In this episode of the Marathon Life podcast, The Millennial General interviews JO$ER, a young artist, about his journey in the music industry. JO$ER shares how his childhood, influenced by his parents' divorce and his mother's substance abuse, sparked his interest in rap music. He talks about his musical influences, including his admiration for Mac Miller's creativity and storytelling. The conversation also touches on topics such as mental health, the state of hip hop, and the importance of perseverance. JO$ER discusses the therapeutic nature of music and how it allows him to express his emotions and experiences. The episode ends with words of encouragement and a reminder to take control of one's own life.



Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/the-marathon-life/donations