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Pop Pantheon

DJ Louie XIV
MusicMusic Commentary
Pop Pantheon
Latest episode

417 episodes

  • Pop Pantheon

    TEGAN AND SARA (with Annie Zaleski)

    08/06/2026 | 1h 59 mins.
    Author and critic Annie Zaleski returns to Pop Pantheon to discuss the career and legacy of a pair of queer icons: the Canadian sister act Tegan and Sara. Annie and Russ dig into the origin of the Quin sisters in Calgary, their folksy early albums, 2002’s If It Was You and the seminal indie pop classic So Jealous (2004). From there, they unpack Tegan and Sara’s brief flirtatious with the American mainstream, their pop pivot with 2013’s Heartthrob and their strange, mega-popular soundtrack single “Everything Is Awesome.” Finally, they discuss their later era works and rank Tegan and Sara in The Official Pop Pantheon.

    Listen to our Tegan and Sara Essentials Playlist

    Buy Annie's new book Stevie Nicks in 50 Songs
    Join Pop Pantheon: All Access, Our Patreon Channel, for Exclusive Content and More

    Shop Merch in Pop Pantheon's Store

    Follow Pop Pantheon on Instagram

    Follow DJ Louie XIV on Instagram

    Follow Russ on Instagram
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Pop Pantheon

    Ariana Grande Goes Dark on Petal (with Rachel Handler) (Patreon Preview)

    08/03/2026 | 11 mins.
    In a preview of this week's Pop Pantheon: All Access episode, New York Magazine's Rachel Handler joins DJ Louie to talk discuss Ariana Grande's 8th studio album, Petal, which arrives amidst a swirl of public discourse around the pop diva and her recent announcement that she will be pulling back from public life.

    To hear the rest of the this episode plus receive weekly bonus episodes of Pop Pantheon, gain access to our Discord channel and so much more, subscribe to Pop Pantheon: All Access at the Icon Tier. You can also subscribe for the audio only directly in the Apple Podcasts app.

    Note for iOS users: Subscribe using your desktop or mobile browser, not the iOS Patreon app, for cheaper rates on Pop Pantheon: All Access.
    Join Pop Pantheon: All Access, Our Patreon Channel, for Exclusive Content and More

    Shop Merch in Pop Pantheon's Store

    Follow Pop Pantheon on Instagram

    Follow DJ Louie XIV on Instagram

    Follow Russ on Instagram
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Pop Pantheon

    Second Spin: MADONNA: PART 3 (with Annie Zaleski)

    07/30/2026 | 1h 58 mins.
    Louie and Russ are taking the last two weeks of July off! In the meantime, in light of the commotion over Confessions II, we're revisiting our Madonna series from 2023. Parts 1 and 2 published last week, and here is Part 3.

    Pop Pantheon will return with new episodes on August 6th. In the meantime, you can always hear new weekly episodes by subscribing at Patreon.com/PopPantheon.
    Join Pop Pantheon: All Access, Our Patreon Channel, for Exclusive Content and More

    Shop Merch in Pop Pantheon's Store

    Follow Pop Pantheon on Instagram

    Follow DJ Louie XIV on Instagram

    Follow Russ on Instagram
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Pop Pantheon

    Charli XCX Bucks Brat on Music, Fashion, Film (with Joan Summers) (Patreon Preview)

    07/27/2026 | 11 mins.
    In a preview of this week's Pop Pantheon: All Access episode, Paper's Joan Summers joins DJ Louie to break down Charli XCX's anti-Brat follow-up to that blockbuster, her eighth studio album, Music, Fashion, Film.

    To hear the rest of the this episode plus receive weekly bonus episodes of Pop Pantheon, gain access to our Discord channel and so much more, subscribe to Pop Pantheon: All Access at the Icon Tier. You can also subscribe for the audio only directly in the Apple Podcasts app.

    Note for iOS users: Subscribe using your desktop or mobile browser, not the iOS Patreon app, for cheaper rates on Pop Pantheon: All Access.
    Join Pop Pantheon: All Access, Our Patreon Channel, for Exclusive Content and More

    Shop Merch in Pop Pantheon's Store

    Follow Pop Pantheon on Instagram

    Follow DJ Louie XIV on Instagram

    Follow Russ on Instagram
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Pop Pantheon

    Second Spin: MADONNA: PART 2 (with Jason King)

    07/24/2026 | 2h
    Louie and Russ are taking the last two weeks of July off! In the meantime, in light of the commotion over Confessions II, we're revisiting our Madonna series from 2023. Part 1 published yesterday, Part 2 today, and Part 3 will come out next Thursday.

    Pop Pantheon will return with new episodes on August 6th. In the meantime, you can always hear new weekly episodes by subscribing at Patreon.com/PopPantheon.
    Join Pop Pantheon: All Access, Our Patreon Channel, for Exclusive Content and More

    Shop Merch in Pop Pantheon's Store

    Follow Pop Pantheon on Instagram

    Follow DJ Louie XIV on Instagram

    Follow Russ on Instagram
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Pop Pantheon
The podcast where DJ Louie XIV and guests completely overanalyze all your favorite pop stars, then rank them in the official Pop Pantheon. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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