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Calm Pills - Soothing Space Ambient and Piano Music for Relaxing, Sleeping, Reading, or Mindful Meditation
Uplifting Pills
Latest episode
164 episodes
- A journey through the quiet spaces where light finds its way into the depths of your shadows. This mix invites you to rediscover the beauty in surrendering to something greater than yourself. It is not just about finding your way but about feeling held, even in the vastness of the unknown.
Tracklist
00:00
Kieldfal ― And, the Tide That Takes Us Away
03:56
marine eyes, IKSRE ― on this fresh morning (IKSRE remix)
07:27
Salt Of The Sound, Simon Wester ― Restore - Instrumental
09:16
Ennio Morricone ― In una stanza con poca luce
13:28
Headphone Activist, Applefish ― Nocturnal Solitude
15:00
Test Card ― My Favourite Conker Tree
19:10
tonepoet ― Beyond The Realm Of Dreams
22:15
Dear Gravity ― Open Your Eyes
24:26
Spacecraft ― To the Milky Way
26:21
Far & Beyond ― windbreaker
28:24
Kilometre Club ― comfort in comforters (Excerpt)
31:48
Antonymes ― Falling [II]
34:26
Julia Gjertsen, Nico Rosenberg ― Drifts
37:35
halftribe ― Pneuma
41:17
Cardamom ― Low Sky
44:06
Roseblue, From Somewhere Quiet ― Numinous Beauty
46:00
The Deep Sleep Scientists ― Solstice
48:24
Center of Attention, Natureland ― Losean
50:36
We Dream of Eden ― Leaves Breathing
52:58
zakè & marine eyes ― I Will Comfort You
58:44
Laura Sherwin ― Notes in the Stars
- 34CalmRadio.UpliftingPills.com
Instagram.com/UpliftingPills
A journey through the quiet spaces where light finds its way into the depths of your shadows. This mix invites you to rediscover the beauty in surrendering to something greater than yourself. It is not just about finding your way but about feeling held, even in the vastness of the unknown.
Making this mix was a labor of love. If you feel like supporting Calm Pills online radio & podcast or showing your appreciation, buy me a cup of a coffee ☕. You can also share this with your friends, rate it or leave a review on Apple Podcasts or wherever you subscribed to this. Thank you.
Also, did you know that I have another podcast called Chill Pills. It features the same quality of mixing craftmanship but focuses on more genres of downtempo music spanning chillout, lofi chill hop and lounge.
Tracklist
00:00
Kieldfal ― And, the Tide That Takes Us Away
03:56
marine eyes, IKSRE ― on this fresh morning (IKSRE remix)
07:27
Salt Of The Sound, Simon Wester ― Restore - Instrumental
09:16
Ennio Morricone ― In una stanza con poca luce
13:28
Headphone Activist, Applefish ― Nocturnal Solitude
15:00
Test Card ― My Favourite Conker Tree
19:10
tonepoet ― Beyond The Realm Of Dreams
22:15
Dear Gravity ― Open Your Eyes
24:26
Spacecraft ― To the Milky Way
26:21
Far & Beyond ― windbreaker
28:24
Kilometre Club ― comfort in comforters (Excerpt)
31:48
Antonymes ― Falling [II]
34:26
Julia Gjertsen, Nico Rosenberg ― Drifts
37:35
halftribe ― Pneuma
41:17
Cardamom ― Low Sky
44:06
Roseblue, From Somewhere Quiet ― Numinous Beauty
46:00
The Deep Sleep Scientists ― Solstice
48:24
Center of Attention, Natureland ― Losean
50:36
We Dream of Eden ― Leaves Breathing
52:58
zakè & marine eyes ― I Will Comfort You
58:44
Laura Sherwin ― Notes in the Stars
The Calm Pill album Inner Luminescence was curated and mixed by Alaeddin and released on Uplifting Pills on December 14, 2024
- "There are many pieces that make up our lives:
Moments that break us. Moments that raise
and shape us. Decisions we make to hold
on. Or let go. People who enter our lives and
leave us changed forever. The ones we love,
the ones that hurt us, or heal us, or leave us.
Sometimes we don't understand these
pieces—or even despair over them. It's only
when time goes by and we look back, that
we suddenly can see our whole life like a
perfectly designed puzzle.
Don't be afraid of the puzzle piece you're in
now. It will fit perfectly... just like the rest.
How could it not?
The Designer is perfect."
Poetry by Yasmin Mogahed, from her book Love & Happiness
Tracklist
00:00
Tonepoet ― Beyond a Dimly Lit Wall of Echoes (Excerpt)
01:54
Rudy Adrian ― Disturbed Reflections
04:37
Andrew Lahiff ― This Side Of Winter
11:28
anthéne ― Uncertainty
18:28
Antarctic Wastelands, Anita Tatlow ― Spirit of the Forest
20:06
Warmth ― The Beach - Tides (Slowed)
27:42
Robin Guthrie & Harold Budd ― Inside, A Golden Echo
30:00
Arbee ― Récipient, suite
32:05
Antarctic Wastelands ― As Waves Pass By
34:26
Andrew Lahiff ― Elsewhere the sun Shines
42:50
Human Is Alive ― Glaciers
45:50
poemme ― Lake-Effect
50:59
Tonepoet ― Beyond a Dimly Lit Wall of Echoes
55:48
Yuri Berdnik ― Eternidad
- CalmRadio.UpliftingPills.com
Instagram.com/UpliftingPills
"There are many pieces that make up our lives:
Moments that break us. Moments that raise
and shape us. Decisions we make to hold
on. Or let go. People who enter our lives and
leave us changed forever. The ones we love,
the ones that hurt us, or heal us, or leave us.
Sometimes we don't understand these
pieces—or even despair over them. It's only
when time goes by and we look back, that
we suddenly can see our whole life like a
perfectly designed puzzle.
Don't be afraid of the puzzle piece you're in
now. It will fit perfectly... just like the rest.
How could it not?
The Designer is perfect."
Poetry by Yasmin Mogahed, from her book Love & Happiness
Making this mix was a labor of love. If you feel like supporting Calm Pills online radio & podcast or showing your appreciation, buy me a cup of a coffee ☕. You can also share this with your friends, rate it or leave a review on Apple Podcasts or wherever you subscribed to this. Thank you.
Also, did you know that I have another podcast called Chill Pills. It features the same quality of mixing craftmanship but focuses on more genres of downtempo music spanning chillout, lofi chill hop and lounge.
Tracklist
00:00
Tonepoet ― Beyond a Dimly Lit Wall of Echoes (Excerpt)
01:54
Rudy Adrian ― Disturbed Reflections
04:37
Andrew Lahiff ― This Side Of Winter
11:28
anthéne ― Uncertainty
18:28
Antarctic Wastelands, Anita Tatlow ― Spirit of the Forest
20:06
Warmth ― The Beach - Tides (Slowed)
27:42
Robin Guthrie & Harold Budd ― Inside, A Golden Echo
30:00
Arbee ― Récipient, suite
32:05
Antarctic Wastelands ― As Waves Pass By
34:26
Andrew Lahiff ― Elsewhere the sun Shines
42:50
Human Is Alive ― Glaciers
45:50
poemme ― Lake-Effect
50:59
Tonepoet ― Beyond a Dimly Lit Wall of Echoes
55:48
Yuri Berdnik ― Eternidad
The Calm Pill album Perfectly Designed Puzzle was curated and mixed by Alaeddin and released on Uplifting Pills on August 27, 2024
- CalmRadio.UpliftingPills.com
Instagram.com/UpliftingPills
"Every time I got to a drop of water,
I mistook it for the ocean.
And then God would teach me.
So I kept walking.
I came across a larger drop.
I mistook it for the ocean.
Again and again He taught me.
To keep going.
Don't stop.
And don't give up.
Keep going.
It's about trust, dear soul.
Trust. And patience.
Not the still kind.
The kind that keeps walking,
Through the storm.
Through the illusion.
Through the mirage.
Through every false door,
And imaginary shelter.
It's not easy to fall on your face.
But it's even harder to get back up.
And not just to get back up...
Get back up and keep hoping.
That's hard.
That requires the deepest level of reliance.
And hope.
Beautiful hope.
Bulletproof hope.
Irrational optimism.
Nothing short of it.
Keep going.
Dear beautiful soul,
You almost drowned in drops
looking for the Sea.
Dear soul, He didn't let you drown.
You kept going.
Even when you had to crawl.
In the rain.
In the pitch black night.
You kept going.
And He is leading you, dear soul.
He is leading you, dear soul.
He is leading you...
... to the Sea."
Poetry by Yasmin Mogahed, from her book Love & Happiness
Making this mix was a labor of love. If you feel like supporting Calm Pills online radio & podcast or showing your appreciation, buy me a cup of a coffee ☕. You can also share this with your friends, rate it or leave a review on Apple Podcasts or wherever you subscribed to this. Thank you.
Also, did you know that I have another podcast called Chill Pills. It features the same quality of mixing craftmanship but focuses on more genres of downtempo music spanning chillout, lofi chill hop and lounge.
Tracklist
00:00
Jonn ― Morning Showers
02:42
Human Is Alive ― Inner Peace
05:39
zakè, T. R. Jordan ― Shoreline
09:25
Scarless Arms ― Fog Floats Through the Valley
12:27
Warmth ― Concave [rework]
17:32
Spacecraft ― Rigel
19:27
asterism ― eta
21:11
turquoise waters ― Breezing
23:12
Forgotten Lake ― Dreamy Rain
25:53
Ule Moose ― Discovery
26:23
Still Dreams ― Cruising Thoughts
28:48
Parker Baldino ― Vermont avenue
34:27
Uli Jons ― Iridescence
37:12
We Dream of Eden ― ignites inside
39:55
Be Still the Earth, Dear Gravity ― Plead, Pause
43:18
tonepoet ― The Last Breath Of A Dying Dream
49:04
Placident Circles ― Song of the Deep
55:09
mezh, knonzzz ― reverie
56:55
Thymae ― etheijan
58:44
Blank Embrace ― Condescension I (Excerpt)
59:22
Con Alma ― Libre
The Calm Pill album Drop in the Ocean was curated and mixed by Alaeddin and released on Uplifting Pills on August 10, 2024
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About Calm Pills - Soothing Space Ambient and Piano Music for Relaxing, Sleeping, Reading, or Mindful Meditation
Calm Pills are ad-free, multi-artist ambient albums, seamlessly mixed to help with relaxation, meditation, reading or deep sleep. Mostly consisting of instrumental ambient sounds, natural soundscapes and soft piano music, these mixes will help you completely relax your mind and body.Podcast website
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- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
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