The Pepper Chronicles

Pepper
Join Yesod Williams, Kaleo Wassman, and Bret Bollinger as they relive Pepper history album by album starting from the band's formation all the way up to the present.
  • Give'n It (Part I)
    Yesod, Kaleo and Bret discuss the genesis of the band in 1998, the lore of Yesod Williams' drumming on the Big Island and the recording of their first release, Give'n It.
    22:44

About The Pepper Chronicles

Join Yesod Williams, Kaleo Wassman, and Bret Bollinger as they relive Pepper history album by album starting from the band's formation all the way up to the present.
