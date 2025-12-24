Haus covers the Chinese working culture, a personal physical challenge inspired by a random IG video, and how free time should be spent freeing yourself. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Haus details what goes into picking certain cities for live shows, selling tickets in a down climate for touring, and early tour plans for the top of 2026.

Haus talks about his recent show in Minneapolis with Daniel Jenkins, does a short Q&A, then address the bench players we all know and love.

Haus talks singing up for an ultramarathon and running 33 miles the next day, reevaluating his time going into 2026, and practicing self respect when picking your circle.

Haus talks what it takes to break through the noise, how sauce that can't be replicated always wins, and why it's necessary your work matches your want.

About HAUSTALK

HAUSTALK is where conversations go to wander. There's no real plan: sometimes stories, sometimes life lessons, sometimes absolutely nothing. Whether it’s just Haus rambling solo or hanging with friends, the vibe’s always honest. No scripts. No agenda - just Haus being Haus.