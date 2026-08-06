In a preview of this week's Pop Pantheon: All Access episode, New York Magazine's Rachel Handler joins DJ Louie to talk discuss Ariana Grande's 8th studio album, Petal, which arrives amidst a swirl of public discourse around the pop diva and her recent announcement that she will be pulling back from public life.



To hear the rest of the this episode plus receive weekly bonus episodes of Pop Pantheon, gain access to our Discord channel and so much more, subscribe to Pop Pantheon: All Access at the Icon Tier. You can also subscribe for the audio only directly in the Apple Podcasts app.



Note for iOS users: Subscribe using your desktop or mobile browser, not the iOS Patreon app, for cheaper rates on Pop Pantheon: All Access.

Join Pop Pantheon: All Access, Our Patreon Channel, for Exclusive Content and More



Shop Merch in Pop Pantheon's Store



Follow Pop Pantheon on Instagram



Follow DJ Louie XIV on Instagram



Follow Russ on Instagram

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.