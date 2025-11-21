Following the passing of Ghanaian Highlife icon Daddy Lumba (Charles Kojo Fosu), award-winning DJ DJ Lord OTB has released a special three-hour mixtape dedicated to the legend’s timeless love songs. The mix, carefully curated from Lumba’s vast and influential catalog, serves as both a tribute to the late musician and an introduction for newer generations who may not be familiar with his profound impact on Ghanaian music. Spanning decades of classic hits, the mixtape highlights Daddy Lumba’s smooth vocals, poetic lyricism, and signature highlife rhythms—all centered around the theme of love. This tribute comes at a moment when fans across Ghana and beyond are reflecting on Daddy Lumba’s contributions to highlife and African music as a whole.

Award-winning Ghanaian DJ DJ Lord OTB has released a highly anticipated new installment in his acclaimed Essential Mix series. Titled "This Is Stonebwoy (Part 2)," the mix is a masterfully curated journey through the recent projects of Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy, focusing on his latest album "5th Dimension" and EP "The Torcher." As a sequel to his previous mix, this release continues DJ Lord OTB's mission of celebrating and promoting top-tier Ghanaian music. The mix seamlessly blends standout tracks and fan favorites from Stonebwoy’s recent work as well as some records from his old catalogue, creating an enjoyable experience for music lovers. Fans of Stonebwoy and lovers of quality DJ sets can stream "This Is Stonebwoy (Part 2)" now.

Award-winning Ghanaian DJ DJ Lord OTB has unlocked a new, essential episode of his curated mix series. For this installment, he rightfully shines a spotlight on the originators of the Ghanapiano sound, the award-winning group Dopenation. The mix is a masterfully curated journey through the group's impressive catalog, allowing listeners to feel every signature beat and rhythm that cemented their status as pioneers. This episode serves as both a celebration of their foundational impact and the perfect soundtrack to experience the genesis of a genre.

About DJ Lord OTB Mixes

Ghanaian disc jockey Lord Barnes widely known as DJ Lord started his career as a DJ 10 years back and from that point forward he has been making tremendous strides . He was formerly the official DJ of the Live Breakfast Club (LBC) on Live 91.9fm from Monday to Friday (6am-9am) with renowned radio presenters Jay Foley and Jeremie and also Magnom’s official DJ. He’s graced some of the top-most shows and concerts in Ghana in the past year. He played the S Concert, Ghana Meets Naija , MTN Pulse campus activations amongst others. Earlier this year , he toured Rwanda, Uganda and Mauritius with Magnom where they both excelled in their respective fields , raising the Ghanaian flag high. In 2016 , he won an honor for the Best Campus DJ at the Ghana Tertiary Awards. He also won the Ghana DJ Awards mixtape of the year in 2022 and proceeded to winning the mixtape of the year, Southern Best DJ and the overall best DJ in 2023. In 2024, he won the highly coveted 3 Music Awards DJ of the Year. Also in 2024, he won the overall best DJ and Best DJ—Greater Accra at the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards. He has worked with a few artists: Feli Nuna, Magnom, Darko Vibes, Lord Paper , Frank P, King Promise & more.