - Reason (Extended) [Selected.]
05 Eddie Thoneick, Vintage Culture, Kyozo - Together We Are Free (Extended Version) [Cercle Records]
06 Timo Maas - Ubik (The Dance) (Mauro Picotto Edit Remix) [Perfecto Fluoro]
Perfectomundo Moment: Paul Oakenfold x Marie Vaunt x Binary Finary - 1998 [Perfecto]
07 Dance 2 Trance - Power of American Natives (Paul Oakenfold Remix) [Perfecto]
08 Paul Oakenfold & Markus Schulz - Orange (Vocal Version Extended) [Perfecto]
09 Vini Vici, Liquid Soul & Omiki - Dimension (Extended) [Alteza Records]
10 Axwell XDA & Segawon - The Sound of Paradise (Original Mix) [Interplay Records]
11 Paul Oakenfold x Daxson x RAM - RAMsterdam (Extended Mix) [Perfecto]
Perfecto Classic: ARGY x Paul Oakenfold x Planet Perfecto Knights - ResuRection (Extended) [Perfecto]
- Official Weekly Podcast from Paul Oakenfold
Playlist: Episode 818
01 Paul Oakenfold & Goom Gum - The House Of House (Extended Mix) [Perfecto]
02 CamelPhat & Mathame - Believe (Extended Mix) [Astralwerks]
03 Galestian & Julianna Townsend - Drumroller (Raise Your Hands Up to the Sun) (Extended Mix) [Global Entry Recordings]
04 Hypaton & David Guetta - Feeling Good [What A DJ Ltd]
05 Paul Oakenfold, Markus Schulz & Grace - Not Over Yet (Edit) [Perfecto]
06 KREAM & Korolova - Annihilation (Extended Mix) [LIQUID_LAB Records]
07 Argy, Paul Oakenfold & Planet Perfecto Knights - ResuRection (Extended) [Perfecto]
Perfectomundo Moment: N!smo - Vertigo (Extended Mix) [48k Records / Perfecto]
08 Paul Oakenfold, Marie Vaunt & Binary Finary - 1998 [Perfecto]
09 Dance 2 Trance - Power of American Natives (Paul Oakenfold Remix) [Perfecto]
10 IDEMI - ATC [STORIES]
11 AVALAN ROKSTON, ARTBAT - The Ocean (Extended Mix) [Universal Music]
12 Aaron Hibell & Alex Wann - set me free [Astralwerks]
Perfecto Classic: Paul Oakenfold - Southern Sun (DJ Tiësto Mix) [Perfecto]
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About Perfecto Podcast: featuring Paul Oakenfold
The official podcast featuring legendary DJ Paul Oakenfold delivers a fresh mix in every weekly episode. The Grammy-nominated artist, DJ, producer, composer, and remixer tours the world constantly and acquires exclusive music from all corners of the globe – from trance, minimal, house to progressive. For news, tour schedule, and more info visit pauloakenfold.com.Podcast website
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Perfecto Podcast: featuring Paul Oakenfold
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