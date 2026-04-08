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"Every time I got to a drop of water,



I mistook it for the ocean.



And then God would teach me.



So I kept walking.



I came across a larger drop.



I mistook it for the ocean.



Again and again He taught me.



To keep going.



Don't stop.



And don't give up.



Keep going.



It's about trust, dear soul.



Trust. And patience.



Not the still kind.



The kind that keeps walking,



Through the storm.



Through the illusion.



Through the mirage.



Through every false door,



And imaginary shelter.



It's not easy to fall on your face.



But it's even harder to get back up.



And not just to get back up...



Get back up and keep hoping.



That's hard.



That requires the deepest level of reliance.



And hope.



Beautiful hope.



Bulletproof hope.



Irrational optimism.



Nothing short of it.



Keep going.



Dear beautiful soul,



You almost drowned in drops



looking for the Sea.



Dear soul, He didn't let you drown.



You kept going.



Even when you had to crawl.



In the rain.



In the pitch black night.



You kept going.



And He is leading you, dear soul.



He is leading you, dear soul.



He is leading you...



... to the Sea."



Poetry by Yasmin Mogahed, from her book Love & Happiness



Making this mix was a labor of love. If you feel like supporting Calm Pills online radio & podcast or showing your appreciation, buy me a cup of a coffee ☕. You can also share this with your friends, rate it or leave a review on Apple Podcasts or wherever you subscribed to this. Thank you.



Also, did you know that I have another podcast called Chill Pills. It features the same quality of mixing craftmanship but focuses on more genres of downtempo music spanning chillout, lofi chill hop and lounge.



Tracklist



00:00



Jonn ― Morning Showers



02:42



Human Is Alive ― Inner Peace



05:39



zakè, T. R. Jordan ― Shoreline



09:25



Scarless Arms ― Fog Floats Through the Valley



12:27



Warmth ― Concave [rework]



17:32



Spacecraft ― Rigel



19:27



asterism ― eta



21:11



turquoise waters ― Breezing



23:12



Forgotten Lake ― Dreamy Rain



25:53



Ule Moose ― Discovery



26:23



Still Dreams ― Cruising Thoughts



28:48



Parker Baldino ― Vermont avenue



34:27



Uli Jons ― Iridescence



37:12



We Dream of Eden ― ignites inside



39:55



Be Still the Earth, Dear Gravity ― Plead, Pause



43:18



tonepoet ― The Last Breath Of A Dying Dream



49:04



Placident Circles ― Song of the Deep



55:09



mezh, knonzzz ― reverie



56:55



Thymae ― etheijan



58:44



Blank Embrace ― Condescension I (Excerpt)



59:22



Con Alma ― Libre



The Calm Pill album Drop in the Ocean was curated and mixed by Alaeddin and released on Uplifting Pills on August 10, 2024