Whether or not humor belongs in music, Frank Zappa doesn't. It is an objective fact that he didn't even want to be making this trash, so why are you listening to it? Oh, you're in on the joke. Cool, cool. That must be fun to say out loud to yourself while listening to Zappa albums since no other living person has ever wanted to participate in that activity with you. Who needs friends when you have some asshole with a mustache, a ton of recording gear and absolutely no respect for you as a listener, right?
Zappa's autobiography should have been titled Being An Asshole To Make Music To Be An Asshole To.
49:02
Eminem Sucks, Part 4
We know what you're thinking. How could this possibly be the last episode in the podcast's series on Eminem? There's still so much left to talk about regarding the past 20 years of his career, right? Yeeeaaaahhhh, no, not really.
You haven't seen or heard anyone outside of a message board bring up Eminem for the past two decades for several reasons and today we're going to talk about all of those. We're also going to talk about why the band Imagine Dragons is this guy's fault but you'll need to tune in to hear all of that and more, plus a bonus recap of his most embarrassing beefs!
1:10:15
Eminem Sucks, Part 3
By now you already know what the deal is. Here's the third installment in our podcast's series on the most over-rated rapper in history, Eminem. After taking you through the early days when he accused other rappers of faking freestyles while doing it himself, then accused everyone else of "just imitating" when he was the one biting everyone else, it's time to look at the climate of controversy this fool tried to generate around himself and why he even thought that was a good idea. Specifically, what can the career of a loser named Marilyn Manson teach us about the career of Eminem? Is the album The Eminem Show the key to understanding everything that went wrong here? Is it even possible to measure the damage that was done to the history of rap music by the movie 8 Mile? At this point, are we even sure Eminem is a good rapper on a fundamental level?
Until a bunch of YouTubers strip mine everything we say and repeat it on gigantic platforms then everyone starts to believe everyone always knew all this stuff about Eminem, the answers to those questions are only in one place: right here on Your Favorite Band Sucks!
1:12:35
Eminem Sucks, Part 2
Oh boy, it's time for Part 2 of What Would Happen If the T-Shirt Rack at Spencer's Gifts Started Rapping and a Bunch of Morons Decided It Was a Top 5 MC of All Time!
Just in case there are any, like, extra dumb people reading this, obviously you should make sure to listen to Part 1 of this series before listening to Part 2. But once that's taken care of, step right on up to learn more about the dark and mysterious music business machinations behind the scenes of Eminem's breakout years. Why would Dr. Dre get behind this clown? What was going on at Interscope Records that made them invest so heavily in giving Slim Shady a career? Exactly who were all those haters and imitators Eminem kept complaining about? These answers and more, today on Your Favorite Band Sucks!
1:10:35
Eminem Sucks, Part 1
Yo, yo, yo, yo! What it is, homeys?! Y'all heard of this phenomenal rap star who rhymes all these insanely shocking things nobody else would dare to say and used to be a total killer on the freestyle battle rap scene? Yeah, bruh! The Emliest of Ems, Slim Shady!
Alright, just kidding. It's us. We're back. Just in time for Eminem to also be back with a new album, except what he's gonna do is try to keep pretending all that BS is true about his early career and what we're here to do is fill you in a whole lot of truth. This dude IS wack, WAS wack and will ALWAYS be wack. Don't believe it could possibly be true? Tune in here to the first of several episodes on the actual death of Slim Shady. When all is said and done you'll have no choice but to agree: Eminem sucks!
