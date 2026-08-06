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785 episodes
- Perez Hilton's family gives an update on his health, Oregon's governor wants to suspend student proficiency checks, BMW is now showing you ads on your dash, more food recalls, ad slots for the Super Bowl are already sold out, the Deland shooter has been arrested, ESPN executives are reportedly furious over Aaron Rodgers recent comments, and ticks are invading...
- Perez Hilton hospitalized after disturbing live stream, Cracker Barrel enrages its customers again with menu changes, police identify a teen wanted in DeLand for double homicide, more restaurants mentioned in Cyclospora outbreak, Wisconsin gubernatorial democratic candidate calls for the killing of President Trump, and more examples of 'democratic socialism' actually being communism...
- Early voting underway in Orange County ahead of primary election, Spider-Man "farter" causes theater to evacuate, Rosie O'Donnell will be back on The View soon, a man is in critical condition after he took a naked leap from the Brooklyn Bridge, and some idiot tries to smuggle $37,000 worth of cocaine under his toupee...
- Rick almost pooped his pants this weekend, a gunman opens fire at an In-N-Out restaurant in Idaho killing three people, US and Iran set to restart talks this afternoon, FAA weighs new marijuana rules for pilots and air traffic controllers, a Florida couple learned that the cemetery plots they purchased already contain bodies, and Lake Mary Little League 12U softball team officially advanced to the Softball World Series!
- Seattle's police chief has resigned, the Playboy photos that made it to the moon, cops say Tony Romo had an opened bottle of booze in the car, "Feet Juice" drinking trend has spread to China, young girls thanks Sophie Cunningham in new ad, Andy Cohen still sucks, an autistic first grader gets suspended, Spain has to deploy their military due to a wave of illegal immigrants, more Fauci hearing fallout, and Kelly Clarkson takes a mid-show poop...
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About The Rick Stacy Morning Show
Podcast is an exact recording of the morning show as it airs daily on 1059 SUNNY FM. About Crazy local and national news, politics, lifestyle and entertainment.Podcast website
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