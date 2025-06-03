Welcome to a very special episode of The Tablo Podcast with the members of Epik High: Tablo, Mithra Jin, and DJ Tukutz. They discuss the process of creating their 10th studio album "Epik High is Here", the thoughts behind the lyrics and beats, and how Mithra Jin and DJ Tukutz have never listened to a single episode of this podcast.
Ep. #57 | I Am Never Coming Back to The Tablo Podcast
Tablo is back one last time to reinforce the fact that he will never, ever bring back The Tablo Podcast ever again. Unless you give him a million dollars. Let's see that cash. Also, he missed you all.
Ep. #56 | It's My Podcast, I'll End It If I Want To
Tablo brings this era of the podcast to a close by addressing all the questions and concerns he commonly gets from listeners. This is it. This is the last one. Sort of. Most definitely. Until it's not. But who knows what will happen? We don't. But this is the last one for sure. Well, maybe.
Ep. #55 | I QUIT.
Unfortunately, the day has come. It is *almost* the end to The Tablo Podcast (as we know it). Tablo shares his thoughts on how to grow beyond what's comfortable. Sometimes quitting isn't losing, it's just moving on to next big thing. :')
Ep. #54 | When Adults LOSE IT
Lately, Tablo has been reflecting about what an awesome, totally under control of his own emotions adult he is (sure..) but that wasn't always the case. He wasn't always Cool Hand Tablo. In this week's episode, we reflect on public meltdowns and how it's totally embarrassing to have one once you're an adult. Good thing Tablo never has one (sure..).
The Tablo Podcast is hosted by rapper, writer, luminary, dad, and guru Tablo of Epik High. This K-pop Asian dad will have people laughing their butts off with his unique brand of dark humor, tearing up with heartfelt stories, learning valuable life lessons, geeking out over geek-worthy subject matter, and tickling their intellectual curiosity through his deep conversations with amazing, eclectic guests. This podcast is not the podcast we deserve, but the one we definitely need. Patreon members receive special perks like ad-free listening! To learn more, visit www.patreon.com/divestudios Connect with us on Instagram and Twitter @thetablopodcast and @thedivestudios for life-changing content.