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174 episodes
- In this episode, we’re going through the biggest updates in hip-hop from the past week and beyond. We spoke about new albums coming from Don Toliver & Future, rumored projects & more.
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- In this episode, we’re going through the biggest updates in hip-hop from the past week and beyond. We spoke about a new Kendrick Lamar album theory, our experience at The Fall-Off concert, Italy’s national team & more.
-
LIVE ALBUM REACTIONS HERE
- In this episode, we’re going through the biggest updates in hip-hop from the past week and beyond. We spoke about a new Kendrick Lamar snippet, the state of trap music, 2026 World Cup Final & more.
-
LIVE ALBUM REACTIONS HERE
Jay-Z’s Shows & Pharrell’s Shots At Drake, New Lil Uzi Vert Updates & Future’s Worst Album?07/14/2026 | 59 mins.In this episode, we’re going through the biggest updates in hip-hop from the past week and beyond. We spoke about Jay-Z’s concerts in New York, Future’s new album, 2026 World Cup & more.
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LIVE ALBUM REACTIONS HERE
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About NFR Podcast
Join Luca and Anthony every week as they recommend some of the best new releases and throwbacks that the music world has to offer. NFR’s exclusive audio experience offers listeners the chance to explore and discover new music.Podcast website
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