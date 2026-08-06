Seattle's police chief has resigned, the Playboy photos that made it to the moon, cops say Tony Romo had an opened bottle of booze in the car, "Feet Juice" drinking trend has spread to China, young girls thanks Sophie Cunningham in new ad, Andy Cohen still sucks, an autistic first grader gets suspended, Spain has to deploy their military due to a wave of illegal immigrants, more Fauci hearing fallout, and Kelly Clarkson takes a mid-show poop...