Screw It, We're Just Gonna Talk About the Beatles

Podcast Screw It, We're Just Gonna Talk About the Beatles
Will Hines
Friends from the Los Angeles comedy scene discuss the Beatles, an album at a time. We have no reason to, nor any special qualifications. We just want to because...
Music
Friends from the Los Angeles comedy scene discuss the Beatles, an album at a time. We have no reason to, nor any special qualifications. We just want to because...
Available Episodes

  • Revolver - Super Deluxe 2022 Remix
    The panel goes over the new Revolver Super Deluxe remix (2022). Topics covered: Revolver's importance in the Beatles' history and discography, Ray Davies' contemporary review of the album (not as mean as you might have heard, but also dismissive of major songs in a funny way), the murky meaning of "remaster" and "remix" and a summary of the history of Beatles re-releases, a bit of comparison of the new mix with the previous version, Will's grouchy take that these new releases are unnecessary (he was tired, folks), and wondering when the "deez nuts" version will come out. We then pore over the extra tracks! We talk about the complexity of the early versions, the sadness of the original Yellow Submarine, the fuzz guitar that briefly existed on Got to Get You Into My Life, the insanely fast take of Rain, the magic vibraphone that vanished from I'm Only Sleeping, the disputed account of Paul leaving the session for She Said, She Said, the beauty of Paul's voice, the modernity of George's songs, Ringo's creatively great drumming, the spell John could cast, and more! Other podcasts go deeper in the facts, but no one else enjoys their own "maybe we're wrong"ness more than us! Panel: Will Hines, Brett Morris, Katie Platner, Joel Spence  
    11/12/2022
    1:59:19
  • Will Went To Liverpool
    Will went to Liverpool and he wants to tell the panel about the many Beatles things he did and what he thought of them.  THINGS DISCUSSED: The Beatles Story museum at the docks, the "Beatles Disneyland" that is Matthew Street, including the perhaps-uncool-but-happy-and-fun Cavern Club, the hyperlarge Beatles statues, the Magical Mystery Tour bus, LIPA and of course, Ye Crack pub (not of course, Will had not heard of it before visiting). We also talk about how many Liverpudlians Will met who seemed fond of the Beatles but had never visited any Beatles tourist things, which made the panel observe how few touristy things anyone does in their own city. We talked about how close Liverpool is to Manchester, and the surprise of finding how creative and vibrant modern Liverpool is. Weirdly we also talk about Seattle, ancient Rome and Sir Mix-A-Lot.
    3/9/2022
    1:11:09
  • Get Back (2021 film) - Discussion
    In this two hour discussion, the panel gets into the amazing tour de force Beatles documentary "Get Back." Directed by Peter Jackson, released as three 2.5+ hour episodes on Disney+ over American Thanksgiving weekend in 2021, this doc is taking Beatle fandom by storm. It's an incredibly intimate look at the band at work. Yes, we see the fights and the tension. But we also see the friendship and empathy, the musical genius and passion for what they were making. You feel as if you are really hanging out with the Beatles in an unguarded environment. In addition to that intimate feeling, you see many now-iconic Beatles songs (aren't they all iconic, though) get developed, sometimes from scratch right before your eyes. Among the many subjects we touch on: all the toast, Yoko Ono's presence, the relationships between Paul and John and George, whether Ringo is chill sad or hungover, the director Michael Lindsay-Hogg (villain or just arrogant 'college sophomore' energy), Billy Preston's incredible impact, calming George Martin, George's cool clothes, the musicianship and seeing them play, how we're hungry for MORE MORE of this kind of footage if only it existed, Ringo's fart, the cops and the straps in their mouths, the stuffy London business owners, Peter Sellers, Paul's ambition, the flowerpot conversation, the songwriting, Allen Klein, Glyn Johns, Apple Studios and Magic Alex' insane guitar prototype. Beatles fans everywhere are joyfully examining and discussing this documentary.  It's an incredible film and a joy to watch. I hope everyone listening to this feels the same way!
    12/6/2021
    2:07:27
  • JM DeMatteis: Meeting John Lennon
    As all Beatles fans wait the release of Peter Jackson's documentary "Get Back," here's a fun "meeting a Beatles in real life" story. Will Hines asks special guest J.M. DeMatteis (writer: Justice League, Spider-Man, Captain America, and a million more things!) to tell his story of meeting John Lennon! Will met J.M. on Will's comics podcast Screw It, We're Just Gonna Talk About Comics, and asked him to come on this one to tell this story. Comics fans: check out J.M.'s new stories in "Justice League Infinity" and the soon-to-be-released "Ben Reilly: Spider-Man." And check out J.M.'s album "How Many Lifetimes?" on Spotify, iTunes or YouTube! (And while we're at it, can we get someone at Marvel to release J.M.'s run on Spectacular Spider-Man in trade form? Or any form? Those were terrific issues and this fan wants them in some easy-to-find format!) Also, Will plugs a new project from Arthur Meyer and Bridey Elliott: "Bridey & Arthur Sing Some Songs By The Beatles" which is coming out on the 25th! Yes, that's the same day the "Get Back" documentary comes out!  
    11/23/2021
    52:47
  • EMERGENCY EPISODE: "Get Back" Trailer Drops
    This week, Peter Jackson released the trailer for his upcoming "Get Back" documentary, the much-anticipated reworking of all the footage recorded while the Beatles made their second-to-last album "Let It Be" (second to last recorded, last one released). There's tremendous excitement in Beatledom around the trailer and we wanted to talk about it! The Beatles looking happy! The story of the album told in a clear way! Cleaned-up audio! The Beatles being, like, you know, human beings with each other! We can't wait! So we released the Official Screw It, We're Just Gonna Talk About the Beatles falcon to gather the panel post-haste to discuss, and so we did.
    10/15/2021
    24:48

About Screw It, We're Just Gonna Talk About the Beatles

Friends from the Los Angeles comedy scene discuss the Beatles, an album at a time. We have no reason to, nor any special qualifications. We just want to because we're obsessed with the band, like any rational human. TOPICS INCLUDE: Reasons we love them! Stories we've read! Opinions we hold! Excitement we cannot contain! THE BEATLES!
