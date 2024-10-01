Originally Aired November 18, 2024: How to win free concert tickets for a year! It's okay because it's New York. Everything you've ever wanted to know about testicular terror. Listen & subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Amazon Music. For more, visit https://www.93x.com/half-assed-morning-show/Follow the Half-Assed Morning Show:Twitter/X: @93XHAMSFacebook: @93XHAMSInstagram: @93XHAMSEmail the show: [email protected] See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
2:21:12
Twisted Sister Humper
Originally Aired November 15, 2024: Vikings long snapper Andrew DePaola. Who Dis?!?! Everything you've ever wanted to know about the gum wall.
2:20:52
Shrub-Marine
Originally Aired November 14, 2024: Entertainer C Willi Myles. North Stars nostalgia. Everything you've ever wanted to know about the hotdog girl.
2:32:38
Sleep Slut
Originally Aired November 13, 2024: Former Minnesota Wild star Zach Parise. Your mom really knows how to party. Everything you've ever wanted to know about pound for pound the finest morning show in town.
2:24:26
Flying Lingerie
Originally Aired November 12, 2024: Punching Aaron Rodgers in the face. Popular trends you may not care about. Everything you've ever wanted to know about the skillet.
Josh, Nick, Dana, Wappel and Ashley bring you the 93X Half-Assed Morning Show with your daily dose of stupid news and sports with KARE 11's Randy Shaver. Sponsored by Standard Heating and Air Conditioning.