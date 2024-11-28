Protocol Radio #641

ON-AIR! This is #PRR641 by Nicky Romero including his brand new collab with Timmy Trumpet & GESES called “Here We Go Again”! More tunes by the likes of Tiësto, Sikdope, Vato Gonzalez, WeDamnz and many more! Tracklist: 1. Leandro Da Silva, DAN-ROS ft. Polina Grace - Acercate 2. Mohtiv - Needed You 3. CASSIMM - Valerie 4. Yuuki Yoshiyama - Rise Up 5. Rafael Cerato, Kinky Sound - Floating 6. Protocol Spotlight: Nicky Romero x Timmy Trumpet x GESES - Here We Go Again 7. Matt Stone - Marching Soldiers 8. Tiësto x Lucas & Steve - Free Your Mind 9. Sowel - Desert Wave 10. Throwback Track: Nicky Romero & Timmy Trumpet - Falling 11. Jake Silva & Rockie Fresh - Some More 12. Nicky Romero x Vikkstar x Alpharock x Oaks - Where Do I Go 13. Vato Gonzalez - Gypsy Riddim 14. Sikdope - Dance With Me 15. Thomas Newson x Klubbheads - Left To Right (James Hype Edit) 16. WeDamnz - The Rythm 17. David Guetta x Kiko x Olivier Giacomotto - Home