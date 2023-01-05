Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
  • Cosmic Gate - WYM Radio 473
    Follow us here: Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2cAY638 homepage: http://www.cosmic-gate.de Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cosmicgate/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realcosmicgate/ =============================== EPISODE 473: 01. Estiva & Jess Ball - Carnal Emotion (Extended Mix) [Colorize Enhanced] 02. Eugene Becker & Rediit - Nostalgia (Original Mix) [Colorize Enhanced] 03. GRAZZE, 88Birds - Pacify (Extended Club Mix) [Zerothree] 04. Klur - Apologue (Nights In Bloom Remix) [Colorize Enhanced] 05. Eli & Fur - Talk To Me (Original Mix) [Anjunadeep] 06. Andy Woldman, Liam Sieker, Wilma (AU) - Orenda (Weekend Heroes Remix) [The Soundgarden] 07. THEMBA & Nico de Andrea feat. Tasan - Disappear (Franky Wah Extended Remix) [Armada] 08. Joseph Ray - Blue Nights (Original Mix) [Anjunadeep] 09. Fuenka - More Love (Extended Mix) [UV Noir] 10. Kolonie - Andromeda (Extended Mix) [VANDIT Alternative] 11. Marcus Santoro - Firestarter (Extended Mix) [Protocol Recordings] 12. Cosmic Gate & Gid Sedgwick - Emotions Of Color (Radio Edit) [Wake Your Mind] 13. Kyau & Albert - Rising Hope (Extended Mix) [Euphonic] 14. Boom Jinx feat. Justine Suissa - Phoenix From The Flames (Maor Levi Remix) [Anjunabeats]
    5/1/2023
    1:00:00
  • Cosmic Gate - WYM Radio 472
    Follow us here: Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2cAY638 homepage: http://www.cosmic-gate.de Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cosmicgate/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realcosmicgate/ =============================== EPISODE 472: 01. Cosmic Gate & Nathan Nicholson - Just The Beginning (Extended Mix) [Wake Your Mind] 02. Fluente - Tenon (Original Mix) [FSOE UV] 03. Laura Van Dam - Needing You (Extended Mix) [Armind] 04. Goodboys, Korolova - Made Of Gold (Extended Mix) [REALM Records] 05. Eryc Karezza - Dive Into The Deep End (Extended Mix) [Polyptych] 06. mOat - Burn (Extended Mix) [Armada Electronic Elements] 07. ANASTASiiA - Down Your Mind (Original Mix) [Big Toys Production] 08. Kölsch feat. Troels Abrahamsen - All That Matters (ARTBAT remix) [Kompakt] 09. Cosmic Gate - Mirador (Album Mix) [Wake Your Mind] 10. Ruben de Ronde & 88Birds - The Distance (Extended Mix) [Statement!] 11. Above & Beyond - Angry JP8 (Extended Mix) [Anjunabeats] 12. Cosmic Gate - Halo (Album Mix) [Wake Your Mind]
    4/24/2023
    1:00:00
  • Cosmic Gate - WYM Radio 471
    Follow us here: Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2cAY638 homepage: http://www.cosmic-gate.de Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cosmicgate/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realcosmicgate/ =============================== EPISODE 471: 01. Cosmic Gate & Andy Diguid - It's Simple (Album Mix) [Wake Your Mind] 02. Steven Weston, Taė - You (Extended Mix) [Anjunadeep] 03. Local Dialect - Apollo (Extended Mix) [ZeroThree] 04. Paul Arcane - Confluencia (Extended Mix) [FSOE UV] 05. Leaving Laurel - better days will come (edit) [Anjunadeep] 06. Taylan - Helicopter (Kamilo Sanclemente Remix) [Mondo Black] 07. Kris O'Neil feat. Waves_On_Waves - Till You Tell Me (Ruben Karapetyan Remix) [Krafted Underground] 08. Matt Fax & x.o.anne - Underwater (Extended Mix) [Chromattic] 09. Hel:sløwed - Flight 643 (Extended Mix) [AFTR HRS/Spinnin] 10. Cosmic Gate - Mirador (Album Mix) [Wake Your Mind] 11. Delerium feat. Sarah McLachlan - Silence (Kryder Extended Remix) [Armada] 12. Jonas Steur ft. Julie Thompson - Cold Winds (First State Remix) [Black Hole]
    4/17/2023
    1:00:00
  • Cosmic Gate - WYM Radio 470
    Follow us here: Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2cAY638 homepage: http://www.cosmic-gate.de Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cosmicgate/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realcosmicgate/ =============================== EPISODE 470: 01. Einmusik & Solee - Mariposa (Original Mix) [Future Romance] 02. Stereoclip & DIM KELLY feat. Craig Walker - Fall From Grace (Extended Dub Version) [Armada Electronic Elements] 03. Cosmic Gate & Nathan Nicholson - Just The Beginning (Radio Edit) [Wake Your Mind] 04. Artche - Weightless (Extended Mix) [Armada] 05. Moojo - Healing (Original Mix) [MoBlack Records] 06. HGenius - Odissea (Original Mix) [Freegrant Music] 07. Adam Kaase - Afraid That I Love You (Original Mix) [Freegrant Music] 08. Dance 2 Trance - Power Of American Natives (Space Motion Remix) [Space Motion Records] 09. Scorz - Immersion (Extended Mix) [Armada] 10. Cosmic Gate - Mirador (Extended Mix) [Wake Your Mind] 11. Marsh - Little Darling (Jooris Voorn Remix) [Spectrum (NL)] 12. Cosmic Gate & Sarah Lynn - Sparks After The Sunset (Rafael Frost Remix) [Wake Your Mind]
    4/11/2023
    1:00:00
  • Cosmic Gate - WYM Radio 469
    Follow us here: Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2cAY638 homepage: http://www.cosmic-gate.de Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cosmicgate/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realcosmicgate/ =============================== EPISODE 469: 01. Simon Doty & My Friend feat.Tailor - Follow Me (Extended Mix) [Anjunadeep] 02. DIM3NSION presents Benner - Petricor (Extended Mix) [EDCT Music] 03. Cosmic Gate & Nathan Nicholson - Follow You Anywhere (Radio Edit) [Wake Your Mind] 04. Nihil Young - As One (Extended Mix) [Vandit Alternative] 05. Leaving Laurel - you need to be there for them (Original Mix) [Anjunadeep] 06. Nora En Pure - Indulgence (Club Mix) [Kontor] 07. J Lauda, D.J. MacIntyre, Nomas - Castle Garden (Extended Mix) [SLC-6 Music] 08. Anyma - The Answer (Extended Mix) [Afterlife] 09. Farius & Ben Malone - Extensia (Extended Mix) [Anjunabeats] 10. P.O.S - Let You Go (Extended Mix) [Anjunabeats] 11. Federico Gardenghi - That Night In Milan (Extended Mix) [Armada] 12. Myon x Jhirst - The Predictable Unknown (Extended Mix) [Ride Recordings] 13. Cosmic Gate & Greenhaven DJs - Retrospection (Radio Edit) [Wake Your Mind] 14. Cosmic Gate - Back To Earth (Arty Remix) [Wake Your Mind]
    4/3/2023
    1:00:00

Its three words that turned from a rally cry to their fans into an acclaimed artist album, a social media sensation and most recently a record label. Now, magnifying that meaning once again, this April Cosmic Gate are pleased to announce the latest development in their #WYM marque. Bringing a new level of definition to Wake Your Mind’s sound, prepare yourself for Wake You Mind Radio. Across 60 minutes, the fully formatted weekly show will feature Nic & Bossi discussing and airing the tracks that have been setting their floors on fire. It’ll also encompass first-listen music premieres and tracks from the deeper side of the WYM psyche. The show will also feature comprehensive info on up-and-coming gigs, Nic & Bossi’s biggest hitting tune of the week and WYMR will also be a first port of call for breaking news on the fast-approaching sixth Cosmic Gate artist album.
