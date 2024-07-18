ReddSterling understands the value of betting on himself in 2024

In this episode of the Bidding Wars podcast, host The Millennial General interviews rising artist ReddSterling. They discuss ReddSterling's journey in the music industry, his transformative life experiences, and the influences that shaped him. ReddSterling shares insights into his creative process, the importance of mental health, and his aspirations for the future. The conversation highlights the power of his music as an outlet for expression and connection with fans.