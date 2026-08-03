Follow us here: Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2cAY638 homepage: http://www.cosmic-gate.de Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cosmicgate/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realcosmicgate/ =============================== Episode 638: 01. Trilucid - Too Good (Extended Instrumental Mix) [Anjunadeep] 02. Anthony Pappa, Fauxplay - Forever Seeking (Original Mix) [Early Morning] 03. Mees Salomé x Chris Howard - Colourblind (Extended Mix) [Purified Records] 04. LevyM, Caiiro - Without Name (Extended Mix) [Opalo Records] 05. Cass & Slide, Cass (UK) - Perception (Braxton Remix) [Our Secret Lab Sounds] 06. Tribal Saints - Perfect Love (EM Extended Remix) [Phono Sounds UK] 07. Adriatique, rhys from the sticks - Coming Home (Extended Mix) [X Recordings] 08. Eelke Kleijn, Layla Benitez & Leo Wood - Beg You (Extended Mix) [Days Like Nights] 09. Hyperbolic Function - For Your Love (Extended Mix) [Pure Progressive] 10. CamelPhat, Volkoder - Unique Moment (Extended Mix) [When Stars Allign] 11. Above & Beyond - Major Drop (Extended Mix) [Anjunabeats] 12. Chris Avantgarde - Energy (Extended Mix) [Hyperreal] 13. Boris Brejcha, Poppy Baskcomb - Red In The Desert (Joseph Capriati Remix) [Fckng Serious] 14. Cosmic Gate & JES - YAI (Here We Go Again) (Extended Mix) [Wake Your Mind]

Follow us here: Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2cAY638 homepage: http://www.cosmic-gate.de Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cosmicgate/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realcosmicgate/ =============================== Episode 641: 01. Something Good & YOTTO - Good Time (Clothes Off) (Extended Mix) [Armada] 02. Beobê - Remains The Same (Extended Mix) [Disconnected] 03. Sven Pulsar - Not The End Of The World (Extended Mix) [Punx Records] 04. David Granha - All That's Left (Extended Mix) [Days Like Nights] 05. Room Service (DE) - Sun Dance (Original Mix) [Future Romance] 06. zaccwithtwocs - Resonating (Extended Mix) [No Place Like Home] 07. Braxton, Lauren L'aimant - Holding On (Icarus Extended Mix) [Colorize] 08. mOat, ALAY & Elliot Chapman - I Can't See Straight (Matador Remix) [Spectrum] 09. Mathame feat. Bonn - Follow (Extended Mix) [Neo/Mathame] 10. Eli & Fur - Ceremony (SCRIPT Remix) [Pias] 11. Cosmic Baby - Loops Of Infinity (Solee Remix) [White Label] 12. MORTEN & David Guetta - La Révolution (Extended Mix) [Future Rave] 13. UMEK - Vibrancy (Kosmo Remix) [1605] 14. Cosmic Gate & Arnej - Sometimes They Come Back For More (Album Mix) [Wake Your Mind]

Follow us here: Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2cAY638 homepage: http://www.cosmic-gate.de Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cosmicgate/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realcosmicgate/ =============================== Episode 642: 01. Above & Beyond - Sun In Your Eyes (Marsh Remix) [Anjunabeats] 02. Paul Van Dyk - Another Way (Kamilo Sanclemente Remix) [Vandit] 03. Max Styler x Three Drives - Greece 2000 (Max Styler Extended Mix) [Armada] 04. Cocho - Porta (Extended Mix) [Days Like Nights] 05. Camelphat, Artbat, Rhodes - For A Feeling (Adam Sellouk & Y do I Remix) [RCA Sony] 06. Cosmic Gate & Diana Miro - Nothing To Hide (Extended Mix) [Wake Your Mind] 07. Cosmic Gate & Diana Miro - Mirador (Extended Mix) [Wake Your Mind] 08. J Ribbon - Redemption (Extended Mix) [Anjunabeats] 09. Cosmosky - Permanent (Extended Mix) [v2ozo] 10. Joris Voorn, Ferry Corsten, Moonman - Don't Be Afraid (Extended Mix) [Spectrum] 11. ID - ID (ID) [ID] 12. Nic Chagall feat. Jonathan Mendelsohn - This Moment (Festival Mix) [High Contrast]

Follow us here: Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2cAY638 homepage: http://www.cosmic-gate.de Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cosmicgate/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realcosmicgate/ =============================== Episode 643: 01. Jan Blomqvist, Marten Lou & Elena Pitoulis - More (Extended Mix) [Disconnected] 02. Arodes, Solique & ALSO ASTIR - Facing The Sun (Extended Mix) [Unreleased Records] 03. Estiva - Chemicals (Extended Mix) [Colorize] 04. Estiva - The Wave (Extended Mix) [Colorize] 05. Jimi Jules & Modern Tales - Whisper To Me (Original Mix) [Innervisions] 06. Marsh - Home (Extended Mix) [Marshan Records] 07. Thysma - Free (Extended Mix) [ZeroThreeMusic] 08. Alfa Romera - Between Us (Extended Mix) [Purified] 09. Massano - Beyond Today (Extended Mix) [Tomorrowland Music] 10. Against All Ødds, Laura van Dam - Something Returns (Extended Mix) [ZeroThreeMusic] 11. Cosmic Gate & CMD/CTRL - Need A Little Love (Extended Mix) [Wake Your Mind] 12. Laherte - Sing It Back (Extended Mix) [CIRCA Recordings] 13. R3HAB - Dream Inside A Dream (Extended Mix) [Universal] 14. JOA & James Carter - Don't Wake Us Up (Extended Mix) [And It Hits] 15. Moby - Go (Original Mix) [Little Idiot]

About Cosmic Gate: WYM Radio

About Cosmic Gate: WYM Radio

About Cosmic Gate: WYM Radio

GRAMMY® nominated legend Cosmic Gate aka Nic Chagall has a career that spans more than 27 years at the forefront of electronic music. Throughout that time, he has become one of Germany’s most enduringly successful electronic music exports. Smashing the biggest festivals and road-blocking clubs worldwide, Cosmic Gate was ranked highest climber on DJ Mag’s Top 100 chart while earning numerous awards along the way. With iconic singles like “Nothing To Hide”, “am2pm” and “I’m On Fire”, countless remixes, 13 artist albums, including scene-defining classics such as “Fire Wire” and “Exploration of Space”, his star on dance music’s walk of fame has long since been cemented. Cosmic Gate’s influence stretches far beyond the stage. Through his record label Wake Your Mind (WYM) and weekly WYM Radio show, he continues to push new tracks and artists, solidifying himself as a relentless force shaping the global sound forward with every beat.