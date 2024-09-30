Episode 102: Summer House 2

This mix has been on my SoundCloud account for a while now, so here's something a little different: A deliberate visit to something far more vocal house driven, Summer House 2 starts with a chilled take on some huge singalong hits from 2024 and the last few years, gradually evolving in to higher energy, relying less on a full vocal instead letting driving beats and pulsing bass bring things up to an amazing hands in the air finale.Enjoy this episode? How you can support this podcast:-follow " djjoelby " on SoundCloud (podcast early release access!),-follow " djjoelby " on facebook or Instagram,-hit the thumbs up, repost, and comment SoundCloud/Apple/Podomatic, or share any episodes, -tip/donate to the podcast running costs via PayPal or djjoelby.com , - or do a random act of kindness for someone.Bookings//Tip//Socials//Gigs//Everything: djjoelby.comFeaturing: 1 - Chappell Roan - Pink Pony Club (Matt Suave's Big Love Edit)2 - Alison Limerick - Where Love Lives (Rubber Disco Remix), 3 - Miley Cyrus - Flowers (Tommie Sunshine, On Deck, JUSTNKAYSE remix), 4 - DE SOFFER - Cry For You (Extended Mix), 5 - Tyla - Water (Damian Harrison Remix), 6 - Sam Smith, Kim Petras - Unholy (Rubber Disco Remix), 7 - Greg Gould - Marching On (Mind Electric Extended), 8 - Aruhtra - You Stopped Loving Me (Extended Mix), 9 - Charli XCX - Apples x Wait A Minute (Mac Stevenson Mashup), 10 - Walter Taieb x The Original ft - Feeling In Me (Extended Mix), 11 - Rihanna - Push Up On Me (Moto Blanco Remix), 12 - Arno Cost - Set Me Free (Norman Doray Recut), 13 - Arthur Baker ft. A'drienne Dup - Believe (Extended Mix), 14 - Love Assassins - I Want You (Extended Mix), 15 - Soulchaser - My Love (Work Harder) (Extended Mix), 16 - Ultra Nate, Russell Small & DNOP - Happy Feeling (Club Mix), 17 - Ava Max vs. Yvvan Back - Ghost (Lloyd Jones Mashup Remix), 18 - Arno Cost, Norman Doray - Show Luv (Extended Mix), 19 - Ultra Nate, Pete Tong, Jules Buckley, LP Giobbi - Free (Do What U Want) (LP Giobbi Club Edit). Until next time...!