Bob Lefsetz | The Beato Pod: The Music Critic Everyone Loves to Hate

Bob Lefsetz is a renowned music industry insider and critic who has spent the past 25 years shaping conversations through his widely read publication, The Lefsetz Letter. Known for his direct, no-nonsense commentary, Lefsetz takes on everything from the changing nature of music distribution to artist development and offers hot takes unlike anyone else. This is my first episode of my new podcast called The Beato pod, which will ultimately live on my second channel. Rick Beato 2 so hit subscribe on both channels, here’s my interview.