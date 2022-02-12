Calm Pills are ad-free, multi-artist ambient albums, seamlessly mixed to help with relaxation, meditation, reading or deep sleep. Mostly consisting of instrumen... More
The Traveller
"Every day I get closer to our meeting
I feel like I’ve been walking this path for a thousand years
and yet I’m still not there
So close, and yet so far still
But I keep walking
There’s only one direction
I keep walking
because behind every sun’s setting is a rising
behind every storm is a refuge
behind every fall is a rise
and behind every tear is a cleansing of the eyes
I keep walking
I have nothing but your promise
I keep walking
towards you."
Poetry by Yasmin Mogahed, from Reclaim Your Heart
Making this mix was a labor of love. If you feel like supporting Calm Pills online radio & podcast or showing your appreciation, buy me a cup of a coffee (uppmixes.com/donate). You can also share this with your friends, rate it or leave a review on Apple Podcasts or wherever you subscribed to this. Thank you.
Tracklist
00:00
Suntapes, Shuta Yasukochi ― Striking
03:29
zakè, City of Dawn ― Posit
09:18
The Deep Sleep Scientists ― Awakened
11:44
Be Still the Earth ― All Disappearing
13:20
Umber ― It Just Fills the Hollow Spaces
15:29
Belvar ― Midnight Mystic
18:30
Eluvium ― Virga II (i,ii,iii)
24:44
Wings Of An Angel ― Possessed By A Nameless Desire To Disarm My Intellect
31:39
Earth Alliance ― Lake Green (Theta 138 Hz - 143 Hz)
33:46
Six Missing ― Owl Tape
37:05
Light & Sound ― Milky Way
38:41
Keigo Tanaka ― Sleeping on the River
41:00
Líom ― Morning Mist
46:46
awakened souls, From Overseas ― Migration (From Overseas Remix)
50:36
poemme ― Murmuration
55:22
Ludovico Einaudi ― Natural Light
The Calm Pill album The Traveller was curated and mixed by Alaeddin and released on Uplifting Pills on May 17, 2023
5/17/2023
Le Code
Immerse yourself in the mediative sounds of this episode's featured artist: Le Code. He is an electronic producer from France who transitioned to producing ambient music in 2020 and has proven to be one of the best at crafting captivating atmospheric music.
Alex brings a lot to the ambient community. He has been featured on several labels with his exquisite body of work. He curates Ambient Daily playlist and hosts the Ambient Traveler podcast. He also owns and runs two labels. A true gem and an artist to keep an eye on. Check out more of Le Code wherever you get your music or through the link below:
https://lecodemusic.com
Making this mix was a labor of love. If you feel like supporting Calm Pills online radio & podcast or showing your appreciation, buy me a cup of a coffee (uppmixes.com/donate). You can also share this with your friends, rate it or leave a review on Apple Podcasts or wherever you subscribed to this. Thank you.
Tracklist
00:00
Bahrambient, Le Code ― And the Day Begins
02:36
Hatsü ― Reverie
04:51
Ai Yamamoto ― Yamaha to Yamamoto san
07:43
Le Code ― Face to Ocean
09:56
Kilometre Club ― Let's Wait for the Sky to Smile
14:06
The Quiet Path, The Slumbering One ― Morning Energy
15:21
Dear Gravity ― The Veil
17:36
Le Code ― No Line On The Horizon
20:27
Halftribe ― Glimmer
24:24
Le Code ― A Summer Evening Like Any Other
27:28
anthéne ― winter
35:12
Raphah ― Norfolk Coast
38:06
Reflections of The Past ― Echoes
41:37
Le Code ― Water Disappears In My Hand
45:16
Le Code ― Nostalgia
48:52
Poemme ― Green Filtered Sunlight
54:40
Le Code ― Path Follow
58:28
Dear Gravity ― Outlands
01:00:40
Good Weather For An Airstrike, Chihei Hatakeyama ― Sunlight
01:01:40
Good Weather For An Airstrike ― Teal
The Calm Pill album Le Code was curated and mixed by Alaeddin and released on Uplifting Pills on February 24, 2023
2/25/2023
Dear Gravity
This mix is dedicated to Mike Graff, a Minneapolis-based composer, producer, and sound designer creating exquisite ambient-cinematic music as Dear Gravity. His work has graced almost all editorial ambient playlists you will come across, and has been featured worldwide in a variety of films and projects.
Mike's motivation for creating this beautiful music is one that I deeply resonate with when creating Calm Pill mixes. “Our world isn’t slowing down,” Graff says, “And when I try to keep up with it all, I begin to disconnect from my soul—from the ability to feel, notice and live. Creating as Dear Gravity helps me rediscover that color and mystery in life, and my goal is allow listeners to experience the same.”
The 5 tracks I've included in this mix are only sample of his incredible body of work and collaborations with other amazing ambient artists. Check out more of Dear Gravity wherever you get your music or through the link below:
https://solo.to/deargravity
Making this mix was a labor of love. If you feel like supporting Calm Pills online radio & podcast or showing your appreciation, buy me a cup of a coffee (uppmixes.com/donate). You can also share this with your friends, rate it or leave a review on Apple Podcasts or wherever you subscribed to this. Thank you.
Tracklist
00:00
Ministry of Ambience ― Futura Nova
02:27
Dear Gravity, We Dream of Eden ― Say Something
04:15
Fading Language ― On Something to Which I Won't Admit
06:41
Hatsü ― Tides
09:24
36 & awakened souls ― Take Me by the Hand (36 After Dark Version)
12:17
amble ― Miniature #1
13:05
Takashi Kokubo ― Awakening of the Forest (Excerpt)
16:08
Rudy Adrian ― Autumnal Twilights On Victory Beach
18:00
Dear Gravity, Simon Wester ― The Kingdom
20:08
Violet Light ― The Hills of Appalachia (reprise)
20:30
Mjorn ― Golden Milk
23:27
Orla Wren ― Four Feathers Few (Edit)
28:00
Be Still the Earth, Dear Gravity ― Fragmented
29:50
zakè, Isaac Helsen ― Journey Note
33:52
Umber ― Earth Feet, Lifted - Part 2
38:26
Dear Gravity ― She Knows the Way Home
40:26
Infralyd ― We Fell in Love, Ran Away, And Lived Our Lives
45:24
Andrew Tasselmyer & anthéne ― Part One
48:02
Be Still the Earth, Dear Gravity ― Plead, Pause
51:36
Antarctic Wastelands ― Hidden
53:28
Sad radio on Cassini ― Slow Stars (Original Mix)
The Calm Pill album Dear Gravity was curated and mixed by Alaeddin and released on Uplifting Pills on January 10, 2023
1/10/2023
Glimmer in the Dark
Nights are long, and winter in the northern hemisphere is here to stay. I hope you all are keeping warm and wanted to sign off this year with one last Calm Pill mix for you to enjoy during the holidays.
Thank you for your support this year, especially everyone who took the time to write a review or support the show using the link below. Even though there's no way for me to respond to the podcast reviews, I read all the reviews and repost some on my IG account. They always make my day.
Making this mix was a labor of love. If you feel like supporting Calm Pills online radio & podcast or showing your appreciation, buy me a cup of a coffee (uppmixes.com/donate). You can also share this with your friends, rate it or leave a review on Apple Podcasts or wherever you subscribed to this. Thank you.
Tracklist
00:00
Rudy Adrian ― Stargazers
00:59
Infinite Reflections ― Geometric - Nature Sounds Version
03:10
Jordan Seigel ― The Hospital (Excerpt)
03:53
Marconi Union ― A Temporary Life
08:39
Andrew Lahiff ― Assembly
10:24
Kazuma Okabayashi, Human Is Alive ― Temporary Storm
15:26
marine eyes ― turn toward home
18:00
Human Is Alive, Unusual Cosmic Process ― Perfection
21:16
Antarctic Wastelands, A Slower Tempo ― Tundra
22:49
Lavandou ― Below The Surface
24:22
Project AER ― phases
27:46
Matt Tondut & Dear Gravity ― Cycles (Endless Melancholy Rework)
29:49
Altus ― Shine
35:12
zakè & City of Dawn ― Fernweh
46:04
James Johnson ― Surrender
The Calm Pill album Glimmer in the Dark was curated and mixed by Alaeddin and released on Uplifting Pills on December 23, 2022
12/23/2022
Forty
This mix celebrates a life milestone. Now that I'm 40, I look back in appreciation of every period of my life that has shaped who I am. What seemed like hardship was a necessary lesson in retrospect, and a step in a grand plan to get me here. Here is a place where I feel content, with a clearer Purpose. Creating these mixes is part of it. It's my way of helping my fellow humans everywhere, and my way of leaving the world a better place than I found it.
I move forward in life with a deep sense of gratitude for the many bounties I have been blessed with, past and present. I pray that I continue on the steadfast Path that gives life its ultimate meaning. In the process, I hope to enrich the lives of as many as I can through the healing power of music.
Alhamdulillah 🙏
Making this mix was a labor of love. If you feel like supporting Calm Pills online radio & podcast or showing your appreciation, buy me a cup of a coffee (uppmixes.com/donate). You can also share this with your friends, rate it or leave a review on Apple Podcasts or wherever you subscribed to this. Thank you.
Tracklist
00:00
Cat Tyson Hughes ― Almonta
03:50
Gallery Six ― Early Summer Afternoon
06:12
Phillip Wilkerson ― Awareness of Silence
13:19
Patrick O'Hearn ― A Lovely Place to Be
18:20
Carlo Giustini ― La sala più a Nord
21:26
Benn Jordan ― Becoming
23:42
AOI ― my child is getting closer to the moonlight
26:22
Hallucination Orbit ― Lone
27:45
36 ― Room 10 (Reinterpreted)
31:28
marine eyes ― sky nap
34:16
Apocryphos, Atrium Carceri, Kammarheit ― A Lonely Strain
42:36
Jon Hopkins ― Candles
43:58
AstroPilot, Spacecraft ― Possible Worlds (Applefish Rework)
48:08
Hirotaka Shirotsubaki ― Yanagiwara
54:26
The Monk by the Sea ― The House At Sea
56:24
Matt Borghi ― Shelldrake
59:04
Ashot Danielyan ― Deserted Sky
The Calm Pill album Forty was curated and mixed by Alaeddin and released on Uplifting Pills on December 2, 2022
