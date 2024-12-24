Powered by RND
Discord and Rhyme: An Album Podcast
Discord and Rhyme: An Album Podcast

Discord and Rhyme
A music podcast where we discuss our favorite albums, song by song.
  • 153: Pixies - Doolittle (1989)
    Well, sit right down, my wicked son, and let us tell you a story, about the subject of this year’s Discord & Rhyme holiday episode: the Pixies! (Or technically, just Pixies.) Hailing from Boston, the alternative rock quartet dealt with mounting intra-band tension with little to nothing to show for it financially, leading bandleader Charles Thompson (alias Black Francis) to break up the band via fax in 1991. But the band’s critical stature gradually grew to gigantic proportions in the ‘90s, as their albums influenced bands like Pavement, PJ Harvey, Radiohead, Weezer, and especially Nirvana, who built an entire movement out of the classic Pixies “quiet-loud” formula. When they reunited for a reunion tour in 2004, they found, much to their shock and awe, that their songs had grown into anthems. Their 1989 album Doolittle is arguably the peak of their original run, featuring songs that could plausibly fill an arena without sacrificing their scrappy indie energy, so join Rich, John, and Dan as they sail away on a (festive) wave of mutilation.Cohosts: Rich Bunnell, John McFerrin, Dan WatkinsComplete show notes: https://discordpod.com/listen/153-pixies-doolittle-1989Discord & Rhyme's merch store: http://tee.pub/lic/discordpodSupport the podcast! https://www.patreon.com/discordpodMalört: The Redemption of a Revered and Reviled Spirit by Josh Noel: https://www.joshnoel.net/malort-book
    2:21:17
  • 152: Caravan - In the Land of Grey and Pink (1971)
    Discord & Rhyme are taking a trip to Canterbury, England - UNESCO World Heritage Site, home of the Canterbury Cathedral, and birthplace of prog-rock legends Caravan. Springing forth from the rich Canterbury scene, Caravan created a style of progressive rock that managed to be complex while retaining a real sense of warmth. The group is not particularly well known outside of progressive rock circles, but Phil has loved them for a long time, and he’s excited to talk about the group’s most famous album, In the Land of Grey and Pink.Cohosts: Phil Maddox, Mike DeFabio, John McFerrinComplete show notes: https://discordpod.com/listen/152-caravan-in-the-land-of-grey-and-pink-1971Discord & Rhyme's merch store: http://tee.pub/lic/discordpodSupport the podcast! https://www.patreon.com/discordpod
    1:53:03
  • Bonus: Thank You for the Music
    We're departing from our usual format for this episode. Everybody needed a pick-me-up, so instead of discussing an album, we're talking about songs: specifically, the ones that make us love music. Some of these are the songs we loved as little kids that built our musical foundations, and some of them are illustrations of specific things we adore. We went all over the map for this one and had a great time, so please enjoy the episode and tell us the songs that make you love music. The songs: Simon and Garfunkel - Kathy's Song (Live)Claude Debussy - Prelude To the Afternoon of a FaunFrank Zappa & the Mothers of Invention - King KongThe Beatles - I Am the WalrusThe Beatles - Golden Slumbers/Carry That WeightJustin Hayward - Heart of SteelJethro Tull - Living in the PastThey Might Be Giants - Birdhouse in Your SoulMadonna - Live To TellSteve Hackett - Spectral MorningsYes - AwakenJames Horner - The Wrath of Khan (Main Theme)ABBA - Thank You for the MusicCohosts: Rich Bunnell, Phil Maddox, John McFerrin, Amanda RodgersAll of these songs in a Spotify playlist (turns out "Heart of Steel" is on there in Canada): https://open.spotify.com/playlist/31dDmAhSYpFCXRBCcnSHLD?si=1b85117917524b32Discord & Rhyme's merch store: http://tee.pub/lic/discordpodSupport the podcast! https://www.patreon.com/discordpod
    1:56:22
  • 151: John Carpenter - Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998 (2017)
    Discord & Rhyme goes to the movies! This Halloween we're ringing in spooky season by exploring the work of filmmaker and musician John Carpenter. Best known for introducing the world to Michael Myers with the horror classic Halloween, Carpenter has built a solid filmography as a director while also providing his own distinctive musical vision with his scores. The 2017 career-spanning collection Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998 features fresh recordings of some of his most recognizable and beloved soundtrack work. Join Dan, Mike, and Rich as they slightly drift from the usual Discord & Rhyme format to indulge their movie nerd obsessions.  Cohosts: Dan Watkins, Rich Bunnell, Mike DeFabioComplete show notes: https://discordpod.com/listen/151-john-carpenter-anthology-movie-themes-1974-1998-2017Discord & Rhyme's merch store: http://tee.pub/lic/discordpodSupport the podcast! https://www.patreon.com/discordpod
    2:26:42
  • 150: Metallica - Ride the Lightning (1984) and Master of Puppets (1986)
    Mike’s ongoing quest to make Discord & Rhyme more metal inevitably meant we would have to tackle the band so synonymous with metal they put it in their name, and Metallica’s incredible mid-80s prime inevitably meant we would need to tackle two of their albums in the same episode. Ride the Lightning of 1984 and Master of Puppets of 1986 are largely the same album in terms of overall flow, but the differences are every bit as important as the similarities, and the best material from these albums ranks among the best rock music (not just metal) ever created. Join with Mike, Phil, and John as they make the case for why Metallica, despite a career with its fair share of ups and downs (and baffling documentaries), should be remembered as one of the greatest bands of its time.Cohosts: Mike DeFabio, Phil Maddox, John McFerrinComplete show notes: https://discordpod.com/listen/150-metallica-ride-the-lightning-1984-and-master-of-puppets-1986Discord & Rhyme's merch store: http://tee.pub/lic/discordpodSupport the podcast! https://www.patreon.com/discordpod
    3:40:01

About Discord and Rhyme: An Album Podcast

A music podcast where we discuss our favorite albums, song by song.
