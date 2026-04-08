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Calm Pills - Soothing Space Ambient and Piano Music for Relaxing, Sleeping, Reading, or Mindful Meditation

Uplifting Pills
Health & WellnessMental Health
Calm Pills - Soothing Space Ambient and Piano Music for Relaxing, Sleeping, Reading, or Mindful Meditation
Latest episode

164 episodes

  • Calm Pills - Soothing Space Ambient and Piano Music for Relaxing, Sleeping, Reading, or Mindful Meditation

    Inner Luminescence

    12/15/2024
    A journey through the quiet spaces where light finds its way into the depths of your shadows. This mix invites you to rediscover the beauty in surrendering to something greater than yourself. It is not just about finding your way but about feeling held, even in the vastness of the unknown.

    Tracklist

    00:00

    Kieldfal ― And, the Tide That Takes Us Away

    03:56

    marine eyes, IKSRE ― on this fresh morning (IKSRE remix)

    07:27

    Salt Of The Sound, Simon Wester ― Restore - Instrumental

    09:16

    Ennio Morricone ― In una stanza con poca luce

    13:28

    Headphone Activist, Applefish ― Nocturnal Solitude

    15:00

    Test Card ― My Favourite Conker Tree

    19:10

    tonepoet ― Beyond The Realm Of Dreams

    22:15

    Dear Gravity ― Open Your Eyes

    24:26

    Spacecraft ― To the Milky Way

    26:21

    Far & Beyond ― windbreaker

    28:24

    Kilometre Club ― comfort in comforters (Excerpt)

    31:48

    Antonymes ― Falling [II]

    34:26

    Julia Gjertsen, Nico Rosenberg ― Drifts

    37:35

    halftribe ― Pneuma

    41:17

    Cardamom ― Low Sky

    44:06

    Roseblue, From Somewhere Quiet ― Numinous Beauty

    46:00

    The Deep Sleep Scientists ― Solstice

    48:24

    Center of Attention, Natureland ― Losean

    50:36

    We Dream of Eden ― Leaves Breathing

    52:58

    zakè & marine eyes ― I Will Comfort You

    58:44

    Laura Sherwin ― Notes in the Stars
  • Calm Pills - Soothing Space Ambient and Piano Music for Relaxing, Sleeping, Reading, or Mindful Meditation

    Inner Luminescence

    12/15/2024
    34CalmRadio.UpliftingPills.com

    Instagram.com/UpliftingPills

    A journey through the quiet spaces where light finds its way into the depths of your shadows. This mix invites you to rediscover the beauty in surrendering to something greater than yourself. It is not just about finding your way but about feeling held, even in the vastness of the unknown.

    Making this mix was a labor of love. If you feel like supporting Calm Pills online radio & podcast or showing your appreciation, buy me a cup of a coffee ☕. You can also share this with your friends, rate it or leave a review on Apple Podcasts or wherever you subscribed to this. Thank you.

    Also, did you know that I have another podcast called Chill Pills. It features the same quality of mixing craftmanship but focuses on more genres of downtempo music spanning chillout, lofi chill hop and lounge.

    Tracklist

    00:00

    Kieldfal ― And, the Tide That Takes Us Away

    03:56

    marine eyes, IKSRE ― on this fresh morning (IKSRE remix)

    07:27

    Salt Of The Sound, Simon Wester ― Restore - Instrumental

    09:16

    Ennio Morricone ― In una stanza con poca luce

    13:28

    Headphone Activist, Applefish ― Nocturnal Solitude

    15:00

    Test Card ― My Favourite Conker Tree

    19:10

    tonepoet ― Beyond The Realm Of Dreams

    22:15

    Dear Gravity ― Open Your Eyes

    24:26

    Spacecraft ― To the Milky Way

    26:21

    Far & Beyond ― windbreaker

    28:24

    Kilometre Club ― comfort in comforters (Excerpt)

    31:48

    Antonymes ― Falling [II]

    34:26

    Julia Gjertsen, Nico Rosenberg ― Drifts

    37:35

    halftribe ― Pneuma

    41:17

    Cardamom ― Low Sky

    44:06

    Roseblue, From Somewhere Quiet ― Numinous Beauty

    46:00

    The Deep Sleep Scientists ― Solstice

    48:24

    Center of Attention, Natureland ― Losean

    50:36

    We Dream of Eden ― Leaves Breathing

    52:58

    zakè & marine eyes ― I Will Comfort You

    58:44

    Laura Sherwin ― Notes in the Stars

    The Calm Pill album Inner Luminescence was curated and mixed by Alaeddin and released on Uplifting Pills on December 14, 2024
  • Calm Pills - Soothing Space Ambient and Piano Music for Relaxing, Sleeping, Reading, or Mindful Meditation

    Perfectly Designed Puzzle

    08/27/2024
    "There are many pieces that make up our lives:

    Moments that break us. Moments that raise

    and shape us. Decisions we make to hold

    on. Or let go. People who enter our lives and

    leave us changed forever. The ones we love,

    the ones that hurt us, or heal us, or leave us.

    Sometimes we don't understand these

    pieces—or even despair over them. It's only

    when time goes by and we look back, that

    we suddenly can see our whole life like a

    perfectly designed puzzle.

    Don't be afraid of the puzzle piece you're in

    now. It will fit perfectly... just like the rest.

    How could it not?

    The Designer is perfect."

    Poetry by Yasmin Mogahed, from her book Love & Happiness

    Tracklist

    00:00

    Tonepoet ― Beyond a Dimly Lit Wall of Echoes (Excerpt)

    01:54

    Rudy Adrian ― Disturbed Reflections

    04:37

    Andrew Lahiff ― This Side Of Winter

    11:28

    anthéne ― Uncertainty

    18:28

    Antarctic Wastelands, Anita Tatlow ― Spirit of the Forest

    20:06

    Warmth ― The Beach - Tides (Slowed)

    27:42

    Robin Guthrie & Harold Budd ― Inside, A Golden Echo

    30:00

    Arbee ― Récipient, suite

    32:05

    Antarctic Wastelands ― As Waves Pass By

    34:26

    Andrew Lahiff ― Elsewhere the sun Shines

    42:50

    Human Is Alive ― Glaciers

    45:50

    poemme ― Lake-Effect

    50:59

    Tonepoet ― Beyond a Dimly Lit Wall of Echoes

    55:48

    Yuri Berdnik ― Eternidad
  • Calm Pills - Soothing Space Ambient and Piano Music for Relaxing, Sleeping, Reading, or Mindful Meditation

    Perfectly Designed Puzzle

    08/27/2024
    CalmRadio.UpliftingPills.com

    Instagram.com/UpliftingPills

    "There are many pieces that make up our lives:

    Moments that break us. Moments that raise

    and shape us. Decisions we make to hold

    on. Or let go. People who enter our lives and

    leave us changed forever. The ones we love,

    the ones that hurt us, or heal us, or leave us.

    Sometimes we don't understand these

    pieces—or even despair over them. It's only

    when time goes by and we look back, that

    we suddenly can see our whole life like a

    perfectly designed puzzle.

    Don't be afraid of the puzzle piece you're in

    now. It will fit perfectly... just like the rest.

    How could it not?

    The Designer is perfect."

    Poetry by Yasmin Mogahed, from her book Love & Happiness

    Making this mix was a labor of love. If you feel like supporting Calm Pills online radio & podcast or showing your appreciation, buy me a cup of a coffee ☕. You can also share this with your friends, rate it or leave a review on Apple Podcasts or wherever you subscribed to this. Thank you.

    Also, did you know that I have another podcast called Chill Pills. It features the same quality of mixing craftmanship but focuses on more genres of downtempo music spanning chillout, lofi chill hop and lounge.

    Tracklist

    00:00

    Tonepoet ― Beyond a Dimly Lit Wall of Echoes (Excerpt)

    01:54

    Rudy Adrian ― Disturbed Reflections

    04:37

    Andrew Lahiff ― This Side Of Winter

    11:28

    anthéne ― Uncertainty

    18:28

    Antarctic Wastelands, Anita Tatlow ― Spirit of the Forest

    20:06

    Warmth ― The Beach - Tides (Slowed)

    27:42

    Robin Guthrie & Harold Budd ― Inside, A Golden Echo

    30:00

    Arbee ― Récipient, suite

    32:05

    Antarctic Wastelands ― As Waves Pass By

    34:26

    Andrew Lahiff ― Elsewhere the sun Shines

    42:50

    Human Is Alive ― Glaciers

    45:50

    poemme ― Lake-Effect

    50:59

    Tonepoet ― Beyond a Dimly Lit Wall of Echoes

    55:48

    Yuri Berdnik ― Eternidad

    The Calm Pill album Perfectly Designed Puzzle was curated and mixed by Alaeddin and released on Uplifting Pills on August 27, 2024
  • Calm Pills - Soothing Space Ambient and Piano Music for Relaxing, Sleeping, Reading, or Mindful Meditation

    Drop in the Ocean

    08/10/2024
    CalmRadio.UpliftingPills.com

    Instagram.com/UpliftingPills

    "Every time I got to a drop of water,

    I mistook it for the ocean.

    And then God would teach me.

    So I kept walking.

    I came across a larger drop.

    I mistook it for the ocean.

    Again and again He taught me.

    To keep going.

    Don't stop.

    And don't give up.

    Keep going.

    It's about trust, dear soul.

    Trust. And patience.

    Not the still kind.

    The kind that keeps walking,

    Through the storm.

    Through the illusion.

    Through the mirage.

    Through every false door,

    And imaginary shelter.

    It's not easy to fall on your face.

    But it's even harder to get back up.

    And not just to get back up...

    Get back up and keep hoping.

    That's hard.

    That requires the deepest level of reliance.

    And hope.

    Beautiful hope.

    Bulletproof hope.

    Irrational optimism.

    Nothing short of it.

    Keep going.

    Dear beautiful soul,

    You almost drowned in drops

    looking for the Sea.

    Dear soul, He didn't let you drown.

    You kept going.

    Even when you had to crawl.

    In the rain.

    In the pitch black night.

    You kept going.

    And He is leading you, dear soul.

    He is leading you, dear soul.

    He is leading you...

    ... to the Sea."

    Poetry by Yasmin Mogahed, from her book Love & Happiness

    Making this mix was a labor of love. If you feel like supporting Calm Pills online radio & podcast or showing your appreciation, buy me a cup of a coffee ☕. You can also share this with your friends, rate it or leave a review on Apple Podcasts or wherever you subscribed to this. Thank you.

    Also, did you know that I have another podcast called Chill Pills. It features the same quality of mixing craftmanship but focuses on more genres of downtempo music spanning chillout, lofi chill hop and lounge.

    Tracklist

    00:00

    Jonn ― Morning Showers

    02:42

    Human Is Alive ― Inner Peace

    05:39

    zakè, T. R. Jordan ― Shoreline

    09:25

    Scarless Arms ― Fog Floats Through the Valley

    12:27

    Warmth ― Concave [rework]

    17:32

    Spacecraft ― Rigel

    19:27

    asterism ― eta

    21:11

    turquoise waters ― Breezing

    23:12

    Forgotten Lake ― Dreamy Rain

    25:53

    Ule Moose ― Discovery

    26:23

    Still Dreams ― Cruising Thoughts

    28:48

    Parker Baldino ― Vermont avenue

    34:27

    Uli Jons ― Iridescence

    37:12

    We Dream of Eden ― ignites inside

    39:55

    Be Still the Earth, Dear Gravity ― Plead, Pause

    43:18

    tonepoet ― The Last Breath Of A Dying Dream

    49:04

    Placident Circles ― Song of the Deep

    55:09

    mezh, knonzzz ― reverie

    56:55

    Thymae ― etheijan

    58:44

    Blank Embrace ― Condescension I (Excerpt)

    59:22

    Con Alma ― Libre

    The Calm Pill album Drop in the Ocean was curated and mixed by Alaeddin and released on Uplifting Pills on August 10, 2024
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About Calm Pills - Soothing Space Ambient and Piano Music for Relaxing, Sleeping, Reading, or Mindful Meditation
Calm Pills are ad-free, multi-artist ambient albums, seamlessly mixed to help with relaxation, meditation, reading or deep sleep. Mostly consisting of instrumental ambient sounds, natural soundscapes and soft piano music, these mixes will help you completely relax your mind and body.
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Health & WellnessMental HealthMusic

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