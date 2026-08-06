Screw It, We're Just Gonna Talk About the Beatles

The panel reviews and discusses last year's hit Beatle book John & Paul: A Love Story in Songs, by Ian Leslie. We loved this book.

For those who haven't read it, it's a "biography of a relationship" - telling the story of John and Paul's partnership through their songs. Each chapter is named after a song which means even the table of contents tells a story.

For the casual fan, this book is a pretty thorough summary of all the major events of their lives. For the Beatles experts, Ian underlines facts you might not have noticed (John and Paul both use "I" even when they trade lead vocal on "A Hard Day's Night", the album Rubber Soul took just 14 days of studio time to record?) as well as thoughtful connections you might not have considered (You can see "Tommorrow Never Knows" as an answer to "Yesterday").

His description of the songs themselves captures what it feels like to listen to them. He rightfully points out that any Beatles fan has listened to "Hey Jude" so many times it's ironically tough to ACTUALLY hear. They he describes the gradual build of the song that it pops into your head, fresh for the first time in years!

It's a best seller so many of you will have read it. If not, we think you'll love it if you do.Panelists: Will Hines, Brett Morris, Katie Plattner, Joel Spence

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