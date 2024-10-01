Powered by RND
93X Half-Assed Morning Show

Podcast 93X Half-Assed Morning Show
93X | Cumulus Media Minneapolis | KXXR-FM
Josh, Nick, Dana, Wappel and Ashley bring you the 93X Half-Assed Morning Show with your daily dose of stupid news and sports with KARE 11's Randy Shaver. Sponso...
MusicComedyComedy Interviews

Available Episodes

  • Winter Penis
    Originally Aired November 18, 2024: How to win free concert tickets for a year! It's okay because it's New York. Everything you've ever wanted to know about testicular terror.  Listen & subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Amazon Music. For more, visit https://www.93x.com/half-assed-morning-show/Follow the Half-Assed Morning Show:Twitter/X: @93XHAMSFacebook: @93XHAMSInstagram: @93XHAMSEmail the show: [email protected] See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    2:21:12
  • Twisted Sister Humper
    Originally Aired November 15, 2024: Vikings long snapper Andrew DePaola. Who Dis?!?! Everything you've ever wanted to know about the gum wall.  Listen & subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Amazon Music. For more, visit https://www.93x.com/half-assed-morning-show/Follow the Half-Assed Morning Show:Twitter/X: @93XHAMSFacebook: @93XHAMSInstagram: @93XHAMSEmail the show: [email protected] See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    2:20:52
  • Shrub-Marine
    Originally Aired November 14, 2024: Entertainer C Willi Myles. North Stars nostalgia. Everything you've ever wanted to know about the hotdog girl.  Listen & subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Amazon Music. For more, visit https://www.93x.com/half-assed-morning-show/Follow the Half-Assed Morning Show:Twitter/X: @93XHAMSFacebook: @93XHAMSInstagram: @93XHAMSEmail the show: [email protected] See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    2:32:38
  • Sleep Slut
    Originally Aired November 13, 2024: Former Minnesota Wild star Zach Parise. Your mom really knows how to party. Everything you've ever wanted to know about pound for pound the finest morning show in town. Listen & subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Amazon Music. For more, visit https://www.93x.com/half-assed-morning-show/Follow the Half-Assed Morning Show:Twitter/X: @93XHAMSFacebook: @93XHAMSInstagram: @93XHAMSEmail the show: [email protected] See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    2:24:26
  • Flying Lingerie
    Originally Aired November 12, 2024: Punching Aaron Rodgers in the face. Popular trends you may not care about. Everything you've ever wanted to know about the skillet.  Listen & subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Amazon Music. For more, visit https://www.93x.com/half-assed-morning-show/Follow the Half-Assed Morning Show:Twitter/X: @93XHAMSFacebook: @93XHAMSInstagram: @93XHAMSEmail the show: [email protected] See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    2:31:31

About 93X Half-Assed Morning Show

Josh, Nick, Dana, Wappel and Ashley bring you the 93X Half-Assed Morning Show with your daily dose of stupid news and sports with KARE 11's Randy Shaver. Sponsored by Standard Heating and Air Conditioning.
