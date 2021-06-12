Screw It, We're Just Gonna Talk About the Beatles

Get Back (2021 film) - Discussion

In this two hour discussion, the panel gets into the amazing tour de force Beatles documentary "Get Back." Directed by Peter Jackson, released as three 2.5+ hour episodes on Disney+ over American Thanksgiving weekend in 2021, this doc is taking Beatle fandom by storm. It's an incredibly intimate look at the band at work. Yes, we see the fights and the tension. But we also see the friendship and empathy, the musical genius and passion for what they were making. You feel as if you are really hanging out with the Beatles in an unguarded environment. In addition to that intimate feeling, you see many now-iconic Beatles songs (aren't they all iconic, though) get developed, sometimes from scratch right before your eyes. Among the many subjects we touch on: all the toast, Yoko Ono's presence, the relationships between Paul and John and George, whether Ringo is chill sad or hungover, the director Michael Lindsay-Hogg (villain or just arrogant 'college sophomore' energy), Billy Preston's incredible impact, calming George Martin, George's cool clothes, the musicianship and seeing them play, how we're hungry for MORE MORE of this kind of footage if only it existed, Ringo's fart, the cops and the straps in their mouths, the stuffy London business owners, Peter Sellers, Paul's ambition, the flowerpot conversation, the songwriting, Allen Klein, Glyn Johns, Apple Studios and Magic Alex' insane guitar prototype. Beatles fans everywhere are joyfully examining and discussing this documentary. It's an incredible film and a joy to watch. I hope everyone listening to this feels the same way!