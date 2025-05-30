Clay Walker

In this episode of the Drifting Cowboy Podcast, Clay Walker sits down with Dillon to share deeply personal and never-before-heard stories from his legendary country music career.From the emotional moment when Merle Haggard broke down in tears on stage, to wild memories with George Jones and Johnny Paycheck, Clay gives an unfiltered look at the legends of country music — and the real-life moments that shaped them.Clay also opens up about his ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis, the faith that keeps him grounded, and what it truly means to endure in the world of country music, as well as the upcoming biopic on Randy Travis' life, where Clay will portray Randy.🎙️ Topics Covered:• Merle Haggard's emotional duet with Clay• Wild stories about George Jones and Johnny Paycheck• Clay's MS diagnosis and life perspective• Behind-the-scenes of his biggest hits and career