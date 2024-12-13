Eminem Sucks, Part 3

By now you already know what the deal is. Here's the third installment in our podcast's series on the most over-rated rapper in history, Eminem. After taking you through the early days when he accused other rappers of faking freestyles while doing it himself, then accused everyone else of "just imitating" when he was the one biting everyone else, it's time to look at the climate of controversy this fool tried to generate around himself and why he even thought that was a good idea. Specifically, what can the career of a loser named Marilyn Manson teach us about the career of Eminem? Is the album The Eminem Show the key to understanding everything that went wrong here? Is it even possible to measure the damage that was done to the history of rap music by the movie 8 Mile? At this point, are we even sure Eminem is a good rapper on a fundamental level? Until a bunch of YouTubers strip mine everything we say and repeat it on gigantic platforms then everyone starts to believe everyone always knew all this stuff about Eminem, the answers to those questions are only in one place: right here on Your Favorite Band Sucks!