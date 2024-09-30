Powered by RND
PodcastsMusicJoelby's vocal house!
Listen to Joelby's vocal house! in the App
Listen to Joelby's vocal house! in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Joelby's vocal house!

Podcast Joelby's vocal house!
Joelby
Just the biggest bounciest sing along dance floor fillers, after party anthems and stomping big room classics! From vocal house, to mainstream chart remixes and...
Music

Available Episodes

5 of 102
  • Episode 103: Fair Day: Live (live from the 2025 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Fair Day)
    My set from the iconic Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Fair Day, on 16th February 2025. With almost 2 hours of new and classic hands-in-the-air anthems from Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Kylie Minogue, Beyonce, Chappell Roan, Madonna, ABBA, and SO many more, this (slightly trimmed down) episode is wall to wall bangers.If you like this podcast, please share the love with a comment, share to Insta or Facebook and follow me - this also helps you see when future mixes are out! 😅Bookings//Tip//Socials//Gigs//Everything: djjoelby.com
    --------  
    1:47:37
  • Episode 102: Summer House 2
    This mix has been on my SoundCloud account for a while now, so here's something a little different: A deliberate visit to something far more vocal house driven, Summer House 2 starts with a chilled take on some huge singalong hits from 2024 and the last few years, gradually evolving in to higher energy, relying less on a full vocal instead letting driving beats and pulsing bass bring things up to an amazing hands in the air finale.Enjoy this episode? How you can support this podcast:-follow " djjoelby " on SoundCloud (podcast early release access!),-follow " djjoelby " on facebook or Instagram,-hit the thumbs up, repost, and comment SoundCloud/Apple/Podomatic, or share any episodes, -tip/donate to the podcast running costs via PayPal or djjoelby.com , - or do a random act of kindness for someone.Bookings//Tip//Socials//Gigs//Everything: djjoelby.comFeaturing: 1 - Chappell Roan - Pink Pony Club (Matt Suave's Big Love Edit)2 - Alison Limerick - Where Love Lives (Rubber Disco Remix), 3 - Miley Cyrus - Flowers (Tommie Sunshine, On Deck, JUSTNKAYSE remix), 4 - DE SOFFER - Cry For You (Extended Mix), 5 - Tyla - Water (Damian Harrison Remix), 6 - Sam Smith, Kim Petras - Unholy (Rubber Disco Remix), 7 - Greg Gould - Marching On (Mind Electric Extended), 8 - Aruhtra - You Stopped Loving Me (Extended Mix), 9 - Charli XCX - Apples x Wait A Minute (Mac Stevenson Mashup), 10 - Walter Taieb x The Original ft - Feeling In Me (Extended Mix), 11 - Rihanna - Push Up On Me (Moto Blanco Remix), 12 - Arno Cost - Set Me Free (Norman Doray Recut), 13 - Arthur Baker ft. A'drienne Dup - Believe (Extended Mix), 14 - Love Assassins - I Want You (Extended Mix), 15 - Soulchaser - My Love (Work Harder) (Extended Mix), 16 - Ultra Nate, Russell Small & DNOP - Happy Feeling (Club Mix), 17 - Ava Max vs. Yvvan Back - Ghost (Lloyd Jones Mashup Remix), 18 - Arno Cost, Norman Doray - Show Luv (Extended Mix), 19 - Ultra Nate, Pete Tong, Jules Buckley, LP Giobbi - Free (Do What U Want) (LP Giobbi Club Edit). Until next time...!
    --------  
    1:19:54
  • Episode 101: Sunday Funday
    Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Taylor Swift, Blessed Madonna & Kylie Minogue, Ava Max, Dua Lipa, Kesha, Tove Lo and more on this tidy hour-long mixset of some of the biggest dance pop bangers of the season, some new releases, and a throwback or two.Here's to squeezing every last bit of fun out of the weekend (Monday doesn't matter at all)....this is episode # 101, Sunday Funday!**PLEASE SUPPORT THIS PODCAST AND COMMENT, FOLLOW, LIKE AND SHARE/REPOST** Bookings//Tip//Socials//Gigs//Everything: www.djjoelby.com1 - Dua Lipa - Illusion (Extended Mix),  2 - Purple Disco Machine x Benjamin Ingrosso ft. Nile Rodgers & Shenseea - Honey Boy (Extended Mix), 3 - Chappell Roan X Rihanna - Good Luck, Babe! (Sefu Remix), 4 - Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso (eSQUIRE Remix), 5 - Mette - Muscle (Extended Mix), 6 - Lenny Kravitz - Human (Boogie Hill Faders vs Bill Coleman Extended Mix), 7 - The Blessed Madonna & Kylie Minogue - Edge of Saturday Night (Extended Mix),  8 - Kesha - Joyride (David Michael Club Mix), 9 - Ava Max - My Oh My (Until Dawn Club Mix), 10 - Kylie - Vegas High (Dirty Disco Mainroom Remix), 11 - Taylor Swift - Fortnight (Russ Rich and Andy Allder Club Mix), 12 - Raphaella, Cheat Codes, Punctual - Find Love Now (Original Mix), 13 - Tove Lo & SG Lewis - HEAT (Extended Mix), 14 - Fragma - Toca's Miracle (Tamisha Remix). Until next time...!
    --------  
    55:39
  • Episode 100: Evolution
    Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Dannii Minogue & Autone, Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Alok & Bebe Rexha, Gryffin & Rita Ora and many more make this an hour of uplifting house and remix bangers!Oh and episode 100! This is Evolution!Bookings//Tip//Socials//Gigs//Everything: www.djjoelby.comFeaturing: 1 -  Skye Holland - Just Wanna Dance (Extended Mix), 2 - Alex Kirsch & Molly Rainford - My Heart's A Broken Record (Extended Mix), 3 - Dannii Minogue & Autone - Thinking 'Bout Us (Extended Mix), 4 - Max Rae - Keep You Waiting (Cahill & DTAG Remix), 5 -  Beyonce vs Ligotti - Texas Hold 'Em (DJ Blacklow Future House Mix), 6 - Reve - Contemporary Love (Paul Woolford Extended Mix), 7 - Deniece Pearson - Evolution (Until Dawn Extended Mix), 8 - Jax Jones ft. Zoë Wees - Never Be Lonely (Extended Mix), 9 - Ruff Loaderz - Automatic (Extended Mix), 10 - Taylor Swift - You Belong To Me (Taylor's Version)(Dirty Disco Mainroom Remix), 11 - Alok & Bebe Rexha - Deep In Your Love (Extended Mix), 12 - Dua Lipa - Training Season (Fragile Future vs Jonas Blue & Sam Feldt Mashup), 13 - Ariana Grande - We Can't Be Friends (Dirty Disco Mainroom Remix), 14 - Gryffin feat. Rita Ora - Last Of Us (Extended Mix).Until next time...!
    --------  
    57:18
  • Episode 99: Sundown
    It's Sundown! Chappell Roan, Ariana Grande, Kylie, Troye Sivan, Dua Lipa, Ava Max, Beverley Knight, Tina Cousins, others! Very much a catch up from the last few months, episode 99 spans mega radio hits, vocal house, classic remakes, mashups and samples, a bouncy uplifting moment or five and some driving peak time bangers.If you like it, share it on your socials ( and tag me @djjoelby )!Bookings//Tip//Socials//Gigs//Everything: www.djjoelby.com Featuring:1 - Ariana Grande - Yes, And? (Joelby's Explicit Mixshow Edit), 2 - Beverley Knight - Last One On My Mind (Moto Blanco Club Mix), 3 - Tina Cousins & Sunset Bros - Wonderful Life (Autone Extended Remix), 4 - Alok, Ava Max, Nick Jay, Jean Luc vs Mind Electric - Key Silence (Nick Jay & Jean Luc Mashup), 5 - Jess Bays & Kelli Leigh - Real Love (Extended Mix), 6 - PNAU, Bebe Rexha, Ozuna - Stars (Denis First Remix) [Radio Mix], 7 - Dua Lipa vs Jack Wins - Praise Houdini (Nick Jay & Jean Luc Mashup), 8 - Chappell Roan - Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl (Until Dawn Club Mix), 9 - Kylie Minogue - Tension (Dirty Disco Pillowbiters Remix), 10 - Oliver Heldens & WeiBird - All Out Of Love (Extended Mix), 11 - EC Twins - Say You Will (Extended Mix), 12 - Troye Sivan - Rush (Dirty Disco Pillow Biters Remix), 13 - Tiësto with Tears For Fears, Niiko x Swae, GUDFELLA - Rule The World (Everybody) (Extended Mix).Until next time...!
    --------  
    56:00

More Music podcasts

Trending Music podcasts

About Joelby's vocal house!

Just the biggest bounciest sing along dance floor fillers, after party anthems and stomping big room classics! From vocal house, to mainstream chart remixes and everything in between, this is for gym, beach, club, pool, after party, or whenever. Guaranteed no gaps, no junk, and no radio edits, just the biggest bestest mixes I can find, as often as I can find them! Download or stream for free by searching for "Joelby" in google, facebook or any podcast app, including: Apple Podcasts // GooglePlay // Soundcloud // Mixcloud. Twitter/x  // Instagram: @djjoelby .More free music, gig info, live streams and stuff: http://www.djjoelby.com/
Podcast website

Listen to Joelby's vocal house!, Drink Champs and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.10.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/11/2025 - 12:24:46 AM