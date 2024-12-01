Uplifting Trance Sessions with DJ Phalanx (Trance Podcast)

Uplifting Trance Sessions EP. 724 with DJ Phalanx 📢 (Trance Podcast)
🔥 Hello, Trance Crew! Welcome to Uplifting Trance Sessions 724—a journey packed with the freshest and most electrifying trance music. This week, prepare yourself for incredible tracks from legends like Darren Porter & That Girl, Liam Wilson, Ben Gold, Mario Moon & Dave AirmaX, Peter Miethig, Tasso, Nitrous Oxide, Sean Tyas, and so many more. Let the beats take over as we dive into another unforgettable session! For full tracklists, visit djphalanx.com. And now let the music speak!
Podcast Stream Links: https://djphalanx.com/uts-podlinks/
[0:00] 1. Intro
[0:51] 2. Bryan Kearney & Bo Bruce - Shine A Light (Sean Tyas Remix) [Subculture]
[6:22] 3. NrgMind - Hydra [Suanda Dark]
[10:09] 4. Darren Porter & That Girl - It Was Love [Reason II Rise]
[14:57] 5. Liam Wilson & Nash - Eternally [FSOE]
[19:06] 6. Active Limbic System - Karma [Rated]
[24:03] 7. Peter Miethig - Ikarus [State Soundscapes] *World Premiere*
[28:23] 8. Damian Wasse & N-sKing - Fujisan [Molekular Sounds]
[32:16] 9. Tasso - Miyagi [Nocturnal Knights]
[37:10] 10. Nitrous Oxide & Tjam - 23 [Fables]
[41:08] 11. Rene Ablaze - Never Let Go [Future Sequence]
[45:46] 12. FLRNTN, Benjamin Duchenne Feat. SIVAN - Last Man Standing [Floralis Muzik]
[50:17] 13. Ruslan Radriges, Denis Airwave - Lost (Elite Electronic & Yuri Yavorovskiy Remix) [Interplay]
[54:56] 14. Mario Moon & Dave AirmaX - Above The Clouds [State Control Records] *World Premiere*
[59:24] 15. Ben Gold - Space Sex [Armada Music]
1:05:05
Uplifting Trance Sessions EP. 723 with DJ Phalanx 🎧 (Trance Podcast)
🔥Hi trance friends, and welcome to Uplifting Trance Sessions 723! Get ready for an unforgettable journey through some of the finest trance tracks. This week, I’ve got fresh sounds from Steve Dekay, XiJaro & Pitch, Kinetica, James Dust, RIXSON & Sauli, Somna, and more. First up, we dive into Tycoos & Eximinds with DJoy - Night Sky. For full tracklists, visit djphalanx.com.
And now let the music speak!
[0:00] 1. Intro
[0:46] 2. Tycoos & Eximinds with DJoy - Night Sky [Abora]
[5:13] 3. Somna & Michele C - In The Afterglow [AVA]
[9:59] 4. Kinetica - Teardrops [Nocturnal Knights]
[15:14] 5. RIXSON & Sauli - From Now On [Aerodynamica]
[21:10] 6. Jose Amnesia - The Eternal (Dream Phase Remix) [Armada Captivating]
[27:36] 7. Three ´N One x Heerhorst - Reflect [Armada Music]
[31:59] 8. Izzy - Tacenda [AVA White]
[36:37] 9. James Dust - Northern Lights [State Control Records] *World Premiere*
[42:02] 10. Paipy & call me AL - You & I [Amsterdam Trance]
[48:20] 11. Roman Messer & Alexander Popov & FEEL - Moonlight Sonata [Suanda]
[53:11] 12. Jon Mangan - Serene [Extrema Global Music]
[57:48] 13. Rafael Russo - Light [2Rock Uplifting]
[1:02:28] 14. XiJaro & Pitch + Lumenwright - The Oath [FSOE]
[1:08:25] 15. Steve Dekay - Massive [Interplay]
1:13:10
Uplifting Trance Sessions EP. 722 with DJ Phalanx🔥 (Trance Podcast)
📢 Hey crew, DJ Phalanx here—welcome to Uplifting Trance Sessions 722!
Get ready for 73 minutes of pure trance bliss as we dive into brand-new music from Myk Bee & me, Jody 6, Suncatcher & Exolight, Wavetraxx, Illumin8 & Zunsjine, Laucco, 0Gravity, Mark Wilks, and so many more.
Kicking things off today is Bart Claessen & Raz Nitzan pres. Who.Is - We.Are (Markus Schulz In Search of Sunrise Remix). For full tracklists, head to djphalanx.com.
And now let the music speak!
[0:00] 1. Intro
[0:52] 2. Bart Claessen & Raz Nitzan pres. Who.Is - We.Are (Markus Schulz In Search of Sunrise Remix) [Amsterdam Trance]
[5:20] 3. Wavetraxx, Hypersia, NELLY TGM - Ballet Dancer (Wavetraxx Mix) [Interplay Unity]
[8:09] 4. Amar N - Memories Deep Within [Interplay Global]
[13:30] 5. Suncatcher, Exolight & Saphron - Line In The Sand [Amsterdam Trance]
[17:52] 6. Mark Wilks - Binary Dreams [Nocturnal Knights]
[22:55] 7. DJ Phalanx & Myk Bee -Timeless [State Control Records]
[26:07] 8. Illumin8 [NO] & Zunsjine - Euphoriance [State Control Records] *World Premiere*
[30:48] 9. Laucco - Tiffany [Ablazing]
[35:08] 10. 0Gravity - Awake [Nocturnal Knights]
[39:02] 11. Whylde - Be My Gravity [AVA]
[44:45] 12. Iñigo Rave - Raveiled [One Forty Rise]
[49:19] 13. Jody 6 - Altocumulus [Amon Vision]
[52:58] 14. Chapter XJ - Echoes [Suanda True]
[57:59] 15. Dalmoori - Clownfish [Aerodynamica]
[1:02:33] 16. Jochen Gareth - First Impuls (State72 Remix) [Aerodynamica]
[1:08:06] 17. Iain M - Chakra [Nocturnal Knights Fusion]
1:13:03
Uplifting Trance Sessions EP. 721 with DJ Phalanx⚡(Trance Podcast)
🔥 Hey Trance Family, DJ Phalanx here! This week, I'm thrilled to present my brand-new collab with Myk Bee! Plus, get ready for fresh tunes from Robbie Seed, Bas Van Den Eijken & Van Der Karsten, Frank Dueffel, Hit The Bass, and so many more. For the full tracklist, head over to djphalanx.com.
And now let the music speak!
[0:00] 1. Intro
[0:39] 2. SONIN & BLR feat. Brieanna Grace - Rush (2AM Club Mix) [Anjunabeats]
[5:17] 3. Inrayzex - Feel The Burn [Echoflow Music]
[9:28] 4. Drival - Ether Rain (Dermot Kirby Remix) [Suanda True]
[14:06] 5. Mark Versluis - Coming Back Again [2Rock Uplifting]
[20:21] 6. DJ Phalanx & Myk Bee - Timeless [State Control Records] *World Premiere*
[24:56] 7. Bas Van Den Eijken & Van Der Karsten - Into the Sun [Future Sequence]
[28:21] 8. Fabio Franco - Ad Victoriam [Extrema Global Music]
[33:23] 9. Lost Witness feat. Tiff Lacey - Home (Robbie Seed Remix) [Armada Captivating]
[38:15] 10. Varsente - Gracefully [Monster Neos]
[42:02] 11. Air Project - The Driver [Think Trance]
[47:17] 12. Frank Dueffel & FAWZY - Tenderness [Narratology Recordings]
[52:18] 13. Dean Purise - Breakout [Ablazing]
[56:16] 14. Protoculture - Manticore (Hit The Bass & Lanti Remix) [Armada Captivating]
1:00:49
Uplifting Trance Sessions EP. 720 with DJ Phalanx 🔥 (Trance Podcast)
📢 Hey there, trance family! DJ Phalanx here, and it’s that time of the week again – time for your weekly trance update! This week, I've got fresh tunes lined up from Binary Finary, Peter Miethig, N-sKing, Calvin O'Commor, Laucco, Diago, and many more. Let`s start with Lone Raver - Soulmates. For the full tracklist, head over to djphalanx.com!
[0:00] 1. Intro
[0:44] 2. Lone Raver - Soulmates [State Control Records] *World Premiere*
[6:30] 3. TH3 ONE & CLAAS INC - One Night In Beijing [VANDIT]
[10:13] 4. Joe Worrell - It All Begins Here [One Forty Rise]
[14:25] 5. The Space Brothers & Sue McLaren - Way Back [Armada Captivating]
[20:40] 6. Binary Finary - Invada [HTE Recordings]
[24:51] 7. N-sKing - Anxiety [Interplay Global]
[30:37] 8. Calvin O'Commor - Black Clouds [PROXIMUM]
[35:39] 9. Crisy - Baby You [Full On 140]
[40:00] 10. Luminance & Casepeat - Sebyuk [Emergent Skies]
[44:49] 11. Laucco - Collision Orbit [Edge One]
[49:23] 12. Peter Miethig - Future [Nocturnal Knights Fusion]
[52:49] 13. Caolan McConville - Echoes In My Mind [Nocturnal Knights]
[56:42] 14. Stargazers & Cathy Burton - A Thief In The Night [Amsterdam Trance]
[1:02:32] 15. Diago - Akumal [Ablazing Records]
[1:07:19] 16. Armin van Buuren - Blah Blah Blah (Lilly Palmer Remix) [Armind]
About Uplifting Trance Sessions with DJ Phalanx (Trance Podcast)
DJ Phalanx – Supported by Armin van Buuren I Host of Uplifting Trance Sessions – a leading and awarded Trance podcast only with the best trance, vocal trance and tech trance promotions I Head of State Control Records
State Control Records Label Group is an electronic dance music label. We are releasing trance and progressive trance music only with the best quality, the label music will consist of Trance mainly, sub genres of Tech, Dark and Uplifting Trance, our goal is to provide music as its finest, in our own way.
Visit us: https://statecontrolrecords.com