Calm Pills - Soothing Space Ambient and Piano Music for Relaxing, Peaceful Sleep, Reading or Mindful Meditation

Uplifting Pills
Calm Pills are ad-free, multi-artist ambient albums, seamlessly mixed to help with relaxation, meditation, reading or deep sleep. Mostly consisting of instrumen... More
Calm Pills are ad-free, multi-artist ambient albums, seamlessly mixed to help with relaxation, meditation, reading or deep sleep. Mostly consisting of instrumen... More

  The Traveller
    CalmRadio.UpliftingPills.com Instagram.com/UpliftingPills "Every day I get closer to our meeting I feel like I've been walking this path for a thousand years and yet I'm still not there So close, and yet so far still But I keep walking There's only one direction I keep walking because behind every sun's setting is a rising behind every storm is a refuge behind every fall is a rise and behind every tear is a cleansing of the eyes I keep walking I have nothing but your promise I keep walking towards you." Poetry by Yasmin Mogahed, from Reclaim Your Heart Making this mix was a labor of love. If you feel like supporting Calm Pills online radio & podcast or showing your appreciation, buy me a cup of a coffee (uppmixes.com/donate). You can also share this with your friends, rate it or leave a review on Apple Podcasts or wherever you subscribed to this. Thank you. Also, did you know that I have another podcast called Chill Pills (chill.upliftingpills.com). It features the same quality of craftmanship and careful curation you've come to expect from this show but focuses on more genres of music spanning chillout, lofi chill hop, chillstep and lounge. Tracklist 00:00 Suntapes, Shuta Yasukochi ― Striking 03:29 zakè, City of Dawn ― Posit 09:18 The Deep Sleep Scientists ― Awakened 11:44 Be Still the Earth ― All Disappearing 13:20 Umber ― It Just Fills the Hollow Spaces 15:29 Belvar ― Midnight Mystic 18:30 Eluvium ― Virga II (i,ii,iii) 24:44 Wings Of An Angel ― Possessed By A Nameless Desire To Disarm My Intellect 31:39 Earth Alliance ― Lake Green (Theta 138 Hz - 143 Hz) 33:46 Six Missing ― Owl Tape 37:05 Light & Sound ― Milky Way 38:41 Keigo Tanaka ― Sleeping on the River 41:00 Líom ― Morning Mist 46:46 awakened souls, From Overseas ― Migration (From Overseas Remix) 50:36 poemme ― Murmuration 55:22 Ludovico Einaudi ― Natural Light The Calm Pill album The Traveller was curated and mixed by Alaeddin and released on Uplifting Pills on May 17, 2023
    5/17/2023
  Le Code
    CalmRadio.UpliftingPills.com Instagram.com/UpliftingPills Immerse yourself in the mediative sounds of this episode's featured artist: Le Code. He is an electronic producer from France who transitioned to producing ambient music in 2020 and has proven to be one of the best at crafting captivating atmospheric music. Alex brings a lot to the ambient community. He has been featured on several labels with his exquisite body of work. He curates Ambient Daily playlist and hosts the Ambient Traveler podcast. He also owns and runs two labels. A true gem and an artist to keep an eye on. Check out more of Le Code wherever you get your music or through the link below: https://lecodemusic.com Making this mix was a labor of love. If you feel like supporting Calm Pills online radio & podcast or showing your appreciation, buy me a cup of a coffee (uppmixes.com/donate). You can also share this with your friends, rate it or leave a review on Apple Podcasts or wherever you subscribed to this. Thank you. Also, did you know that I have another podcast called Chill Pills (chill.upliftingpills.com). It features the same quality of craftmanship and careful curation you've come to expect from this show but focuses on more genres of music spanning chillout, lofi chill hop, chillstep and lounge. Tracklist 00:00 Bahrambient, Le Code ― And the Day Begins 02:36 Hatsü ― Reverie 04:51 Ai Yamamoto ― Yamaha to Yamamoto san 07:43 Le Code ― Face to Ocean 09:56 Kilometre Club ― Let's Wait for the Sky to Smile 14:06 The Quiet Path, The Slumbering One ― Morning Energy 15:21 Dear Gravity ― The Veil 17:36 Le Code ― No Line On The Horizon 20:27 Halftribe ― Glimmer 24:24 Le Code ― A Summer Evening Like Any Other 27:28 anthéne ― winter 35:12 Raphah ― Norfolk Coast 38:06 Reflections of The Past ― Echoes 41:37 Le Code ― Water Disappears In My Hand 45:16 Le Code ― Nostalgia 48:52 Poemme ― Green Filtered Sunlight 54:40 Le Code ― Path Follow 58:28 Dear Gravity ― Outlands 01:00:40 Good Weather For An Airstrike, Chihei Hatakeyama ― Sunlight 01:01:40 Good Weather For An Airstrike ― Teal The Calm Pill album Le Code was curated and mixed by Alaeddin and released on Uplifting Pills on February 24, 2023
    2/25/2023
  Dear Gravity
    CalmRadio.UpliftingPills.com Instagram.com/UpliftingPills This mix is dedicated to Mike Graff, a Minneapolis-based composer, producer, and sound designer creating exquisite ambient-cinematic music as Dear Gravity. His work has graced almost all editorial ambient playlists you will come across, and has been featured worldwide in a variety of films and projects. Mike's motivation for creating this beautiful music is one that I deeply resonate with when creating Calm Pill mixes. "Our world isn't slowing down," Graff says, "And when I try to keep up with it all, I begin to disconnect from my soul—from the ability to feel, notice and live. Creating as Dear Gravity helps me rediscover that color and mystery in life, and my goal is allow listeners to experience the same." The 5 tracks I've included in this mix are only sample of his incredible body of work and collaborations with other amazing ambient artists. Check out more of Dear Gravity wherever you get your music or through the link below: https://solo.to/deargravity Making this mix was a labor of love. If you feel like supporting Calm Pills online radio & podcast or showing your appreciation, buy me a cup of a coffee (uppmixes.com/donate). You can also share this with your friends, rate it or leave a review on Apple Podcasts or wherever you subscribed to this. Thank you. Also, did you know that I have another podcast called Chill Pills (chill.upliftingpills.com). It features the same quality of craftmanship and careful curation you've come to expect from this show but focuses on more genres of music spanning chillout, lofi chill hop, chillstep and lounge. Tracklist 00:00 Ministry of Ambience ― Futura Nova 02:27 Dear Gravity, We Dream of Eden ― Say Something 04:15 Fading Language ― On Something to Which I Won't Admit 06:41 Hatsü ― Tides 09:24 36 & awakened souls ― Take Me by the Hand (36 After Dark Version) 12:17 amble ― Miniature #1 13:05 Takashi Kokubo ― Awakening of the Forest (Excerpt) 16:08 Rudy Adrian ― Autumnal Twilights On Victory Beach 18:00 Dear Gravity, Simon Wester ― The Kingdom 20:08 Violet Light ― The Hills of Appalachia (reprise) 20:30 Mjorn ― Golden Milk 23:27 Orla Wren ― Four Feathers Few (Edit) 28:00 Be Still the Earth, Dear Gravity ― Fragmented 29:50 zakè, Isaac Helsen ― Journey Note 33:52 Umber ― Earth Feet, Lifted - Part 2 38:26 Dear Gravity ― She Knows the Way Home 40:26 Infralyd ― We Fell in Love, Ran Away, And Lived Our Lives 45:24 Andrew Tasselmyer & anthéne ― Part One 48:02 Be Still the Earth, Dear Gravity ― Plead, Pause 51:36 Antarctic Wastelands ― Hidden 53:28 Sad radio on Cassini ― Slow Stars (Original Mix) The Calm Pill album Dear Gravity was curated and mixed by Alaeddin and released on Uplifting Pills on January 10, 2023
    1/10/2023
  Glimmer in the Dark
    CalmRadio.UpliftingPills.com Instagram.com/UpliftingPills Nights are long, and winter in the northern hemisphere is here to stay. I hope you all are keeping warm and wanted to sign off this year with one last Calm Pill mix for you to enjoy during the holidays. Thank you for your support this year, especially everyone who took the time to write a review or support the show using the link below. Even though there's no way for me to respond to the podcast reviews, I read all the reviews and repost some on my IG account. They always make my day. Making this mix was a labor of love. If you feel like supporting Calm Pills online radio & podcast or showing your appreciation, buy me a cup of a coffee (uppmixes.com/donate). You can also share this with your friends, rate it or leave a review on Apple Podcasts or wherever you subscribed to this. Thank you. Also, did you know that I have another podcast called Chill Pills (chill.upliftingpills.com). It features the same quality of craftmanship and careful curation you've come to expect from this show but focuses on more genres of music spanning chillout, lofi chill hop, chillstep and lounge. Tracklist 00:00 Rudy Adrian ― Stargazers 00:59 Infinite Reflections ― Geometric - Nature Sounds Version 03:10 Jordan Seigel ― The Hospital (Excerpt) 03:53 Marconi Union ― A Temporary Life 08:39 Andrew Lahiff ― Assembly 10:24 Kazuma Okabayashi, Human Is Alive ― Temporary Storm 15:26 marine eyes ― turn toward home 18:00 Human Is Alive, Unusual Cosmic Process ― Perfection 21:16 Antarctic Wastelands, A Slower Tempo ― Tundra 22:49 Lavandou ― Below The Surface 24:22 Project AER ― phases 27:46 Matt Tondut & Dear Gravity ― Cycles (Endless Melancholy Rework) 29:49 Altus ― Shine 35:12 zakè & City of Dawn ― Fernweh 46:04 James Johnson ― Surrender The Calm Pill album Glimmer in the Dark was curated and mixed by Alaeddin and released on Uplifting Pills on December 23, 2022
    12/23/2022
  Forty
    CalmRadio.UpliftingPills.com Instagram.com/UpliftingPills This mix celebrates a life milestone. Now that I'm 40, I look back in appreciation of every period of my life that has shaped who I am. What seemed like hardship was a necessary lesson in retrospect, and a step in a grand plan to get me here. Here is a place where I feel content, with a clearer Purpose. Creating these mixes is part of it. It's my way of helping my fellow humans everywhere, and my way of leaving the world a better place than I found it. I move forward in life with a deep sense of gratitude for the many bounties I have been blessed with, past and present. I pray that I continue on the steadfast Path that gives life its ultimate meaning. In the process, I hope to enrich the lives of as many as I can through the healing power of music. Alhamdulillah 🙏 Making this mix was a labor of love. If you feel like supporting Calm Pills online radio & podcast or showing your appreciation, buy me a cup of a coffee (uppmixes.com/donate). You can also share this with your friends, rate it or leave a review on Apple Podcasts or wherever you subscribed to this. Thank you. Also, did you know that I have another podcast called Chill Pills (chill.upliftingpills.com). It features the same quality of craftmanship and careful curation you've come to expect from this show but focuses on more genres of music spanning chillout, lofi chill hop, chillstep and lounge. Tracklist 00:00 Cat Tyson Hughes ― Almonta 03:50 Gallery Six ― Early Summer Afternoon 06:12 Phillip Wilkerson ― Awareness of Silence 13:19 Patrick O'Hearn ― A Lovely Place to Be 18:20 Carlo Giustini ― La sala più a Nord 21:26 Benn Jordan ― Becoming 23:42 AOI ― my child is getting closer to the moonlight 26:22 Hallucination Orbit ― Lone 27:45 36 ― Room 10 (Reinterpreted) 31:28 marine eyes ― sky nap 34:16 Apocryphos, Atrium Carceri, Kammarheit ― A Lonely Strain 42:36 Jon Hopkins ― Candles 43:58 AstroPilot, Spacecraft ― Possible Worlds (Applefish Rework) 48:08 Hirotaka Shirotsub
    12/2/2022

Calm Pills are ad-free, multi-artist ambient albums, seamlessly mixed to help with relaxation, meditation, reading or deep sleep. Mostly consisting of instrumental ambient sounds, natural soundscapes and soft piano music, these mixes will help you completely relax your mind and body. Also available as online radio and through Alexa or Google smart speakers: CalmRadio.UpliftingPills.com
