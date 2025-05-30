Powered by RND
Drifting Cowboy

Dillon Weldon
Music Commentary
Drifting Cowboy
  • Clay Walker
    In this episode of the Drifting Cowboy Podcast, Clay Walker sits down with Dillon to share deeply personal and never-before-heard stories from his legendary country music career.From the emotional moment when Merle Haggard broke down in tears on stage, to wild memories with George Jones and Johnny Paycheck, Clay gives an unfiltered look at the legends of country music — and the real-life moments that shaped them.Clay also opens up about his ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis, the faith that keeps him grounded, and what it truly means to endure in the world of country music, as well as the upcoming biopic on Randy Travis' life, where Clay will portray Randy.🎙️ Topics Covered:• Merle Haggard's emotional duet with Clay• Wild stories about George Jones and Johnny Paycheck• Clay’s MS diagnosis and life perspective• Behind-the-scenes of his biggest hits and career🔔 Subscribe for more legendary country music stories, interviews, and behind-the-scenes moments.#ClayWalker #MerleHaggard #GeorgeJones #JohnnyPaycheck #CountryMusicPodcast #DriftingCowboyPodcast #RandyTravis #movie
    1:15:04
  • Cledus T. Judd
    🎙️ In this explosive episode, country comedy legend Cledus T. Judd opens up like never before. From getting hit with cease and desist letters from Michael Jackson and Don Henley, to battling frostbite during his early days, his friendship with Toby Keith, and having his heart broken by the Grand Ole Opry — this is the raw, unfiltered story behind country music’s most beloved parody artist.We dive deep into the highs and lows of his caree, and what it really takes to survive in the music industry when you're pushing boundaries. Whether you’re a longtime fan or just discovering Cledus, you won’t believe the stories he shares.#CledusTJudd #MichaelJackson #CountryMusicPodcast #DonHenley #GrandOleOpry #CountryComedy #DriftingCowboyPodcast #MusicIndustry #BehindTheScenes
    1:12:39
  • Ray Wylie Hubbard
    Ray Wylie Hubbard sits down for a raw, unfiltered conversation about the legendary outlaw country era — sharing personal stories about Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Townes Van Zandt, Guy Clark, Blaze Foley, and Jerry Jeff Walker.From the chaos of the road to the poetry of songwriting, Ray reveals what really went down during country music’s most untamed era.👉 Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more untold country stories from the people who lived them.🎙️ The Drifting Cowboy Podcast🔔 New episodes every week📍 Filmed in Nashville, TNRay Wylie Hubbard, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Townes Van Zandt, Guy Clark, Blaze Foley, Jerry Jeff Walker, outlaw country, country music podcast, Ray Wylie interview, country legends, wildest era in country music, Drifting Cowboy Podcast, Nashville podcast, Texas country, Americana music, songwriter stories, country music history, southern storytelling, country music 2025
    1:01:48
  • Chandler Walters
    In this episode of the Drifting Cowboy Podcast, rising country artist Chandler Walters joins the show to talk about the wild ride he’s on—opening for Post Malone this summer and signing with Ernest’s new label, DeVille Records. But beyond the headlines, Chandler is doing something rare in today’s country music scene: he’s bringing back Western swing in a big way, blending tradition with fresh energy and style.We dive into how he got here, what it’s like working with major names in the industry, and why his love for that classic Texas sound is striking a chord with a new generation. If you’re craving steel guitars, dancehall rhythm, and real storytelling with a modern twist—this episode delivers.Chandler Walters, Chandler Walters interview, Chandler Walters podcast, Chandler Walters Post Malone, Chandler Walters DeVille Records, Ernest DeVille Records, Western swing revival, modern Western swing, new country artists 2025, Post Malone country tour, Ernest country singer, rising country star, country music podcast, Nashville country music, Chandler Walters Western swing, Drifting Cowboy Podcast, traditional country music, Texas swing sound, country music 2025, Chandler Walters live tour, DeVille Records artist, country swing artist, Chandler Walters steel guitar, new Western swing artist.
    32:46
  • Travis Tritt
    🎙️ Country legend Travis Tritt joins Dillon Weldon on the Drifting Cowboy Podcast for a powerful and unfiltered conversation about music, fame, family, and staying true to your roots. In this exclusive full-length interview, Tritt opens up about his outlaw image, his biggest hits, working with legends, and what he thinks about the state of country music today.Whether you're a longtime Travis Tritt fan or just love real country music stories, this episode is packed with behind-the-scenes moments, laughs, and raw truth from one of the genre’s most iconic voices.🪕 Watch now and hear Travis Tritt like you've never heard him before.Travis Tritt interview, Travis Tritt podcast, country music podcast, Drifting Cowboy podcast, outlaw country, 90s country stars, Travis Tritt Nashville, Travis Tritt full interview, behind the scenes country music, Dillon Weldon
    2:11:18

About Drifting Cowboy

The Drifting Cowboy Podcast is where country music history and storytelling collide. Hosted by Dillon Weldon, each episode dives into the legends, lost stories, and behind-the-scenes moments that shaped country music. With guests like Travis Tritt, Ray Wylie Hubbard, and Randy Travis, you'll hear real conversations that reveal the heart, humor, and history of the genre. Whether you grew up on country or just found it, this show brings you closer to the music and the people who lived it. New episodes every week.
