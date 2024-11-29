OSCAR DE RIVERA Stereo Productions Podcast 583

With a career spanning over three decades, Oscar de Rivera stands as a paragon of commitment, exceptional skill, and resolute confidence. His musical journey reflects a rare adaptability, seamlessly mastering a spectrum of electronic music genres—from the soulful depths of Deep House to the bold, avant-garde realms of underground sounds. Known for his versatility and artistic finesse, Oscar consistently pushes creative boundaries, leaving a lasting mark on the industry. In his latest mixtape, he includes some of the freshest stereo production bombs, reinforcing his legacy as a trailblazer in the vibrant world of Spanish electronic music. Magnetizm - Say My Name (DvirNuns & Yamagucci Remix) STEREO] Space Food, Groove Shack - Alice [STEREO] Marc Lenz - People Are People [CROSSTOWN REBELS] Technotronic - Pump Up The Jam (Javi Colors Bootleg) [STEREO] Sven Tasnadi, Dario D'Attis - Where is The Music [MOON HARBOUR RECORDINGS] Catz 'n Dogz - The Choice (Angelos Remix) [PETS] Javi Colors - House Nation [STEREO] Jhon Timbala - Salto De Fe [STEREO] Craig Leo, Galo Azin - Safaera [STEREO] Drum Thing - Perc It [SUPER KITCHEN] Marian, Yolanda Be Cool & Fast Eddie - Side To Side(Original Mix) [HOTTRAX] KeeQ, Danny Serrano - Sobriety [STEREO] A Flock Of Seagulls vs Oscar de Rivera - Living (Oscar de Rivera ARDE Edit) [UNRELEASED] Ivory (IT), Filippo Nardini - Could You Feel The Love [INNERVISIONS]