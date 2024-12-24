Discord and Rhyme: An Album Podcast

Bonus: Thank You for the Music

We're departing from our usual format for this episode. Everybody needed a pick-me-up, so instead of discussing an album, we're talking about songs: specifically, the ones that make us love music. Some of these are the songs we loved as little kids that built our musical foundations, and some of them are illustrations of specific things we adore. We went all over the map for this one and had a great time, so please enjoy the episode and tell us the songs that make you love music. The songs: Simon and Garfunkel - Kathy's Song (Live)Claude Debussy - Prelude To the Afternoon of a FaunFrank Zappa & the Mothers of Invention - King KongThe Beatles - I Am the WalrusThe Beatles - Golden Slumbers/Carry That WeightJustin Hayward - Heart of SteelJethro Tull - Living in the PastThey Might Be Giants - Birdhouse in Your SoulMadonna - Live To TellSteve Hackett - Spectral MorningsYes - AwakenJames Horner - The Wrath of Khan (Main Theme)ABBA - Thank You for the MusicCohosts: Rich Bunnell, Phil Maddox, John McFerrin, Amanda RodgersAll of these songs in a Spotify playlist (turns out "Heart of Steel" is on there in Canada): https://open.spotify.com/playlist/31dDmAhSYpFCXRBCcnSHLD?si=1b85117917524b32Discord & Rhyme's merch store: http://tee.pub/lic/discordpodSupport the podcast! https://www.patreon.com/discordpod