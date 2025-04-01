Powered by RND
The Beato Pod

Rick Beato
Rick Beato sits down with musicians, creators, and thinkers to explore music, ideas, and everything in between.
  • Bob Lefsetz | The Beato Pod: The Music Critic Everyone Loves to Hate
    Bob Lefsetz is a renowned music industry insider and critic who has spent the past 25 years shaping conversations through his widely read publication, The Lefsetz Letter. Known for his direct, no-nonsense commentary, Lefsetz takes on everything from the changing nature of music distribution to artist development and offers hot takes unlike anyone else. This is my first episode of my new podcast called The Beato pod, which will ultimately live on my second channel. Rick Beato 2 so hit subscribe on both channels, here’s my interview. 
    1:17:48
  • Daniel Lanois | The Beato Pod: ‘We’re in the Magic Business, Aren’t We?’
    In this episode of The Beato Pod, I have the privilege of talking once again with producer, songwriter and music guru Daniel Lanois. We discuss his production techniques, his work in the world of video games and film, and the unique philosophy behind his creative process.
    56:18

About The Beato Pod

Rick Beato sits down with musicians, creators, and thinkers to explore music, ideas, and everything in between.
