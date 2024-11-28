ON-AIR! This is #PRR642 by Nicky Romero including brand new tracks by the likes of Tujamo, Fisher, Yves V, SICK INDIVIDUALS and many more! “Circles” by Manse ft. Jordan Jade is the #ProtocolSpotlight of this week! Tune in!
Tracklist:
1. Leandro Da Silva, DAN-ROS ft. Polina Grace - Acercate
2. BURNR - Believe
3. YERO ft. 9 - After Hours (Dave Winnel Remix)
4. James Haskell, Mark Knight, Gene Farris - Go Deep
5. Protocol Spotlight: Manse ft. Jordan Jade - Circles
6. Martin Ikin, Grand Nelson - Out Of My Head
7. FISHER x AR/CO - Ocean
8. warner case - nightfall (Club Mix)
9. Throwback Track: Manse feat. Alice Berg - Freeze Time
10. Ship Wrek feat. Zekey - I TOLD YA
11. Going Deeper - Hypnotized
12. Yves V & Sevenn - Pumped Up Kicks
13. Shapov & Swanky Tunes - Feel Me Baby
14. SICK INDIVIDUALS - Goosebumps
15. Tujamo & Dannic - Rock The House
16. Pickle - Master P
17. Nicky Romero x Timmy Trumpet x GESES - Here We Go Again
--------
58:34
Protocol Radio #641
ON-AIR! This is #PRR641 by Nicky Romero including his brand new collab with Timmy Trumpet & GESES called “Here We Go Again”! More tunes by the likes of Tiësto, Sikdope, Vato Gonzalez, WeDamnz and many more!
Tracklist:
1. Leandro Da Silva, DAN-ROS ft. Polina Grace - Acercate
2. Mohtiv - Needed You
3. CASSIMM - Valerie
4. Yuuki Yoshiyama - Rise Up
5. Rafael Cerato, Kinky Sound - Floating
6. Protocol Spotlight: Nicky Romero x Timmy Trumpet x GESES - Here We Go Again
7. Matt Stone - Marching Soldiers
8. Tiësto x Lucas & Steve - Free Your Mind
9. Sowel - Desert Wave
10. Throwback Track: Nicky Romero & Timmy Trumpet - Falling
11. Jake Silva & Rockie Fresh - Some More
12. Nicky Romero x Vikkstar x Alpharock x Oaks - Where Do I Go
13. Vato Gonzalez - Gypsy Riddim
14. Sikdope - Dance With Me
15. Thomas Newson x Klubbheads - Left To Right (James Hype Edit)
16. WeDamnz - The Rythm
17. David Guetta x Kiko x Olivier Giacomotto - Home
--------
57:19
Protocol Radio #640
ON-AIR! This is #PRR640 by Nicky Romero including many brand new tracks by names like Martin Garrix, Oliver Heldens, David Guetta, KREAM and many more! Our #ProtocolSpotlight is called “Acercate” by Leandro Da Silva, DAN-ROS ft. Polina Grace!
Tracklist:
1. Moontalk, SEITOU - Like This
2. DØBER & Sowel - Dakira
3. Wouji & Freaky DJs - Saw
4. Nicky Romero x Vikkstar x Alpharock x Oaks - Where Do I Go
5. Protocol Spotlight: Leandro Da Silva, DAN-ROS ft. Polina Grace - Acercate
6. David Guetta x Kiko x Olivier Giacomotto - Home
7. OWNBOSS, DEADLINE Feat. LUISAH - MIRACLE
8. KREAM - Interstellar
9. Throwback Track: Nicky Romero - Ready 2 Rumble
10. JustLuke - Turn It Off (feat. Z3LLA)
11. Nicky Romero x Joe Jury - I'll Follow You
12. NickyB, Mike Eden & Stage Republic - Lifeline
13. Skytech - Good Time
14. Martin Garrix & Sem Vox feat. Jaimes - Gravity
15. Swedish House Mafia & Alicia Keys - Finally (Kosling Remix)
16. MYDN ft. okafuwa - Fields Of Gold
17. Oliver Heldens, Diøn, Funk Tribu - I WANT YOUR LOVE
--------
59:26
Protocol Radio #639
ON-AIR! This is #PRR639 by Nicky Romero including his brand new collab with Vikkstar, Alpharock & Oaks called “Where Do I Go”! More tunes by the likes of Maddix, BYOR and Vintage Culture to name a few!
Tracklist:
1. Castion - Back Quick
2. Lukas Vane - I Wish
3. PARISI - Rain (feat Clementine Douglas)
4. Camila Jun - The Giggle
5. Silque - No Signal
6. Protocol Spotlight: Nicky Romero x Vikkstar x Alpharock x Oaks - Where Do I Go
7. Cuebrick & Manse ft. Betty Bloom - See You Again
8. Voost - Quiero
9. Vintage Culture, Fancy Inc, Meca - Electricity
10. Throwback Track: Alpharock - FAWL
11. NickyB, Mike Eden & Stage Republic - Lifeline
12. BYOR & Joki - Love Line
13. Dannic - Heaven Is Right Here
14. Argy x Omiki x Son Of Son - RITMO
15. MYDN ft. okafuwa - Fields Of Gold
16. David Guetta, Alphaville, Ava Max - Forever Young (Hypaton Remix)
17. Maddix, Sander van Doorn & S.O. Project - Direct Dizko
--------
56:23
Protocol Radio #638
ON-AIR! This is #PRR638 by Nicky Romero including many brand new tracks by Alesso, CamelPhat, Dave Winnel and many more! Our #ProtocolSpotlight is called “Lifeline” by NickyB, Mike Eden & Stage Republic!
Tracklist:
1. Quarterhead - Move Your Body
2. 3Beat & Glazba - Duka
3. Crusy, Alex Now (ES) - Supersonic
4. Alesso, John Alto - Lonely Heart [Body Hi]
5. Protocol Spotlight: NickyB, Mike Eden & Stage Republic - Lifeline
6. Dave Winnel & The Melody Men - Just Like That
7. Botteghi & Alex Nocera - GOD
8. CHANEY, Candi Staton - Lose My Number
9. Brooks - Falling
10. Throwback Track: Monocule - Waiting For You
11. Dot N Life - Where She Goes
12. Mike OZ - I Wanna
13. Maur vs Dave Spoon - At Night
14. CamelPhat, Massano - Oblivion (feat. Nu-La)
15. Timmo Hendriks, SOLR & aqeliki - Flow
16. Cuebrick & Manse ft. Betty Bloom - See You Again
17. Oliver Heldens & Armin van Buuren - Freedom (feat. Sam Harper)