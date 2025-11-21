This Is Dopenation
11/21/2025 | 1h 3 mins.
Award-winning Ghanaian DJ DJ Lord OTB has unlocked a new, essential episode of his curated mix series. For this installment, he rightfully shines a spotlight on the originators of the Ghanapiano sound, the award-winning group Dopenation. The mix is a masterfully curated journey through the group's impressive catalog, allowing listeners to feel every signature beat and rhythm that cemented their status as pioneers. This episode serves as both a celebration of their foundational impact and the perfect soundtrack to experience the genesis of a genre.
This Is Black Sherif (The Sequel)
11/07/2025 | 1h 16 mins.
Award-winning Ghanaian DJ DJ Lord OTB has added another chapter to his acclaimed Essential Mix series with the release of 'This Is Black Sherif (Sequel).' Following the recent success of his 'This Is Stonebwoy (Sequel),' this new mix masterfully blends fresh cuts from Black Sherif's latest album, 'Iron Boy,' with timeless fan favorites from his breakthrough project, 'The Villain I Never Was.'
This Is Stonebwoy (The Sequel)
10/17/2025 | 1h 54 mins.
Award-winning Ghanaian DJ DJ Lord OTB has released a highly anticipated new installment in his acclaimed Essential Mix series. Titled "This Is Stonebwoy (Part 2)," the mix is a masterfully curated journey through the recent projects of Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy, focusing on his latest album "5th Dimension" and EP "The Torcher." As a sequel to his previous mix, this release continues DJ Lord OTB's mission of celebrating and promoting top-tier Ghanaian music. The mix seamlessly blends standout tracks and fan favorites from Stonebwoy’s recent work as well as some records from his old catalogue, creating an enjoyable experience for music lovers. Fans of Stonebwoy and lovers of quality DJ sets can stream "This Is Stonebwoy (Part 2)" now.
This Is Gyakie
9/05/2025 | 1h
Award-winning Ghanaian singer and songwriter Gyakie is the latest artist to be spotlighted in DJ Lord OTB’s highly regarded essential mix series. Known for his sharp curatorial skills and deep understanding of African soundscapes, the award-winning Ghanaian DJ has crafted a sublime mixtape that guides listeners through the radiant and evolving catalog of one of Africa’s most promising vocal talents, Gyakie.
DJ Lord OTB - This Is Daddy Lumba
8/30/2025 | 3h 23 mins.
Following the passing of Ghanaian Highlife icon Daddy Lumba (Charles Kojo Fosu), award-winning DJ DJ Lord OTB has released a special three-hour mixtape dedicated to the legend’s timeless love songs. The mix, carefully curated from Lumba’s vast and influential catalog, serves as both a tribute to the late musician and an introduction for newer generations who may not be familiar with his profound impact on Ghanaian music. Spanning decades of classic hits, the mixtape highlights Daddy Lumba’s smooth vocals, poetic lyricism, and signature highlife rhythms—all centered around the theme of love. This tribute comes at a moment when fans across Ghana and beyond are reflecting on Daddy Lumba’s contributions to highlife and African music as a whole.
