Join Luca and Anthony every week as they recommend some of the best new releases and throwbacks that the music world has to offer. NFR’s exclusive audio experie... More
The Most Essential Tyler, The Creator Songs
In today’s episode, we’re recommending the top 20 most essential Tyler, The Creator songs. We spoke about songs such as 911/Mr. Lonely, Smuckers, Massa & more and explained what made these highlights essential to Tyler’s catalog.
List of Songs Discussed
•Yonkers
•AssMilk
•Garden Shed
•Smuckers
•Colossus
•A Boy is a Gun
•& More
5/2/2023
49:04
20 Perfect Songs to Smoke to
In today’s episode, we’re recommending the best songs to play during smoking sessions. We spoke about songs such as Nikes on my Feet by Mac Miller, The Next Episode by Dr. Dre, Jammin by Bob Marley and more.
List of Songs Discussed
•The Next Episode by Dr. Dre
•Mary Jane by Night Lovell
•Nikes on My Feet by Mac Miller
•OG by Wiz Khalifa & Snoop Dogg
•Shine on You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-5) by Pink Floyd
•Chill Bill by Rob $tone
•& More
4/25/2023
49:15
Best Albums Under 30 Minutes
In today’s episode, we’re recommending the best albums that have a length of 30 minutes or less. We spoke about albums such as The Plugs I Met by Benny The Butcher, 56 Nights by Future, K.T.S.E by Teyana Taylor and more.
List of Albums Discussed
•Torba by Earthgang
•The Plugs I Met by Benny The Butcher
•56 Nights by Future
•Whack World by Tierra Whack
•Intimidated by Kaytranada
•Have A Good Time by Al Green
•& More
4/11/2023
45:57
HIVEMIND’s Music Rotation & Journey on YouTube
In today’s episode, we had the pleasure of sitting down with our friends Riley & Graydon from HIVEMIND and asked them about their journey as content creators. We also collectively spoke about the music in our rotation. We spoke about classic throwbacks like Bobby Caldwell What You Won’t Do For Love and new gems like Jordan Ward’s album titled Forward.
4/4/2023
1:08:18
Our Favorite Music from March 2023
In today’s episode we’re recommending the best songs and albums that dropped in March of 2023. We spoke about albums such as 6LACK’s Since I Have A Lover, JPEGMAFIA & Danny Brown’s Scaring The Hoes and singles such as Dogtooth by Tyler, The Creator, 100 or Nun by Kenny Mason & more.
List of Songs & Albums Discussed
•3 EP by Kenny Mason
•Scaring The Hoes by JPEGMAFIA & Danny Brown
•Ways of Knowing by Navy Blue
•Unpredictable by Statik Selektah & The Wu-Tang Clan
•Been A Min by Mark Lux
•On Top of the Covers by T-Pain
•& More
