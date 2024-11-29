This week's episode features our talented UK friend and artist, KEEQ — an incredible producer and genuinely one of the nicest people in the scene. Included in this electrifying mix are his standout tracks with Danny Serrano 'Sobriety' and 'Crazy' along with the highly anticipated CHUS remix of KeeQ's 'Magic Touch', set for release soon. Get ready to dive into a seamless journey of sound as this set perfectly captures the essence of the underground scene, blending vibrant house grooves with driving darker beats. TRACKLIST 01. Blondish x KeeQ - The Cure (Ft Chloe Paige) [Defected Records] 02. KeeQ - ID 03. KeeQ x Danny Serrano - Crazy [Stereo Productions] 04. Ashee - Poison [Life And Death] 05. KeeQ ft Kuuda - ID 06. Fioretti - Vice [8Bit Records] 07. KeeQ - Enough [8Bit Records] 08. KeeQ x Danny Serrano - Sobriety [Stereo Productions] 09. KeeQ x Kuuda - Third Room [8Bit] 10. KeeQ, Talon - Magic Touch - DJ Chus Remix [Adesso Music] 11. Nick Morgan - Take My Heart [Another Record Label] 12. Dosem - Chase The Link [Suara] 13. Nico De Andrea, Marcus Santoro, Joyia - Nowhere - KeeQ Remix [Armada] 14. Blondish & KeeQ feat Tamara Blessa - Remember Me [Abracadabra] 15. KeeQ - ID 16. Steve Monite - Only You (Frankie Francis Disco Jam Edit) [Soundway]
DVIRNUNS Stereo Productions Podcast 586
This week, we welcome the outstanding artist Dvirnuns, a key figure of the Maccabi House! Dive into an eclectic mixtape blending indie and house, featuring his exclusive spin on "Say My Name" by Magnetism, alongside his partner in crime Yamagucci.
CHUS LIVE FROM SPS 360 MADRID Stereo Productions Podcast 585
Stereo Productions Podcast delivers another incredible episode, featuring CHUS returning to his home city of Madrid! This electrifying set was recorded live at the iconic Space of Sound during their groundbreaking 360 event. With the DJ booth rotating at the heart of the club, CHUS brought his signature energy and connection to the crowd in an intimate, immersive experience. Feel the pulse of the dance floor as CHUS takes you on a journey through sound.
MAGNETIZM Stereo Productions Podcast 584
A new thrilling mixtape from Stereo Productions by MAGNETIZM, celebrating the debut single Say My Name, the fresh duo of acclaimed DJs Betoko and Jesus Jodar, between Ibiza and London and holding a prestigious residency at Cova Santa Ibiza, Magnetizm brings an exclusive taste of the original track and remixes by DvirNuns & Yamagucci and Danny Serrano. Now available for pre-order!
OSCAR DE RIVERA Stereo Productions Podcast 583
With a career spanning over three decades, Oscar de Rivera stands as a paragon of commitment, exceptional skill, and resolute confidence. His musical journey reflects a rare adaptability, seamlessly mastering a spectrum of electronic music genres—from the soulful depths of Deep House to the bold, avant-garde realms of underground sounds. Known for his versatility and artistic finesse, Oscar consistently pushes creative boundaries, leaving a lasting mark on the industry. In his latest mixtape, he includes some of the freshest stereo production bombs, reinforcing his legacy as a trailblazer in the vibrant world of Spanish electronic music. Magnetizm - Say My Name (DvirNuns & Yamagucci Remix) STEREO] Space Food, Groove Shack - Alice [STEREO] Marc Lenz - People Are People [CROSSTOWN REBELS] Technotronic - Pump Up The Jam (Javi Colors Bootleg) [STEREO] Sven Tasnadi, Dario D'Attis - Where is The Music [MOON HARBOUR RECORDINGS] Catz 'n Dogz - The Choice (Angelos Remix) [PETS] Javi Colors - House Nation [STEREO] Jhon Timbala - Salto De Fe [STEREO] Craig Leo, Galo Azin - Safaera [STEREO] Drum Thing - Perc It [SUPER KITCHEN] Marian, Yolanda Be Cool & Fast Eddie - Side To Side(Original Mix) [HOTTRAX] KeeQ, Danny Serrano - Sobriety [STEREO] A Flock Of Seagulls vs Oscar de Rivera - Living (Oscar de Rivera ARDE Edit) [UNRELEASED] Ivory (IT), Filippo Nardini - Could You Feel The Love [INNERVISIONS]
In Stereo Radio Show is Dj Chus' weekly radio show where he presents his uniques and global vision of Electronic Music. Every week you can delight your hears with the best music played by Dj Chus in sets for the best clubs all around the world.