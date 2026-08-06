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Screw It, We're Just Gonna Talk About the Beatles

Will Hines
ArtsMusic
Screw It, We're Just Gonna Talk About the Beatles
Latest episode

44 episodes

  • Screw It, We're Just Gonna Talk About the Beatles

    EMERGENCY EPISODE: Rubber Soul remix coming October 2026

    08/01/2026 | 28 mins.
    The Beatles announced on July 29 that they are releasing a remixed version of Rubber Soul with bonus tracks this October 2026. Joel and Will do an emergency episode to discuss!
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    Email us at beatles@screwitpodcasts.com
    Subscribe at screwitpodcasts.com to get support the show and get access to our full back catalog of episodes and for bonus episodes.
  • Screw It, We're Just Gonna Talk About the Beatles

    Podcast re-release: Revolver

    07/23/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    For this month, we are re-releasing an older episode when we first went over Revolver. It was originally released in Feb 2017.  It's currently behind a subscriber wall, as is our full catalog. To get access, you can subscribe at screwitpodcasts.com. Or you can just enjoy this episode right here! Below is the original description:
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    After doing one of the best albums of all time with Rubber Soul, the Beatles follow with yet ANOTHER one of the best albums of all time: Revolver. The songwriting quality is just as high, and now they're pushing the boundaries of their style more than ever. Orchestral backing with "Eleanor Rigby," trippy free-flowing songs like "She Said She Said," the funky fuzz bass of George's "Taxman," the backing horns for "Got to Get You Into My Life" and of course the most experimental track they've done yet: "Tomorrow Never Knows."
    Panelists: Will Hines, Joel Spence, Brett Morris, Heather Woodward.
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    Email us at beatles@screwitpodcasts.com
    Subscribe at screwitpodcasts.com to support the show and for bonus episodes.
  • Screw It, We're Just Gonna Talk About the Beatles

    The Boys Of Dungeon Lane (new Paul album)

    06/10/2026 | 1h 39 mins.
    The panel goes over the new Paul McCartney album "The Boys of Dungeon Lane." Spoiler: we like it.
    Panel: Will Hines, Brett Morris, Katie Plattner, Joel Spence
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    Email us at beatles@screwitpodcasts.com
    Subscribe at screwitpodcasts.com to support the show and for bonus episodes.
  • Screw It, We're Just Gonna Talk About the Beatles

    Ringo's New Album: Long Long Road

    06/01/2026 | 47 mins.
    It's a two person panel this week with Joel and Will! Katie and Brett will be back!
    We review Ringo Starr's new country-ish album Long Long Road, which is sort of volume II to last year's Look Up.  Same producer and songwriting team (mostly T-Bone Burnett), Molly Tuttle is back and a few other stars harmonizers (St. Vincent, Sheryl Crow, Billy Strings). 
    Will and Joel make it clear that they have sincere love for Ringo. But they also accidentally give the worst "pull quote" reviews for this album you could, like "These are melodies you could teach to a chid or a senior center ... five stars." Does adding five stars make it polite??
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    Email us at beatles@screwitpodcasts.com
    Subscribe at screwitpodcasts.com to support the show and for bonus episodes.
  • Screw It, We're Just Gonna Talk About the Beatles

    John & Paul: A Love Story In Songs

    04/25/2026 | 1h 21 mins.
    The panel reviews and discusses last year's hit Beatle book John & Paul: A Love Story in Songs, by Ian Leslie. We loved this book.
    For those who haven't read it, it's a "biography of a relationship" - telling the story of John and Paul's partnership through their songs. Each chapter is named after a song which means even the table of contents tells a story. 
    For the casual fan, this book is a pretty thorough summary of all the major events of their lives. For the Beatles experts, Ian underlines facts you might not have noticed (John and Paul both use "I" even when they trade lead vocal on "A Hard Day's Night", the album Rubber Soul took just 14 days of studio time to record?) as well as thoughtful connections you might not have considered (You can see "Tommorrow Never Knows" as an answer to "Yesterday"). 
    His description of the songs themselves captures what it feels like to listen to them. He rightfully points out that any Beatles fan has listened to "Hey Jude" so many times it's ironically tough to ACTUALLY hear. They he describes the gradual build of the song that it pops into your head, fresh for the first time in years!
    It's a best seller so many of you will have read it. If not, we think you'll love it if you do.Panelists: Will Hines, Brett Morris, Katie Plattner, Joel Spence
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    Email us at beatles@screwitpodcasts.com
    Subscribe at screwitpodcasts.com to support the show and for bonus episodes.
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About Screw It, We're Just Gonna Talk About the Beatles
Friends from the Los Angeles comedy scene discuss the Beatles, an album at a time. We have no reason to, nor any special qualifications. We just want to because we're obsessed with the band, like any rational human. TOPICS INCLUDE: Reasons we love them! Stories we've read! Opinions we hold! Excitement we cannot contain! THE BEATLES!
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ArtsMusicPerforming Arts

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