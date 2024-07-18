ReddSterling understands the value of betting on himself in 2024
In this episode of the Bidding Wars podcast, host The Millennial General interviews rising artist ReddSterling. They discuss ReddSterling's journey in the music industry, his transformative life experiences, and the influences that shaped him. ReddSterling shares insights into his creative process, the importance of mental health, and his aspirations for the future. The conversation highlights the power of his music as an outlet for expression and connection with fans.
Money Beezoe understands the power of elevating his vision in 2024
In this episode of the Bidding Wars podcast, host The Millennial General interviews artist Money Beezoe, discussing the current state of hip hop, the influences of his childhood on his music, and his unique approach to songwriting. Money Beezoe shares his thoughts on the need for balance in the music industry and outlines his goals for 2025, including the desire for a major feature and making music a full-time career.
CHRISTIAN VIOR is refocused on his dream without compromise in 2024
In this conversation, The Millennial General interviews Christian Vior, a young hip-hop artist. They discuss the state of the music industry, the impact of technology and social media, the importance of storytelling in music, the challenges of being an independent artist, and the definition of happiness. They also touch on topics like Kobe Bryant's influence, the creative process, building a team, and future plans for Christian Vior's music career. The conversation ends with a discussion about the world, the importance of being humble, and a shoutout to Christian Vior's hometown of Philadelphia.
ACTIVERON believes his voice can lead the next generation of content creators
In this episode of the Bidding Wars podcast, The Millennial General interviews independent artist ActiveRon. They discuss the unique perspective and rawness that independent artists bring to the music industry. ActiveRon shares his determination to overcome obstacles and make his dreams come true. He talks about the deep stories and pain that he incorporates into his music, making it relatable to his audience. They also touch on the importance of mental health and the role it plays in an artist's success. ActiveRon emphasizes the significance of having a strong team and the support of his hometown, Cincinnati.
BALLY understands the cost of creating a legacy in 2024
In this episode of the Bidding Wars podcast, host The Millennial General interviews Bally, the owner of a management and consulting company focused on music and other areas such as fashion and marijuana dispensaries. Bally's dream is to leave a legacy for his children and provide them with the opportunity to work for themselves. He discusses the sacrifices he has made, the importance of organic growth for artists, and the value of building strong relationships. Bally also emphasizes the need for self-care and maintaining mental health in the music industry.
