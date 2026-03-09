Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsBusinessTHE MARATHON LIFE
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
THE MARATHON LIFE
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

THE MARATHON LIFE

BusinessMusic
THE MARATHON LIFE
Latest episode

413 episodes

  • THE MARATHON LIFE

    Noc Beteck: The Sacrifice, The Sound, The Marathon

    07/22/2025 | 16 mins.
    In this episode of The Marathon Life Podcast, host Jonathan interviews Noc Beteck, a passionate independent artist who shares his journey in the music industry. They discuss the sacrifices Noc has made for his career, the challenges of being an independent artist, and the deep connection he feels with music as a form of therapy. Noc reflects on his family background, the turning point that led him to pursue music full-time, and his vision for the future.

    Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/the-marathon-life/donations
  • THE MARATHON LIFE

    RIMANIST understands there is no turning back at this point in life

    07/18/2024 | 34 mins.
    In this episode of the Marathon Life podcast, host The Millennial General interviews artist RIMANIST. They discuss RIMANIST's journey in the music industry, his roots in Detroit, and the evolution of his sound. They also touch on the importance of mental health, the value of likability, and the need for collaboration and networking. RIMANIST shares his gratitude for his team and the opportunities he has been given. The episode concludes with a discussion about RIMANIST's future plans, including his clothing line and the importance of investing in oneself.

    Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/the-marathon-life/donations
  • THE MARATHON LIFE

    IAMJO$ER - Taking Control of Your Life

    07/15/2024 | 25 mins.
    In this episode of the Marathon Life podcast, The Millennial General interviews JO$ER, a young artist, about his journey in the music industry. JO$ER shares how his childhood, influenced by his parents' divorce and his mother's substance abuse, sparked his interest in rap music. He talks about his musical influences, including his admiration for Mac Miller's creativity and storytelling. The conversation also touches on topics such as mental health, the state of hip hop, and the importance of perseverance. JO$ER discusses the therapeutic nature of music and how it allows him to express his emotions and experiences. The episode ends with words of encouragement and a reminder to take control of one's own life.

    Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/the-marathon-life/donations
  • THE MARATHON LIFE

    WCN King’s Commitment to Self-Improvement

    07/15/2024 | 33 mins.
    WCN King, a recording artist and boxer, shares his journey and the intersection of boxing and music in his life. He discusses how boxing helped him develop discipline and a strong work ethic, which he applies to his music career. WCN King expresses his love for hip hop and how it allows him to express himself and connect with others. He also talks about the support and influence of his parents in his life and music career. Despite facing a car accident, WCN King remains determined and focused on leaving a legacy in the music industry.

    Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/the-marathon-life/donations
  • THE MARATHON LIFE

    DATTBOYJC prepares for the marathon of his life in 2024

    07/13/2024 | 25 mins.
    Summary

    In this episode of the Marathon Life podcast, host The Millennial General interviews DattBoyJC, a young king in the music industry. They discuss the current state of the music industry, the influence of hip-hop in college life, and DattBoyJC's journey as an artist. They also touch on his childhood influences, his path as an entrepreneur, and his future aspirations in acting and technology. The conversation highlights DattBoyJC's energy, resilience, and passion for his craft.

    Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/the-marathon-life/donations

More Business podcasts

Trending Business podcasts

About THE MARATHON LIFE

The MARATHON LIFE Podcast delivers unparalleled psychological insights to propel self-motivation. The biggest war is within a person's mind. Every day people fight personal demons in order to manifest their destiny. The MARATHON LIFE provides game-changing mental competitive advantages to elevate a person from average to a supreme being.Stream, learn, and be inspired every day at www.radiopushers.tv/organichustle
Podcast website
BusinessMusicEntrepreneurshipMusic Interviews

Listen to THE MARATHON LIFE, Money Rehab with Nicole Lapin and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.7.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/13/2026 - 7:30:55 AM
A company fromMADSACK