In this episode of the Drifting Cowboy Podcast, rising country artist Chandler Walters joins the show to talk about the wild ride he's on—opening for Post Malone this summer and signing with Ernest's new label, DeVille Records. But beyond the headlines, Chandler is doing something rare in today's country music scene: he's bringing back Western swing in a big way, blending tradition with fresh energy and style.We dive into how he got here, what it's like working with major names in the industry, and why his love for that classic Texas sound is striking a chord with a new generation. If you're craving steel guitars, dancehall rhythm, and real storytelling with a modern twist—this episode delivers.