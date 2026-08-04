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NFR Podcast

NFR Podcast
MusicMusic Commentary
NFR Podcast
Latest episode

174 episodes

  • NFR Podcast

    Uzi Comeback? New Don Toliver Album, Drake’s Next Moves & More

    08/04/2026 | 38 mins.
    In this episode, we’re going through the biggest updates in hip-hop from the past week and beyond. We spoke about new albums coming from Don Toliver & Future, rumored projects & more.

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    LIVE ALBUM REACTIONS
    https://go.nfrpodcast.com/Patreon
  • NFR Podcast

    New Kendrick in 2026? The Fall-Off Tour Review, Rappers Getting Hacked & More

    07/28/2026 | 43 mins.
    In this episode, we’re going through the biggest updates in hip-hop from the past week and beyond. We spoke about a new Kendrick Lamar album theory, our experience at The Fall-Off concert, Italy’s national team & more.

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    LIVE ALBUM REACTIONS HERE
  • NFR Podcast

    Polarizing Kendrick Snippet, Trap Falling Off & World Cup Final 2026

    07/21/2026 | 58 mins.
    In this episode, we’re going through the biggest updates in hip-hop from the past week and beyond. We spoke about a new Kendrick Lamar snippet, the state of trap music, 2026 World Cup Final & more.

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    LIVE ALBUM REACTIONS HERE
  • NFR Podcast

    Jay-Z’s Shows & Pharrell’s Shots At Drake, New Lil Uzi Vert Updates & Future’s Worst Album?

    07/14/2026 | 59 mins.
    In this episode, we’re going through the biggest updates in hip-hop from the past week and beyond. We spoke about Jay-Z’s concerts in New York, Future’s new album, 2026 World Cup & more.

    -

    LIVE ALBUM REACTIONS HERE
  • NFR Podcast

    Thoughts on Xperiment by Ken Carson, New Jay-Z Music, World Cup Drama & More

    07/07/2026 | 49 mins.
    In this episode, we’re going through the biggest updates in hip-hop from the past week and beyond. We spoke about Ken Carson’s new album, upcoming drops, 2026 World Cup & more.

    -

    LIVE ALBUM REACTIONS HERE
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About NFR Podcast
Join Luca and Anthony every week as they recommend some of the best new releases and throwbacks that the music world has to offer. NFR’s exclusive audio experience offers listeners the chance to explore and discover new music.
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