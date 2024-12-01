Uplifting Trance Sessions with DJ Phalanx (Trance Podcast)

Uplifting Trance Sessions EP. 724 with DJ Phalanx 📢 (Trance Podcast)

🔥 Hello, Trance Crew! Welcome to Uplifting Trance Sessions 724—a journey packed with the freshest and most electrifying trance music. This week, prepare yourself for incredible tracks from legends like Darren Porter & That Girl, Liam Wilson, Ben Gold, Mario Moon & Dave AirmaX, Peter Miethig, Tasso, Nitrous Oxide, Sean Tyas, and so many more. Let the beats take over as we dive into another unforgettable session! For full tracklists, visit djphalanx.com. And now let the music speak! Podcast Stream Links: https://djphalanx.com/uts-podlinks/ Follow me on Spotify: https://djphalanx.com/spotify YouTube Trance Playlist https://djphalanx.com/youtube All Tracklists: https://djphalanx.com/ [0:00] 1. Intro [0:51] 2. Bryan Kearney & Bo Bruce - Shine A Light (Sean Tyas Remix) [Subculture] [6:22] 3. NrgMind - Hydra [Suanda Dark] [10:09] 4. Darren Porter & That Girl - It Was Love [Reason II Rise] [14:57] 5. Liam Wilson & Nash - Eternally [FSOE] [19:06] 6. Active Limbic System - Karma [Rated] [24:03] 7. Peter Miethig - Ikarus [State Soundscapes] *World Premiere* [28:23] 8. Damian Wasse & N-sKing - Fujisan [Molekular Sounds] [32:16] 9. Tasso - Miyagi [Nocturnal Knights] [37:10] 10. Nitrous Oxide & Tjam - 23 [Fables] [41:08] 11. Rene Ablaze - Never Let Go [Future Sequence] [45:46] 12. FLRNTN, Benjamin Duchenne Feat. SIVAN - Last Man Standing [Floralis Muzik] [50:17] 13. Ruslan Radriges, Denis Airwave - Lost (Elite Electronic & Yuri Yavorovskiy Remix) [Interplay] [54:56] 14. Mario Moon & Dave AirmaX - Above The Clouds [State Control Records] *World Premiere* [59:24] 15. Ben Gold - Space Sex [Armada Music]