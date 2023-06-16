Podcast is an exact recording of the morning show as it airs daily on 1059 SUNNY FM. About Crazy local and national news, politics, lifestyle and entertainment. More
The Rick Stacy Morning Show 6.16.23
A new Rubik's cube record is set, Disney cast a porn star without realizing it, Connor McGregor is in big trouble, your boss can read all of your texts, another Tik Tok challenge that could get you killed, an update on the Starbucks case with some details that the news stations won't tell you, and The Friday Top 5!
6/16/2023
2:32:14
Bob Ross - The Joy of Taping a Banana to a Wall
After a legal win for an artist who was sued over taping a banana to a wall, other artists are jumping on the "tape a banana to a wall" bandwagon.
6/16/2023
3:09
Al Pacino Fatherhood
Al Pacino will be celebrating this weekend now that he's a father again at the age of 83!
6/16/2023
1:06
Ancient Turkish City Hunters
A Turkish man recently knocked down his basement wall only to find an ancient Turkish city behind it.
6/16/2023
3:17
Movie Theater For Dogs
Did you know that there are movie theaters in Thailand called “i-Pet Cinemas” where you can bring your dog to the movies?