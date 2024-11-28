Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsMusicProtocol Radio
Listen to Protocol Radio in the App
Listen to Protocol Radio in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Protocol Radio

Podcast Protocol Radio
Nicky Romero
Make sure you tune in weekly to catch up to all the latest tunes, remixes, bootlegs, and more! More info: https://protocol-radio.com https://nickyromero.com
More
Music

Available Episodes

5 of 641
  • Protocol Radio #642
    ON-AIR! This is #PRR642 by Nicky Romero including brand new tracks by the likes of Tujamo, Fisher, Yves V, SICK INDIVIDUALS and many more! “Circles” by Manse ft. Jordan Jade is the #ProtocolSpotlight of this week! Tune in! Tracklist: 1. Leandro Da Silva, DAN-ROS ft. Polina Grace - Acercate 2. BURNR - Believe 3. YERO ft. 9 - After Hours (Dave Winnel Remix) 4. James Haskell, Mark Knight, Gene Farris - Go Deep 5. Protocol Spotlight: Manse ft. Jordan Jade - Circles 6. Martin Ikin, Grand Nelson - Out Of My Head 7. FISHER x AR/CO - Ocean 8. warner case - nightfall (Club Mix) 9. Throwback Track: Manse feat. Alice Berg - Freeze Time 10. Ship Wrek feat. Zekey - I TOLD YA 11. Going Deeper - Hypnotized 12. Yves V & Sevenn - Pumped Up Kicks 13. Shapov & Swanky Tunes - Feel Me Baby 14. SICK INDIVIDUALS - Goosebumps 15. Tujamo & Dannic - Rock The House 16. Pickle - Master P 17. Nicky Romero x Timmy Trumpet x GESES - Here We Go Again
    --------  
    58:34
  • Protocol Radio #641
    ON-AIR! This is #PRR641 by Nicky Romero including his brand new collab with Timmy Trumpet & GESES called “Here We Go Again”! More tunes by the likes of Tiësto, Sikdope, Vato Gonzalez, WeDamnz and many more! Tracklist: 1. Leandro Da Silva, DAN-ROS ft. Polina Grace - Acercate 2. Mohtiv - Needed You 3. CASSIMM - Valerie 4. Yuuki Yoshiyama - Rise Up 5. Rafael Cerato, Kinky Sound - Floating 6. Protocol Spotlight: Nicky Romero x Timmy Trumpet x GESES - Here We Go Again 7. Matt Stone - Marching Soldiers 8. Tiësto x Lucas & Steve - Free Your Mind 9. Sowel - Desert Wave 10. Throwback Track: Nicky Romero & Timmy Trumpet - Falling 11. Jake Silva & Rockie Fresh - Some More 12. Nicky Romero x Vikkstar x Alpharock x Oaks - Where Do I Go 13. Vato Gonzalez - Gypsy Riddim 14. Sikdope - Dance With Me 15. Thomas Newson x Klubbheads - Left To Right (James Hype Edit) 16. WeDamnz - The Rythm 17. David Guetta x Kiko x Olivier Giacomotto - Home
    --------  
    57:19
  • Protocol Radio #640
    ON-AIR! This is #PRR640 by Nicky Romero including many brand new tracks by names like Martin Garrix, Oliver Heldens, David Guetta, KREAM and many more! Our #ProtocolSpotlight is called “Acercate” by Leandro Da Silva, DAN-ROS ft. Polina Grace! Tracklist: 1. Moontalk, SEITOU - Like This 2. DØBER & Sowel - Dakira 3. Wouji & Freaky DJs - Saw 4. Nicky Romero x Vikkstar x Alpharock x Oaks - Where Do I Go 5. Protocol Spotlight: Leandro Da Silva, DAN-ROS ft. Polina Grace - Acercate 6. David Guetta x Kiko x Olivier Giacomotto - Home 7. OWNBOSS, DEADLINE Feat. LUISAH - MIRACLE 8. KREAM - Interstellar 9. Throwback Track: Nicky Romero - Ready 2 Rumble 10. JustLuke - Turn It Off (feat. Z3LLA) 11. Nicky Romero x Joe Jury - I'll Follow You 12. NickyB, Mike Eden & Stage Republic - Lifeline 13. Skytech - Good Time 14. Martin Garrix & Sem Vox feat. Jaimes - Gravity 15. Swedish House Mafia & Alicia Keys - Finally (Kosling Remix) 16. MYDN ft. okafuwa - Fields Of Gold 17. Oliver Heldens, Diøn, Funk Tribu - I WANT YOUR LOVE
    --------  
    59:26
  • Protocol Radio #639
    ON-AIR! This is #PRR639 by Nicky Romero including his brand new collab with Vikkstar, Alpharock & Oaks called “Where Do I Go”! More tunes by the likes of Maddix, BYOR and Vintage Culture to name a few! Tracklist: 1. Castion - Back Quick 2. Lukas Vane - I Wish 3. PARISI - Rain (feat Clementine Douglas) 4. Camila Jun - The Giggle 5. Silque - No Signal 6. Protocol Spotlight: Nicky Romero x Vikkstar x Alpharock x Oaks - Where Do I Go 7. Cuebrick & Manse ft. Betty Bloom - See You Again 8. Voost - Quiero 9. Vintage Culture, Fancy Inc, Meca - Electricity 10. Throwback Track: Alpharock - FAWL 11. NickyB, Mike Eden & Stage Republic - Lifeline 12. BYOR & Joki - Love Line 13. Dannic - Heaven Is Right Here 14. Argy x Omiki x Son Of Son - RITMO 15. MYDN ft. okafuwa - Fields Of Gold 16. David Guetta, Alphaville, Ava Max - Forever Young (Hypaton Remix) 17. Maddix, Sander van Doorn & S.O. Project - Direct Dizko
    --------  
    56:23
  • Protocol Radio #638
    ON-AIR! This is #PRR638 by Nicky Romero including many brand new tracks by Alesso, CamelPhat, Dave Winnel and many more! Our #ProtocolSpotlight is called “Lifeline” by NickyB, Mike Eden & Stage Republic! Tracklist: 1. Quarterhead - Move Your Body 2. 3Beat & Glazba - Duka 3. Crusy, Alex Now (ES) - Supersonic 4. Alesso, John Alto - Lonely Heart [Body Hi] 5. Protocol Spotlight: NickyB, Mike Eden & Stage Republic - Lifeline 6. Dave Winnel & The Melody Men - Just Like That 7. Botteghi & Alex Nocera - GOD 8. CHANEY, Candi Staton - Lose My Number 9. Brooks - Falling 10. Throwback Track: Monocule - Waiting For You 11. Dot N Life - Where She Goes 12. Mike OZ - I Wanna 13. Maur vs Dave Spoon - At Night 14. CamelPhat, Massano - Oblivion (feat. Nu-La) 15. Timmo Hendriks, SOLR & aqeliki - Flow 16. Cuebrick & Manse ft. Betty Bloom - See You Again 17. Oliver Heldens & Armin van Buuren - Freedom (feat. Sam Harper)
    --------  
    57:00

More Music podcasts

Trending Music podcasts

About Protocol Radio

Make sure you tune in weekly to catch up to all the latest tunes, remixes, bootlegs, and more! More info: https://protocol-radio.com https://nickyromero.com
Podcast website

Listen to Protocol Radio, A History of Rock Music in 500 Songs and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Protocol Radio: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.29.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/4/2024 - 3:29:49 AM