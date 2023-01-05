Its three words that turned from a rally cry to their fans into an acclaimed artist album, a social media sensation and most recently a record label. Now, magni... More
Cosmic Gate - WYM Radio 473
EPISODE 473:
01. Estiva & Jess Ball - Carnal Emotion (Extended Mix) [Colorize Enhanced]
02. Eugene Becker & Rediit - Nostalgia (Original Mix) [Colorize Enhanced]
03. GRAZZE, 88Birds - Pacify (Extended Club Mix) [Zerothree]
04. Klur - Apologue (Nights In Bloom Remix) [Colorize Enhanced]
05. Eli & Fur - Talk To Me (Original Mix) [Anjunadeep]
06. Andy Woldman, Liam Sieker, Wilma (AU) - Orenda (Weekend Heroes Remix) [The Soundgarden]
07. THEMBA & Nico de Andrea feat. Tasan - Disappear (Franky Wah Extended Remix) [Armada]
08. Joseph Ray - Blue Nights (Original Mix) [Anjunadeep]
09. Fuenka - More Love (Extended Mix) [UV Noir]
10. Kolonie - Andromeda (Extended Mix) [VANDIT Alternative]
11. Marcus Santoro - Firestarter (Extended Mix) [Protocol Recordings]
12. Cosmic Gate & Gid Sedgwick - Emotions Of Color (Radio Edit) [Wake Your Mind]
13. Kyau & Albert - Rising Hope (Extended Mix) [Euphonic]
14. Boom Jinx feat. Justine Suissa - Phoenix From The Flames (Maor Levi Remix) [Anjunabeats]
5/1/2023
1:00:00
Cosmic Gate - WYM Radio 472
EPISODE 472:
01. Cosmic Gate & Nathan Nicholson - Just The Beginning (Extended Mix) [Wake Your Mind]
02. Fluente - Tenon (Original Mix) [FSOE UV]
03. Laura Van Dam - Needing You (Extended Mix) [Armind]
04. Goodboys, Korolova - Made Of Gold (Extended Mix) [REALM Records]
05. Eryc Karezza - Dive Into The Deep End (Extended Mix) [Polyptych]
06. mOat - Burn (Extended Mix) [Armada Electronic Elements]
07. ANASTASiiA - Down Your Mind (Original Mix) [Big Toys Production]
08. Kölsch feat. Troels Abrahamsen - All That Matters (ARTBAT remix) [Kompakt]
09. Cosmic Gate - Mirador (Album Mix) [Wake Your Mind]
10. Ruben de Ronde & 88Birds - The Distance (Extended Mix) [Statement!]
11. Above & Beyond - Angry JP8 (Extended Mix) [Anjunabeats]
12. Cosmic Gate - Halo (Album Mix) [Wake Your Mind]
4/24/2023
1:00:00
Cosmic Gate - WYM Radio 471
EPISODE 471:
01. Cosmic Gate & Andy Diguid - It's Simple (Album Mix) [Wake Your Mind]
02. Steven Weston, Taė - You (Extended Mix) [Anjunadeep]
03. Local Dialect - Apollo (Extended Mix) [ZeroThree]
04. Paul Arcane - Confluencia (Extended Mix) [FSOE UV]
05. Leaving Laurel - better days will come (edit) [Anjunadeep]
06. Taylan - Helicopter (Kamilo Sanclemente Remix) [Mondo Black]
07. Kris O'Neil feat. Waves_On_Waves - Till You Tell Me (Ruben Karapetyan Remix) [Krafted Underground]
08. Matt Fax & x.o.anne - Underwater (Extended Mix) [Chromattic]
09. Hel:sløwed - Flight 643 (Extended Mix) [AFTR HRS/Spinnin]
10. Cosmic Gate - Mirador (Album Mix) [Wake Your Mind]
11. Delerium feat. Sarah McLachlan - Silence (Kryder Extended Remix) [Armada]
12. Jonas Steur ft. Julie Thompson - Cold Winds (First State Remix) [Black Hole]
4/17/2023
1:00:00
Cosmic Gate - WYM Radio 470
EPISODE 470:
01. Einmusik & Solee - Mariposa (Original Mix) [Future Romance]
02. Stereoclip & DIM KELLY feat. Craig Walker - Fall From Grace (Extended Dub Version) [Armada Electronic Elements]
03. Cosmic Gate & Nathan Nicholson - Just The Beginning (Radio Edit) [Wake Your Mind]
04. Artche - Weightless (Extended Mix) [Armada]
05. Moojo - Healing (Original Mix) [MoBlack Records]
06. HGenius - Odissea (Original Mix) [Freegrant Music]
07. Adam Kaase - Afraid That I Love You (Original Mix) [Freegrant Music]
08. Dance 2 Trance - Power Of American Natives (Space Motion Remix) [Space Motion Records]
09. Scorz - Immersion (Extended Mix) [Armada]
10. Cosmic Gate - Mirador (Extended Mix) [Wake Your Mind]
11. Marsh - Little Darling (Jooris Voorn Remix) [Spectrum (NL)]
12. Cosmic Gate & Sarah Lynn - Sparks After The Sunset (Rafael Frost Remix) [Wake Your Mind]
4/11/2023
1:00:00
Cosmic Gate - WYM Radio 469
EPISODE 469:
01. Simon Doty & My Friend feat.Tailor - Follow Me (Extended Mix) [Anjunadeep]
02. DIM3NSION presents Benner - Petricor (Extended Mix) [EDCT Music]
03. Cosmic Gate & Nathan Nicholson - Follow You Anywhere (Radio Edit) [Wake Your Mind]
04. Nihil Young - As One (Extended Mix) [Vandit Alternative]
05. Leaving Laurel - you need to be there for them (Original Mix) [Anjunadeep]
06. Nora En Pure - Indulgence (Club Mix) [Kontor]
07. J Lauda, D.J. MacIntyre, Nomas - Castle Garden (Extended Mix) [SLC-6 Music]
08. Anyma - The Answer (Extended Mix) [Afterlife]
09. Farius & Ben Malone - Extensia (Extended Mix) [Anjunabeats]
10. P.O.S - Let You Go (Extended Mix) [Anjunabeats]
11. Federico Gardenghi - That Night In Milan (Extended Mix) [Armada]
12. Myon x Jhirst - The Predictable Unknown (Extended Mix) [Ride Recordings]
13. Cosmic Gate & Greenhaven DJs - Retrospection (Radio Edit) [Wake Your Mind]
14. Cosmic Gate - Back To Earth (Arty Remix) [Wake Your Mind]
